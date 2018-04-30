NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Lawrence Pilut | Defenseman | #24

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 179
Buffalo has summoned Lawrence Pilut from the minors.
Pilut has amassed three goals and 22 points in 15 games with Rochester of the AHL this season. The 22-year-old is tied for first in scoring among all players in his first AHL campaign. Buffalo made the move because Marco Scandella won't play Wednesday night. Nov 21 - 3:55 PM
Source: Buffalo Sabres on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Casey Mittelstadt
3Patrik Berglund
4Johan Larsson
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Evan Rodrigues
3Conor Sheary
4Remi Elie
5Vladimir Sobotka
6Zemgus Girgensons
7Scott Wilson
RW1Sam Reinhart
2Kyle Okposo
3Jason Pominville
4Tage Thompson
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Rasmus Dahlin
3Marco Scandella
4Zach Bogosian
5Jake McCabe
6Nathan Beaulieu
7Matt Hunwick
8Casey Nelson
9Lawrence Pilut
G1Carter Hutton
2Linus Ullmark
 

 