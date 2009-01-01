Pavel Francouz | Goalie

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon has been nominated for the Hart Trophy. This is hardly surprising news, as the Avs forward racked up 39 goals and 97 points in 74 games this season. He's the main reason why Colorado went from being the worst team in the league last year to finishing in a playoff spot this season. Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar and New Jersey's Taylor Hall are the other two nominees.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alexander Kerfoot scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche were down 3-0 heading into the third period, but goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Kerfoot cut to the deficit to just one. Unfortunately for the Avs, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Kerfoot has now scored in two of his last three games. The 23-year-old has two points in four games during the series. The Avalanche are now down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be played in Nashville on Friday night.

3 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher netted a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota. Compher opened the scoring late in the first period and he added a power-play marker in the third. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 contests. Compher has accounted for 13 goals and nine assists in 56 matches this season.

4 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored the only goal in regulation for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Alex Kerfoot made a nice play along the boards to get the puck to J.T. Compher who then fed Soderberg for his 16th goal of the year. Soderberg started the season as a healthy scratch but has turned into a very valuable player for the Avalanche. He is up to 35 points in 70 games this season. Gabriel Landeskog scored the only goal in the shootout, getting his team the valuable extra point.

5 Tyson Jost Active

Tyson Jost produced the first NHL postseason point of his career on Wednesday night. Jost had the primary helper on a power-play goal by Gabriel Landeskog in a 3-2 loss to Nashville. The 20-year-old rookie didn't have a point in the first three games of the series. Jost notched 12 goals and 22 points in 65 matches during the regular season.

6 Dominic Toninato Active

Dominic Toninato assisted on the team's only goal Wednesday in a 2-1 loss against the Flyers. Toninato entered the game with just one helper over his first 36 games, so he obviously is not someone to bother with in fantasy hockey. He also lost all four of his faceoff opportunities to hurt his real-life squad.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 Game 5 win over the Nashville Predators. Landeskog might have scored but the whole play was set up by Nathan MacKinnon who did all the work to get the puck out in front to the Avalanche captain. It was Landeskog's fourth goal of the playoffs so far and it was the first of two scored in a span of just over three minutes to push the series back to Colorado for Game 6. Sven Andrighetto scored the game-winning goal for the Avs.

2 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto had a good time during Colorado's comeback win in Game 5 against the Nashville Predators. Andrighetto scored the game-winning (2-1) with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to force Game 6 in Denver on Sunday night. "It’s fun, coming back from 1-0," Andrighetto said. "Even when we got the goal-against, we knew it wasn’t over. We believe in ourselves. We came came back in time. Now we want to get to Game 7, obviously." This series just got interesting.

3 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto has posted three assists in four game playoff games versus the Nashville Predators. Nieto has been held off the scoresheet for just one match in the series. He had a helper on a goal by Alexander Kerfoot in Game 4 Wednesday night.

4 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Nashville Predators. Bourque took a feed from J.T. Compher and scored on the games first shot. The Predators then responded by scoring three straight goals before the Avalanche fought back to make a game of it. Bourque played parts of five seasons with the Predators after being drafted by Nashville in fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft and it must have felt nice to get on the scoresheet against his former club. It's his sixth career post-season point in his 17th game. The series heads to Colorado with the Avalanche down 2-0.

5 Vladislav Kamenev Active

Vladislav Kamenev was called up from the minors on Sunday March 18. Kamenev was sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint last week after he had not played since November 16 when he broke his arm in his Avalanche debut. While he had no points on Sunday, at least his arm remained intact. He had four assists in three games with San Antonio during his assignment and has some upside eventually when he gets a role as a top-six forward.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen earned a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 win over Nashville. Colorado's top line, which features Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, combined for seven points in the victory to get Colorado back into their best-of-seven playoff series versus the Predators. Nashville has a 2-1 lead.

2 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against the Nashville Predators. Yakupov had nine goals and seven assists in 58 games during the regular season. He hasn't suited up in a playoff game this year. Vladislav Kamenev, Dominic Toninato, Mark Alt and David Warsofsky will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (lower body) returned to action on Monday April 2. Wilson had missed the Avalanche's previous five games. He had an assist in 9:26 minutes in his return.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Nashville in Game 1 on Thursday night. Comeau's first of the postseason momentarily gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead, but Nashville took over the contest after that. The Predators lead the best-of-seven series with Game 2 set for Saturday afternoon.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie earned a pair of assists Saturday in a 5-4 loss to Nashville in Game 2 of their first-round series. Barrie earned both helpers in the third period on goals by Gabriel Landeskog (power play) and Alexander Kerfoot. It was the first NHL playoff point of Kerfoot's career.

