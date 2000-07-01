Player Page

Noah Dobson | Defenseman

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/7/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 177
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYI
The New York Islanders have signed Noah Dobson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Islanders selected Dobson 12th overall in last June's NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old had 17 goals and 69 points in 67 games with the QMJHL's Acadie-Bathurst Titan last season. Dobson has performed well with Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase, but don't expect him to be in the NHL this season. He'll likely head back to the junior ranks for one or two more seasons. Aug 13 - 10:50 AM
Source: New York Islanders on Twitter
Noah Dobson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
