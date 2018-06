Jesperi Kotkaniemi is attracting plenty of attention going into the 2018 NHL Draft as a potential top-five pick.

"Here's a guy who has been playing the whole season with men and against men and has played extremely well," NHL director of European scouting Goran Stubb said. "He has improved his skating. His skating was always OK, but he's improved and this is a guy with a guy with a very special understanding of the game. He makes very intelligent decisions on the ice. He can shoot, pass, score and is a very nice young man too." The 17-year-old center posted 10 goals and 29 points in 57 games for Assat in Finland's Liiga last season. He could be an option for the Montreal Canadiens at No. 3.