Noah Dobson | Defenseman

C 1 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal is embracing the idea that he will play a bigger role after John Tavares' departure. Tavares was the face of the franchise and with him gone, the Islanders will be looking to Barzal to headline the team after his Calder Trophy-winning rookie season. Barzal is expected to move up to the first line and face off against the league's top defensive pairings. "He said it would be different my second year," Barzal said, referring to a conversation he had with head coach Barry Trotz. "I’ll get more attention and, without John, it will be amplified. I’m excited about that. That’s being competitive. I take that more as a compliment, more of a respect thing." The 2018-19 campaign might be a tough one for the Islanders, even if Barzal does well, but he does represent an encouraging future for the team.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson has signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders. Nelson and the Islanders had an arbitration hearing slated for Aug. 3, but that won't be necessary now. He will reportedly earn $4.25 million. Nelson potted 19 goals and recorded 35 points in 82 games last season.

3 Casey Cizikas Sidelined

Casey Cizikas (upper body) will miss Friday and Saturday's games. Cizikas has already missed two games due to the ailment. He has seven goals and 17 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Jan Kovar Active

Jan Kovar has signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the New York Islanders. Kovar has never played in North America, but the 28-year-old forward has done rather well for himself in the KHL. He scored seven goals and 35 points in 54 KHL games last season. Prior to that he had recorded over 50 points in four consecutive KHL campaigns. It will be interesting to watch him during training camp and see how he fits into the Islanders' lineup. There certainly is top-six potential here.

5 Scott Eansor Active

Scott Eansor has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders. Eansor has recorded 16 goals and 22 points in 57 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season.

6 Valtteri Filppula Active

The New York Islanders have signed Valtteri Filppula to a one-year contract. He'll earn $2.75 million next season. The 34-year-old had 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games last season with Philadelphia. Filppula won't be able to replace John Tavares, but he gives the Isles another veteran center on the depth chart. He won't have any fantasy value going forward.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored his 40th of the season Saturday. Lee became one of eight players to hit the 40 goal mark this season, joining Alex Ovechkin, Patrik Laine, William Karlsson, Eric Staal, Evgeni Malkin, Connor McDavid and Tyler Seguin. Lee had the least amount of assists among the octet with only 22 but it was still quite the season for the winger. He may not have as good a season next year for the Islanders if his center John Tavares bolts as he is eligible to become a UFA on July 1.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd remains upbeat about the New York Islanders after they lost John Tavares. In particular, Ladd feels the emergence of Mathew Barzal helps mitigate the loss. Barzal had 22 goals and 85 points in 82 games en route to winning the Calder Trophy. "When you lose someone like John, it's nice to have someone as special as Mat Barzal to step up and be able to fill in for those minutes that are going to be needed to have someone fill," said Ladd. "He's a special player. I've played with the Patrick Kanes and [Jonathan] Toews and Eric Staals and Mark Scheifeles of the world. This kid is special." It's high praise, but it's also a lot to put on Barzal's shoulders. It seems Tavares' departure is adding to the pressure on Barzal going into his sophomore campaign.

3 Kieffer Bellows Active

Kieffer Bellows scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Denmark. The USA began their World Junior title defense with a big win on home soil. One of Bellows' goals was scored with a slick backhand move on a penalty shot. The 19-year-old, who was drafted by the Islanders in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, will continue to be a big part of Team USA going forward. He has 19 goals and 40 points in 31 WHL games with Portland this season.

4 Michael Dal Colle Active

Michael Dal Colle will report to AHL Bridgeport. Dal Colle has five goals and 18 points in 34 AHL contests this season. He also has participated in five games with the Islanders, though he didn't record a point in those contests.

5 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Islanders. Kuhnhackl had two goals and eight points in 69 games with the Penguins last season. The 26-year-old is capable of doing a bit more offensively than that, but not enough to be worth keeping in mind in standard leagues.

6 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston's recently signed contract with the Islanders is worth $4 million over four years. Quite the commitment to someone who has three goals and six points in 25 career NHL games. Johnston can be a good source of penalty minutes for fantasy owners though if he secures a regular role with the Islanders.