2 Erik Johnson Sidelined

Erik Johnson will miss the next six-to-eight weeks due to a fractured patella. Johnson was a surprise absentee from yesterday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks and now we know why. The Avalanche have four games remaining to sneak into the last Wild Card spot but will have to do so with their top minute cruncher on the blueline and without Semyon Varlamov, who was just declared out for the remainder of the season.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard played 22:21 of ice time in Colorado's 2-1 win over Nashville in Game 5. Girard missed the previous three games because of an upper-body injury, but he was able to suit up in Game 5. He finished the night with a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal and two blocked shots. "This is the best part of the season right now," Girard said. "I was happy to come back tonight and get a W here — and now we have a Game 6 at home. That’s amazing."

4 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio (upper body) will play in Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Barberio has been out of the lineup since Jan. 23 because of this injury. He has three goals and 13 points in 44 games this season.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth finished Tuesday's game at Chicago scoreless with a minus-1 rating, but he posted three blocked shots with a hit. Nemeth is among the league leaders with 147 blocked shots through 42 outings, and his plus-25 rating is rather pleased to fantasy owners as well. However, he remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools since he still has just three goals and 14 total points.

6 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov was credited with nine hits in Game 6 on Sunday night against Nashville. Zadorov amassed 28 hits in six games during Colorado's first-round series loss to the Predators. The Avalanche blueliner led the NHL in hits, with 278, during the regular season. Zadorov also finished Game 6 with 14 penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating.

7 David Warsofsky Active

David Warsofsky will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Warsofsky had played in Colorado's previous four games, but he'll be replaced by Mark Alt tonight. Vladislav Kamenev, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens, Dominic Toninato and Nail Yakupov will also serve as healthy scratches in the regular-season finale. A regulation win would put the Avs in the playoffs.

8 Mark Alt Active

The Colorado Avalanche will be using the same lineup this afternoon as they did in their Game 1 loss on Thursday. That means that Mark Alt will remain out of the lineup and he'll join the likes of Vladislav Kamenev, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens, Dominic Toninato and Nail Yakupov in the press box.

9 Anton Lindholm Active

Anton Lindholm (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday night. Lindholm missed five games due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche sent David Warsofsky back to San Antonio of the AHL to make room for Lindholm's return.

10 Duncan Siemens Active

Duncan Siemens will make his playoff debut Saturday afternoon against the Nashville Predators. Siemens will be replacing Samuel Girard (upper body) in the lineup. Siemens is a former 11th overall pick back in 2011 but appears to be heading into bust territory. He picked up two points in 16 games this season with the Avalanche. Vladislav Kamenev, Anton Lindholm, Dominic Toninato, Mark Alt, Nail Yakupov will be the scratches.

11 Sergei Boikov I.L.

Sergei Boikov will be out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. The Russian defenseman has yet to make an impact in the NHL and will not do so for the foreseeable future due to this injury. Too bad, as he had a big game Thursday night with a huge hit and a goal.

G 1 Jonathan Bernier Sidelined

Jonathan Bernier's lower-body injury has been a nagging issue, according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. Bernier will not be available for Friday night's match against Nashville. As previously reported, Andrew Hammond will start Game 5 instead.

2 Pavel Francouz Active

Pavel Francouz has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Francouz had a 1.81 GAA and .946 save percentage in 37 KHL games last season. He's never played in North America, but his dominance in the KHL certainly makes him an interesting option. He might open the season as the Avalanche's backup goaltender behind Semyon Varlamov.

3 Andrew Hammond Active

Andrew Hammond was shelled for five goals on 37 shots in a 5-0 Game 6 loss on Sunday night. Hammond was able to propel the Avs to a big 2-1 victory with 44 saves on the road in Game 5, but could not bring the same magic to a do-or-die Game 6. The 30-year-old, who has dwelled in the minors for the majority of his career, was the Avs' third-stringer but rose to the starting gig after injuries.