David Quinn | Center
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 7/30/1966
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
Boston University
Drafted:
1984 / Rd. 1 (13) / MIN
Latest News
Recent News
Boston University bench boss David Quinn has apparently informed the athletic director at Boston University that he is taking the New York Rangers head-coaching job.
Quinn will reportedly sign a five-year deal worth $12 million. He'll be tasked with turning around a Rangers team that finished 24th in the NHL this season. However, the Rangers are expected to adopt a similar approach as the one the Philadelphia Flyers took with Dave Hakstol, giving Quinn time to implement his system and change the culture of the Rangers dressing room. A press conference could take place shortly after GM Jeff Gorton returns from the IIHF World Championships on Monday.
May 19 - 12:23 PM
Source:
Bucci Mane on Twitter
David Quinn may be the next head coach of the New York Rangers.
According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, nothing seems to be imminent yet, but the two sides are far along in the process. Quinn has already been interviewed by the Rangers and he seems to be their primary target. Since taking over in 2013-14, he has compiled a record of 100-59-20 in 179 games as the head coach of Boston University.
May 19 - 11:09 AM
Source:
TSN.ca
Report: Quinn informs BU he's taking NYR job
May 19 - 12:23 PM
Report: Rangers want David Quinn for HC job
May 19 - 11:09 AM
More David Quinn Player News
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Golden Knights Edge Out Jets
May 19
Vegas is just a win away from the Stanley Cup Final.
