Barrett Hayton | Center

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/9/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 191
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (5) / ARI
The Arizona Coyotes have selected center Barrett Hayton fifth overall in the 2018 Draft.
Well that's a surprise. It was thought that Filip Zadina's fall would end here but the Coyotes surprised most and took the Soo Greyhound center. That being said, there’s a lot to like with Hayton. He’s got a great shot, is aggressive and effective defensively, and has a high hockey IQ. The Greyhounds were so deep that Hayton was their third-line center, but even in that role he still ended up with 21 goals and 60 points in 63 games. He also has decent size, standing at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. He’s not the flashiest of forwards, but he could be seen as a Patrice Bergeron-type in the sense that he’s that kind of all-around center that teams love. Don't expect him in Arizona next season as he will gain lots of experience in the OHL. Jun 22 - 8:16 PM
