Juuso Riikola | Defenseman

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 189
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially signed Juuso Riikola to an one-year, entry-level contract.
The news was previously reported by Darren Dreger Thursday evening. Riikola provides the Penguins with some extra defensive depth. The 24-year-old was never drafted, but he's made a name for himself in the Finnish league. He had eight goals and 24 points in 59 SM-liiga games this season and joined Team Finland in the 2018 World Championship. He also has a bit of past experience with Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta as the two were both members of Finland's 2013 World Juniors squad. May 18 - 12:20 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
