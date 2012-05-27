Paul Fenton | Center

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild were blanked 2-0 in Tuesday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Wild were able to keep the game close, but they were never able to solve Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. To make matters worse for Staal, he also took a nasty cross-check to the head from Josh Morrissey that went uncalled by the officials. The veteran finished the night with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 20:12 of ice time. The 33-year-old has one goal and one assist in four postseason games. The Wild now find themselves down 3-1 in this best-of-seven series. A loss in Winnipeg on Friday night would end Minnesota's season.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu contributed a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3. Koivu assisted on power-play goals by Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise in the first period. He has picked up at least one helper in each of Minnesota's three playoff games. Koivu has four points in the series so far.

3 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek played hurt in the postseason. Eriksson Ek didn't take many faceoffs in Minnesota's five-game series. Coach Bruce Boudreau wasn't certain if Eriksson Ek was hurt when he was leveled by Jets defender Dustin Byfuglien in Game 1, but said "there's a good chance" that was the cause. The Minnesota bench boss said that no injured player will require off-season surgery.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen isn't sure if he'll retire this summer. Cullen spoke about it following the Wild's exit from the playoffs in Game 5, but that wasn't where his mind was at. "I don’t know," Cullen said. "My only thought here the last while was getting it back home for Game 6. So to be honest, I don’t have an answer right now." Cullen is 41-years-old and will celebrate his birthday on Nov. 6th. If he does decide to retire, he'll be ending a career that's spanned 1,445 games and has included three Stanley Cup championships.

5 Kyle Rau Active

Minnesota has brought up Kyle Rau from Iowa of the AHL. Rau notched 23 goals and 50 points in 69 minor-league contests this year. He also had one assist in three games with Minnesota in 2017-18.

LW 1 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker has been selected as a finalist for the King Clancy Trophy. This award is given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Zucker has been a big part of the community in Minnesota, notably with fundraising campaigns. Nashville's P.K. Subban as well as Vancouver's Henrik and Daniel Sedin have also been selected as finalists for the award.

2 Zach Parise Sidelined

Zach Parise (fractured sternum) will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Parise was told that his fractured sternum would heal on its own. He was injured in Game 3 against Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs.

3 Jordan Greenway Active

Jordan Greenway found the back of the net in Sunday's Game 3 win over Winnipeg. Greenway got his first NHL goal in the playoffs after he contributed one assist in six games with the Wild during the regular season. He has two points in three postseason outings.

4 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno logged just 9:21 of ice time in Game 3, but he made an impact in Minnesota's 6-2 victory. Foligno scored Minnesota's sixth goal of the match and he was involved in a strange tangle up with Jets defender Tyler Myers, which resulted in an injury for the Jets defender. However, before all of that happened, he set the tone physically with some hard hits.

5 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Ennis has played in just one of the five games this postseason. He had eight goals and 22 points in 73 games during the regular season. Cal O'Reilly, Kurtis Gabriel and Louie Belpedio, Justin Kloos and Nikolas Svedberg will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund produced one goal and one assist in Minnesota's 6-2 win over Winnipeg on Sunday night. Minnesota moved Granlund up to the top line alongside Eric Staal, who also had one goal and one assist in the contest, and Jason Zucker. The change seemed to help spark the offense for the Wild.

2 Nino Niederreiter Active

Even after Nino Niederreiter returned from a broken fibula, he wasn't 100%. "There was a lot of games he had played after his injury and he said it was still bothering him, but he played through it," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau revealed. "Only, I thought [Game 4] might have been the first time in a long time you could see him skate and the power he has when he’s working. You break your legs, it’s not easy coming back from it. And everybody wants to come back quick. These guys are not used to getting hurt, so they do and they’re just getting better now." After recording 57 points in 2016-17, Niederreiter finished the regular season with 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. He had no points and a minus-four rating in the 2018 playoffs.

3 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle was not playing at 100 percent in the postseason. Coach Bruce Boudreau said that Coyle was dealing with "a couple injuries that we don't know the severity of them yet" following Minnesota's elimination from the playoffs. However, the Wild bench boss doesn't expect off-season surgery to be required and added "it's nothing more than guys being beat up from a long season."

