Boston University bench boss David Quinn has apparently informed the athletic director at Boston University that he is taking the New York Rangers head-coaching job.

Quinn will reportedly sign a five-year deal worth $12 million. He'll be tasked with turning around a Rangers team that finished 24th in the NHL this season. However, the Rangers are expected to adopt a similar approach as the one the Philadelphia Flyers took with Dave Hakstol, giving Quinn time to implement his system and change the culture of the Rangers dressing room. A press conference could take place shortly after GM Jeff Gorton returns from the IIHF World Championships on Monday.