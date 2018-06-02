Evan Bouchard | Defenseman

All Positions

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Winning the Ted Lindsay Award took Connor McDavid by surprise. "I’m actually shocked," McDavid said. "I definitely didn’t think I would win it, just because everything was made about not being in the playoffs. I didn’t think there was much of a chance." It's seems fair to say that it was the Oilers' failure to make the playoffs that kept him from being one of the finalists for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the league's most valuable player and is voted on by the writers' association. However, the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the 'most outstanding player', is voted on by the players and it seems for them the fact that the Oilers struggled as a team was less a factor when judging McDavid's individual performance. McDavid finished the season with 41 goals and a league-high 108 points in 82 games.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) returned to action on Thursday April 5. Nugent-Hopkins missed two straight games. He found the back of the net in his return on Thursday.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome is optimistic about the Oilers' chances of bouncing back in a big way next season. "Look at Winnipeg and Tampa Bay, they both missed the playoffs and now they’re a possible Stanley Cup final matchup," Strome said. "I’m not saying that’s us, but we have a good hockey team, we have a good thing going. It hasn’t been our year but we have a lot of good people in this organization who are going to be here for a long time. As much as it sucks and this year has been tough, you learn a lot about your team and who you are and the way people handle themselves in these situations." He's had a disappointing campaign with 13 goals and 33 points in 80 games, but at least now he's gotten used to being with the Oilers. There is some hope that he can breakout next season, though he's becoming a risky sleeper candidate at this point.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli expects to see a better version of Milan Lucic next year. "I think Milan’s a pretty high-character individual. He has to have a good summer," Chiarelli said. "Really, conditioning for him is not really an issue. He has to be in the right frame of mind. He’s a proud guy and we expect to have him back at a better level than he was last year." Of course, there's a decent chance that the Oilers are trying to unload the hulking veteran, but moving that contract won't be easy. The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 34 points in 82 games last season.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday March 31. Cammalleri missed six straight games due to the injury. He scored a goal in 13:35 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has reached the 20-point milestone. It took Khaira 57 games to reach that point. It's been a decent offensive output given that this is his first full campaign and he's averaging a modest 12:41 minutes per contest.

4 Anton Slepyshev Active

There's reportedly a reasonable chance that Anton Slepyshev will end up signing a KHL contract. Slepyshev's KHL rights were recently dealt from Salavt Ufa to CKSA Moscow, which is expected to now push to sign him. His contract with the Oilers expires on June 30th and while he'll still be a RFA, he would be eligible to sign in the KHL. Slepyshev might also attempt to use this situation as leverage to get the Oilers to trade him. He was used sparingly in 2017-18 as he appeared in just 50 games.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored a power play goal in the Oilers 3-2 win on Saturday. It was Draisaitl's 25th of the season and only his sixth on the power play as the Oilers were the worst team in the NHL with the man-advantage. The goal also gave Draisaitl 70 points this season. It was an off-year for the winger and expect 80-85 points next season. Draft him accordingly.

2 Zack Kassian Active

The Edmonton Oilers lost tonight's game against the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2. Both Kassian and Anton Slepyshev were both heavily involved in the game tonight, with the former picking up two assists while the latter had the opening goal of the game. Kassian is now up to seven goals and 19 points in 71 games this season. It doesn't look like the former first round pick will ever develop the offensive side of his game that some thought he had. Mike Cammalleri also scored in the loss.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula's new two-year contract is worth $1.5 million per season. Caggiula signed his new contract earlier today, but the financial details only became available this evening. The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 20 points in 67 games with the Oilers this season. His cap hit might be a little higher than some people anticipated, but it's a respectable number for a young player that scored double-digit goals last season.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has a ton of talent and it is showing at the NHL level this season. The 19-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 56 games but look for plenty more in 2018-19, especially if the Oilers play the speedy winger with the speedy Connor McDavid. He was a plus-three as well on Tuesday and is a plus-two this season on a poor Edmonton team.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen has reportedly signed with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL. Finnish news outlet Iltalehti reported the signing on Monday, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Pakarinen appeared in 40 games with Edmonton in 2017-18 and he contributed three points He also had 13 points in 18 outings with Bakersfield of the AHL.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Aberg has four goals and 16 points in 53 games this season. This is the first time he'll be scratched since Late February. Iiro Pakarinen will also watch tonight's game from the press box.