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his fifth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver on Sunday. Winnik, who didn't have a point in his previous four outings, gave the Wild a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but they were unable to hold their advantage. He has accounted for 13 points in 46 games.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. Mitchell has three goals and two assists in 22 games this season. This will be the third straight game he watches from the press box. Gustav Olofsson will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

6 Luke Kunin I.L.

Luke Kunin's knee surgery was a success. Kunin suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Sunday. He's projected to miss the next six-to-seven months. In other words, he won't be available for the playoffs and he might miss the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

7 Kurtis Gabriel Active

Kurtis Gabriel has been recalled by Minnesota. Gabriel recorded three goals, five assists and 43 penalty minutes with Iowa of the AHL this year. He had one assist and 29 PIMs in 13 appearances with Minnesota during the 2016-17 campaign.

8 Justin Kloos Active

Justin Kloos has been called up by Minnesota. Kloos registered 19 goals and 50 points in 76 games during his rookie season with Iowa of the AHL. He also appeared in one game with Minnesota during the regular season.

D 1 Ryan Suter Sidelined

Ryan Suter was spotted on crutches Monday with his right ankle in a cast. Suter is expected to be in the cast for another week and then will have to keep pressure off his ankle for a couple of months. "I can't walk on it, so it's going to be a long process," he said.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) will suit up in Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. That's huge for the Wild considering they'll be without Ryan Suter. Spurgeon missed the final 12 games of the regular season, so it'll be interesting to see how much rust he has to shake off on Wednesday. The 28-year-old had nine goals and 37 points in 61 games this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba is a restricted free agent this off-season. Dumba is a core player who should be back with the Wild. "I love it here in Minnesota," he said. "The people are great. My teammates are awesome. I built a lot of good friendships here. I see that happening." Dumba had a career year in 2017-18 with 14 goals and 50 points in 82 games. He also has arbitration rights.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin recorded his 100th career point on Saturday. Brodin got there when he scored a goal at 10:53 of the first period in what became a 6-3 win over San Jose. Brodin's never been much of an offensive contributor and it's taken him 404 games to reach the 100-point mark. He finished the 2017-18 campaign with six goals and 21 points in 73 contests.

5 Nick Seeler Active

Nick Seeler had a great night Sunday in Game 3 against Winnipeg. Seeler was credited with four blocks, including some big ones on the penalty kill, and he chipped in two assists in a 6-2 victory for the Wild. He only had four helpers in 22 appearances during the regular season.

6 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser was good to go on Thursday night after he suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday. Prosser recorded one hit and a plus-1 rating in a team-low 12:08 of ice time in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

7 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy will make his NHL playoff debut in Game 5 on Friday night versus Winnipeg. Murphy will take Carson Soucy's spot alongside Nate Prosser on Minnesota's third defense pairing. "There's just more experience in (Murphy)," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's an offensive player, and we can use him on the power play."

8 Louis Belpedio Active

Louis Belpedio will make his NHL debut tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Belpedio was a third round pick of the Wild back in 2014 who recently completed his fourth season with Miami University (Ohio). He played 10 games in the AHL so far, picking up just two points.

9 Gustav Olofsson Sidelined

Gustav Olofsson has been ruled out of tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks. It will mark the fifth straight game Olofsson misses due to a concussion.

10 Carson Soucy Active

Carson Soucy went through some struggles in his first NHL playoff game on Wednesday night. "I was trying to do too much almost," Soucy said. "I was just out of position on some plays that I made the wrong read, kind of, and that could be due to nerves or, I don't know, not thinking fast enough. I still think I can come away and have a better game." Soucy may drop to a combination with Nate Prosser in Game 2 on Friday night after he was paired with Jared Spurgeon. He is playing because of Ryan Suter's injury.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk was pulled in Game 5 against Winnipeg after he surrendered four goals on just 10 shots in the first period. Dubnyk certainly didn't have the performance he was looking for and now Minnesota's season is over. Still, he was great for parts of the series and had a solid regular season with a 35-16-7 record, 2.52 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Alex Stalock stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief.

2 Alex Stalock Active

Alex Stalock allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Stalock had problems containing Dustin Brown on Thursday night as four of the five goals he allowed on Thursday came from Brown. The goaltender's record falls to 10-10-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .910 save percentage.