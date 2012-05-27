Player Page

Paul Fenton | Center

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (58) / 12/22/1959
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
Minnesota has announced the hiring of Paul Fenton as the team's new General Manager.
Fenton will also serve as the Wild's Alternate Governor and he will oversea the hockey operations department. "Paul is uniquely suited for this job having played 10 years of professional hockey and holding 25 years of management experience in the NHL," said team owner Craig Leipold. "His gift of evaluating talent is obvious in Nashville's roster and recent success. My relationship with Paul goes back to my early days in Nashville and I know that Wild hockey fans are going to love Paul's infectious passion for the game and unsurpassed work ethic. He's the right person to deliver a Stanley Cup to the State of Hockey." Fenton has spent the last 12 years as assistant GM of the Nashville Predators. May 21 - 5:23 PM
Source: Wild.com
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Joel Eriksson Ek
4Matt Cullen
5Kyle Rau
LW1Jason Zucker
2Zach Parise
3Jordan Greenway
4Marcus Foligno
5Tyler Ennis
RW1Mikael Granlund
2Nino Niederreiter
3Charlie Coyle
4Daniel Winnik
5Zack Mitchell
6Luke Kunin
7Kurtis Gabriel
8Justin Kloos
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Nick Seeler
6Nate Prosser
7Ryan Murphy
8Louis Belpedio
9Gustav Olofsson
10Carson Soucy
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Alex Stalock
3Niklas Svedberg
 

 