7 Ty Rattie Active

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Ty Rattie to a one-year contract. Rattie spent most of the season in the minors before coming up to Edmonton in late February. The 25-year-old had five goals and four assists in 14 games with the Oilers. He may not have much fantasy appeal going forward, but he did gain some value down the stretch alongside Connor McDavid. That will be something to keep an eye on for next year.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Sidelined

Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) expects to be ready for the 2018-19 season. Klefbom said his shoulder has bothered him for years, but it was nothing structural or a labrum issue. "They went in and basically vacuumed out the shoulder," he said of the surgery. "There was 22 bone fragments. I got great news with only six week recovery so I will be ready and healthy next year."

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson won gold at the 2018 IIHF World Championship over the weekend. Larsson and Team Sweden defeated Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout to claim the gold medal. He notched three points and a plus-13 rating in 10 games during the tournament. Larsson earned a spot on the media All-Star team for his efforts along with fellow Swedes Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Rickard Rakell and Anders Nilsson.

3 Kris Russell Active

It appears as though Kris Russell will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Russell was paired with Ethan Bear during the morning skate and said he feels ready to return. Coach Todd McLellan mentioned that the line combinations were not set in stone and there could be some game-time decisions.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning's two-year contract extension is worth $3.8 million. That works out to an annual average value of $1.9 million. Benning signed the new deal on Tuesday afternoon, but the financial details weren't released right away. He's currently the fifth highest paid defenseman on the Oilers roster behind Andrej Sekera, Oscar Klefbom, Adam Larsson and Kris Russell. Benning had six goals and 21 points in 73 games last season.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse is a restricted free agent this summer. Nurse finished the final year of his entry-level contract in 2017-18. The 23-year-old defender has some upside, but he hasn't showed that he can be a top-pairing player yet. It's possible he could receive a long-term deal similar to the ones that Adam Larsson and Oscar Klefbom signed, but a bridge deal could also make sense if he wants to prove that he is worth more than that.

6 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera has tweaked his surgically repaired knee. With so little time left in the 2017-18 campaign and nothing for the Oilers' to play for, he's just being shutdown for the rest of the season. He had eight assists in 36 games.

7 Yohann Auvitu Sidelined

Yohann Auvitu has a bruised foot after blocking a shot. Auvitu didn't skate on Wednesday as a result. Consider him day-to-day for now.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

It seems Cam Talbot and the Edmonton Oilers aren't engaged in any talks regarding a possible contract extension. "I know Cam had a really good exit meeting but I haven’t really spoken to Edmonton at all," said Talbot’s agent George Bazos. "I imagine I’ll bump into Peter at the draft ... but there’s no big plans or anything." Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli doesn't need to act at this time given that Talbot has a season left on his three-year, $12.5 million contract. In fact, it's not surprising that all's quiet on the Talbot front given that he's coming off a rough campaign where he posted a 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage in 67 games. The Oilers will likely want to see if he bounces back before committing to him long-term.

2 Mikko Koskinen Active

Mikko Koskinen feels better prepared to handle the NHL than he was last time. Koskinen was drafted with the 31st overall pick by the New York Islanders in 2009. He only ended up appearing in four NHL games with the Islanders and struggled mightily with a 4.33 GAA and .873 save percentage in 2010-11. He's been playing in Europe since than and has developed into an elite netminder in the KHL. He had a 1.57 GAA and .937 save percentage in 29 games in 2017-18. Now he's signed a one-year contract with Edmonton to give the NHL another shot. "I wasn’t good enough, I was just a kid … I’m a totally different goalie and person now," Koskinen said, reflecting on his first stint in the NHL. "No, I didn’t feel pressure because I was a high draft pick. It was because I had only played one full year of pro (Espoo Blues) in Europe. I didn’t know the competition (North America) was so hard. It hit me on the blind-side, the mental part was the biggest reason."