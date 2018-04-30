Lawrence Pilut | Defenseman | #24

All Positions

C 1 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Things finally seemed to be going right for the Penguins, jumping out to a 4-1 lead 5:00 into the second period but the Sabres responded with two goals to close out the period and another in the third to force overtime. That is where Eichel capped the comeback with a goal just 45 seconds into the extra frame. The 22-year-old center has five goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. His assist came on Zack Bogosian's second of the year that sparked the comeback.

2 Casey Mittelstadt Active

Casey Mittelstadt should be plenty motivated to play a strong game Saturday night against the Wild. Mittelstadt is from the Minnesota and he will be playing in front of many family and friends Saturday night. "It should be exciting, I think," Mittelstadt said. "I haven’t seen a lot of those people since I’ve been to Buffalo in August. It will be fun to see them, see all my buddies from home. They’re all going to be there. That will be the best part, I think, and hopefully we can get a win." We usually start players in these types of situations and would recommend you do the same with Mittelstadt.

3 Patrik Berglund I.L.

Patrik Berglund (upper body) has been put on injured reserve. A timetable for Berglund's return has not been provided yet, but he will miss at least the next three games, including Wednesday's match versus Philadelphia.

4 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson returned to game action on Saturday against Los Angeles. Larsson served as a healthy scratch for Buffalo's previous three games. He earned an assist along with two hits and three blocks in 17:23 of ice time during a 5-1 win over the Kings.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets. Skinner's power-play goal 53 seconds into the third period tied the game at one. He's now scored at least one goal in four consecutive games, and he's found the back of the net eight times in his last seven contests. The 26-year-old has fit in nicely with his new team, as he's up to 14 goals and 21 points in 19 games this season. Skinner is a making the most of his contract year. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats right now. Jack Eichel, Jason Pominville and Conor Sheary managed to score in the shootout to secure the win for the Sabres.

2 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues will be a healthy scratch Friday night. Patrik Berglund is drawing into the lineup in Rodrigues' place. Rodrigues has six assists in 15 games this season.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary will make his return to Pittsburgh on Monday night for the first time as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. "It will be weird staying in the hotel, sitting on the other side of the rink, in a different locker room," Sheary said Friday. "It will be a little different. I've had a lot of good memories in Pittsburgh. Obviously, when you're winning you grow close with that team." He has scored six goals and posted 10 points in 20 games with the Sabres following his acquisition from the Penguins.

4 Remi Elie Active

Remi Elie will get an opportunity to play on Buffalo's second line on Thursday. Elie skated with Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has no points in three games this season.

5 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka accounted for his team's lone goal in a 4-1 road loss on Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The point was Sobotka's first in three games this season. He missed some time due to an upper-body injury, but the good news is that he hasn't had any ill effects of the ailment and he appears to be warming up. Still, until he starts etching his name onto the scoresheet on a regular basis he warrants very little in the way of fantasy consideration outside of the deepest pools.

6 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons notched one goal and one assist in a 9-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday. Just about every member of the Sabres got into the scoring act in the blowout victory. Girgensons also had two shots and three hits in 14:30 of ice time. He has one goal and five points in 14 games this campaign.

7 Scott Wilson Sidelined

Scott Wilson (ankle surgery) may resume skating soon, according to coach Phil Housley. Housley added that Wilson is showing signs of progress in his recovery from a fractured ankle, which required surgery to repair. He was hurt during a team practice in early October.

RW 1 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart will get to start Tuesday's contest on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner. The trio was put together in the third period of Saturday's comeback win over Vancouver and they posted two late goals. The line remained intact for Monday's practice. That bumps Jason Pominville to a combination with Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Sobotka.

2 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo contributed two assists in a 5-4 OT win over Pittsburgh on Monday night. Okposo had the primary helper on goals by Casey Nelson and Casey Mittelstadt. He has generated one goal and four assists in the past five games to go him 13 points through 21 appearances this year.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville found the back of the net twice and recorded an assist in a 9-2 win against Ottawa on Saturday. Pominville's first goal of the game proved to be the winner. He's on a seven-game point streak, bringing him to eight goals and 14 points in 14 games this season. It's been a great turnaround for him after a few underwhelming campaigns in a row. He was limited to just 34 points in 2017-18.

4 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Thompson has one assist in 10 games this year. He will replace Patrik Berglund, who will be a healthy scratch, against Tampa Bay.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen chipped in two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh. Ristolainen had the secondary helper on Tage Thompson's first goal of the season and he had the lone assist on Jack Eichel's overtime winner. He also led the team with six hits and 26:56 of ice time in the match. Ristolainen has 11 points in 21 outings this campaign.

2 Rasmus Dahlin Active

Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal and picked up an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Kyle Okposo dumped the puck to Dahlin, who went around a few Wild skaters before sending a feed over to Jake McCabe for an easy goal. Another goal, this time by Dahlin to tie the game at two gave the 18-year-old five points in his last four games, bringing him to 10 points in 20 games this season. Jason Pominville completed the third period comeback with 90 seconds remaining in regulation.

3 Marco Scandella Sidelined

Marco Scandella (lower body) won't play Wednesday night. Scandella was on the ice for the morning skate, but he ended up limping off and is listed as day-to-day.

4 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian produced one goal and one assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh. Bogosian also had two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in the contest. His second goal of the season started Buffalo's comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Bogosian didn't have a point in his previous 11 outings.

5 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night. McCabe missed Tuesday's contest against Calgary because of an upper-body injury, but he was back on a pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen during practice on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has one goal and seven points in 11 games this season.

6 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu is expected to be a healthy scratch on Monday night against Pittsburgh Penguins. Beaulieu has three points in his last three games but will be scratched. Remi Elie and Evan Rodrigues will also sit.

7 Matt Hunwick Sidelined

Matt Hunwick is out indefinitely with a neck injury. Hunwick hasn't been able to take part in training camp yet with his new Buffalo teammates. He skated in 42 games with Pittsburgh last season.

8 Casey Nelson Active

Casey Nelson will draw back into the lineup on Saturday. Nelson will play against Minnesota and Nathan Beaulieu will head to the press box as a healthy scratch.

9 Lawrence Pilut Active

Buffalo has summoned Lawrence Pilut from the minors. Pilut has amassed three goals and 22 points in 15 games with Rochester of the AHL this season. The 22-year-old is tied for first in scoring among all players in his first AHL campaign. Buffalo made the move because Marco Scandella won't play Wednesday night.

G 1 Carter Hutton Active

Carter Hutton will get the nod on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. Hutton has posted victories in his last five appearances, which includes four starts. He has lifted his record to 9-6-1 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.