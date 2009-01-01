Pavel Francouz | Goalie

Player Page

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 154
Pavel Francouz has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.
Francouz had a 1.81 GAA and .946 save percentage in 37 KHL games last season. He's never played in North America, but his dominance in the KHL certainly makes him an interesting option. He might open the season as the Avalanche's backup goaltender behind Semyon Varlamov. May 2 - 4:54 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
PosRoleName
C1Nathan MacKinnon
2Alexander Kerfoot
3J.T. Compher
4Carl Soderberg
5Tyson Jost
6Dominic Toninato
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Sven Andrighetto
3Matt Nieto
4Gabriel Bourque
5Vladislav Kamenev
RW1Mikko Rantanen
2Nail Yakupov
3Colin Wilson
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Samuel Girard
4Mark Barberio
5Patrik Nemeth
6Nikita Zadorov
7David Warsofsky
8Mark Alt
9Anton Lindholm
10Duncan Siemens
11Sergei Boikov
G1Jonathan Bernier
2Pavel Francouz
3Andrew Hammond
4Semyon Varlamov
 

 