7 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin is happy to be back with the Islanders. The Islanders acquired Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for Eamon McAdam. "Coming back to the Islanders is exciting for me," Martin said. "In my heart, I was hoping for this." Martin should be a major physical presence on the Islanders' fourth line and might find himself playing alongside his former linemates, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey will play for Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship. Bailey will join fellow Islanders Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle on the roster. He broke out offensively in 2017-18 with 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists) in 76 games.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle recorded two assists in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Eberle has 25 goals and 59 points in 79 contests in 2017-18. If he gets one more point then he'll reach the 60-point milestone for the first time since 2014-2015 and the fourth time in his career.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. The Islanders found themselves down 1-0 heading into the middle frame, but they got goals from Thomas Hickey and Beauvillier in the second period. The Islanders forward finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in 15:45 of ice time. Beauvillier now has 21 goals and 36 points in 70 games this season. He's now scored in five consecutive games. He's also accumulated eight points during a five-game point streak.

4 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

With the Islanders' management changing over the summer, Joshua Ho-Sang will get a fresh start in 2018-19. Ho-Sang has plenty of offensive upside, but he ended up spending most of the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL. Even when he did play in the NHL last season, he was averaging a modest 14:17 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself with new head coach Barry Trotz though. "He’s got NHL skill, he’s got NHL ability," Trotz said. "From my standpoint, there are certain expectations we are going to have for him on and off the ice. I think he realizes a lot of his things in the past, where he got himself in maybe a little bit of, I don’t want to say trouble, but just in a situation where he comes across maybe poorly, that’s just a young man who is just growing up."

5 Leo Komarov Active

The Islanders have signed winger Leo Komarov to a four-year, $12 million contract. Komarov had a nice run in Toronto as a third-line winger until last season when the wheels fell off. In 2015-16 and 2016-17, Komarov was a solid 30-point player. Last season, "Uncle Leo" registered a mere 19 points in 74 games. We don't imagine he will play in the Islanders' top six and as such we don't see Komarov's numbers improving to any great degree.

6 Tanner Fritz Active

Tanner Fritz has been loaned to Bridgeport of the AHL. In 34 appearances with the Islanders in 2017-18, Fritz notched three goals and seven points.

7 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. Clutterbuck was forced to leave Saturday's game early due to an undisclosed ailment and he didn't practice Monday, but he is ready to play against Philadelphia. He has 17 points and 223 hits in 73 games this year.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Red Wings. Neither team has anything to play for outside of improving their lottery odds, so it's not surprising to see the Islanders rest a key piece. Fellow blue liner Johnny Boychuk will also watch the game from the press box.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk isn't a believer that the Islanders will be near the bottom of the league standings in 2018-19. "I've already seen some people pegging us as being in the bottom," Boychuk told The Athletic on Monday. "That's just a slap in the face when I see it. Our team is really good. I think we're going to show them we are a good team." The Islanders have been several changes this off-season, including the loss of the face of the franchise when John Tavares left via free agency. Boychuk seems like a player who can help fill the leadership void.

3 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey has a new four-year deal with the New York Islanders. Hickey will get $10 million for the life of the contract. The defenseman was selected fourth overall in 2007 by the Los Angeles Kings but has not had the career one would expect of a high pick. Hickey had five goals and 25 points last season and could expect 25-30 points next season.

5 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock has signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders. Pulock scored 10 goals and 32 points in 68 games last season. He was a restricted free agent this summer. The Islanders didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal and they weren't otherwise available at the time of writing.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders are going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight, but Mayfield still won't get into the lineup. He has two goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

7 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho will report to AHL Bridgeport. Aho had a goal and four points in 22 games with the Islanders. At the AHL level, he has nine goals and 20 points in 30 contests.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss is looking at the 2018-19 season as a fresh start. "With new management and everything, it's going to be a fresh start for everybody," Greiss said. "A new coach is going to be interesting. I've talked to him on the phone. I'm sure he's going to change a bunch of things." John Tavares' departure is a big hole up for the Islanders, but Greiss feels the team still has plenty of talent. He is also slated to share crease with Robin Lehner, who was cut loose by Buffalo this off-season, after Jaroslav Halak left as a free agent. "[Lehner] is new to me, but we'll meet for the first time when we get to New York," Greiss said. "It's a long year. ... We'll both play hard, and whoever plays, plays."

2 Robin Lehner Active

The New York Islanders signed Robin Lehner to a one-year contract. Lehner's deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million. He's coming off a rough campaign with Buffalo when he posted a 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage in 53 games. We have our doubts about his ability to hold his own with the Islanders and that makes the team's goaltending situation particularly problematic given that Thomas Greiss is also a big question mark. The contract is certainly reasonable though, so at least the Islanders have minimized their risk in that regard.