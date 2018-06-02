Player Page

Roster

Evan Bouchard | Defenseman

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 10/20/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (10) / EDM
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Edmonton Oilers have picked Evan Bouchard with the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Bouchard is a two-way defender who brings plenty of tools to the table.  He plays with intelligence in all areas of the ice and his skill with the puck makes him a dangerous player when he decides to jump into the rush.  Bouchard generated 25 goals for the OHL's London Knights and he led all blueliners in the league with 87 points in 67 games during the 2017-18 campaign.  He added one goal and four helpers in four playoff contests.  Bouchard isn't a flashy defender and he doesn’t punish the opposition physically, but he still has good size and has the ability to impact the game with his steadiness, passing skills and high hockey sense.  The Knights captain could be NHL-ready as soon as the 2018-19 season. Jun 22 - 8:44 PM
More Evan Bouchard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
LW1Milan Lucic
2Mike Cammalleri
3Jujhar Khaira
4Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Pontus Aberg
7Ty Rattie
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Andrej Sekera
7Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Mikko Koskinen
3Al Montoya
 

 