Petrus Palmu | Winger

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/16/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 179
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 6 (181) / VAN
Vancouver has signed Petrus Palmu to three-year, entry-level contract.
Palmu generated 17 goals and 36 points in 59 games for TPS of Finland's Liiga during the 2017-18 season. The 20-year-old captured the Jarmo Wasama memorial trophy as rookie of the year. Palmu also added six points in 11 playoff outings. He played three seasons with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack before heading to Finland. Palmu was a sixth-round pick of the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft. May 28 - 6:10 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
All Positions
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Elias Pettersson
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Jussi Jokinen
5Brendan Leipsic
6Brendan Gaunce
7Darren Archibald
RW1Brock Boeser
2Sam Gagner
3Jake Virtanen
4Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 