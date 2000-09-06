Barrett Hayton | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan had been playing on a fractured foot. That's got to be tough to do. Stepan finished the campaign with 14 goals and 56 points in 82 games. He's expected to be fine for training camp.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk said he is very excited about the prospect of playing center with the Arizona Coyotes. "The second I went on social media and read the comments about me playing center, that’s what I want and I’m excited about it." said Galchenyuk. "I’m preparing already for it and I can’t wait to get started." If he's able to get his career back on track as a center with the Coyotes, it will be another tough pill to swallow for the Canadiens. Galchenyuk added during his conference call that he asked head coach Claude Julien for a chance to play center towards the end of the season, but that his wish never came to fruition. Galchenyuk may start the season as the number two center for Arizona between Christian Fischer and Brendan Perlini.

3 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak's injury, which was previously termed as lower-body, was a back issue. Dvorak missed Arizona's last four games, but apparently that was more precautionary than anything. He should be fine by the time training camp rolls around.

4 Brad Richardson Active

It wouldn't be surprising if the Coyotes let Brad Richardson walk as an unrestricted free agent. Richardson can test the market this summer. The Coyotes have already acquired Marcus Kruger from Carolina, which potentially fills the fourth-line center slot that Richardson would have occupied. It's possible though that Arizona will still sign Richardson and one of them will shift to the wing at the start of the campaign, but with Kruger on the roster, the Coyotes' priorities are likely elsewhere.

5 Marcus Kruger Active

Coyotes GM John Chayka revealed that Marcus Kruger played through the 2017-18 campaign with a sports hernia. Kruger underwent hernia surgery roughly two weeks ago as a result. That might help explain Kruger's struggles last season. He had a goal and six points in 48 games with Carolina and was eventually sent to the AHL. The Hurricanes dealt Kruger to Arizona on Thursday and clearly Chayka is hoping that Kruger bounces back. "You take (the injury) into consideration, but at the same time you think he got a repair done (where) the recovery is pretty straightforward," Chayka said. "We think that’ll get the jump back in his skate and it’ll be a real useful and helpful piece to our lineup."

6 Laurent Dauphin Sidelined

Laurent Dauphin is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Dauphin was injured in Saturday's game against Colorado after he blocked a shot. He has appeared in two games with the Coyotes this season.

7 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Hamilton has one assist in 16 games this season. This will be the 12th consecutive game that he'll watch from the press box.

8 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini has reached the 30-point milestone. Perlini got there with an assist in his 72nd contest of the season on Tuesday. This is his sophomore campaign and he's topped his rookie total of 21 points in 57 games.

2 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win against the Kings. Cousins posted his first multi-point game since Feb. 8 in Minnesota when he struck for two goals, and it was his first game with two or more points in front of the home folks since he erupted for an assist and two goals, including the overtime winner, against the Islanders on Jan. 22. He entered this game with no points in 10 of his previous 11 outings, so he'll need to do more of this before fantasy owners can trust him outside of deeper pools.

3 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rinaldo has four goals, two assists and 44 penalty minutes in 47 games this season. Freddie Hamilton will also be scratched in this one.

4 Lawson Crouse Active

Arizona has reassigned Lawson Crouse to AHL Tucson. Crouse has a goal in 10 games with Arizona. At the AHL level, he's scored three goals and 10 points in 17 contests.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller has been selected as a Calder Trophy finalist. Keller had 23 goals and 65 points in 82 contests this season. He was particularly effective down the stretch as he scored nine goals and 29 points in his final 29 games.

2 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer scored his 15th of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Fischer has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The forward opened the scoring on Thursday night, kicking off the first of three goals scored by Arizona in the game. The 'Yotes took a 3-1 lead before the Canucks came back with three unanswered en route to an overtime win. Fischer now has 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games this season.

3 Nick Merkley Active

The Arizona Coyotes have assigned Nick Merkley to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. Merkley played in one game with the Coyotes during his call-up. He had no points and two penalty minutes in 13:30 of ice time during that game.

4 Hudson Fasching Active

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Hudson Fasching from the Buffalo Sabres for Brandon Hickey and Mike Sislo. Fasching has played in 22 NHL games during his short career with five of them coming in 2017-18. The 22-year-old had no points and two penalty minutes during that stretch. He also added 12 goals and 30 points in 69 games with AHL Rochester. Fasching projects as more of a third or fourth-line player at the NHL level. Don't expect him to carry any fantasy value in the coming years.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers got caught in their own end when Christian Dvorak fed a perfect pass over to Archibald who promptly put the puck in the back of the net. It's Archibald's third point in eight games since joining the Coyotes and he is now up to two goals and three points in 11 total games. Brad Richardson also scored in the loss.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

It's expected that Oliver Ekman-Larsson's new contract will be an eight-year deal with an annual average value of $8.25 million. TSN's Darren Dreger is reporting that the numbers speculated on Ekman-Larsson's verbal agreement with the Coyotes are correct. It's also expected to have a no-movement clause and he's likely to be the team's next captain. His contract extension won't be official until July 1.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday night. Goligoski missed three games to be with his wife, who gave birth to their second child on Friday night. Andrew Campbell has been returned to the minors, which clears a spot for Goligoski's return.

3 Jakob Chychrun Active

With the season over, Jakob Chychrun's lower-body injury was revealed to be a knee issue. This isn't an aggravation of Chychrun's previous knee injury. He's going to need to have a procedure on it, but he has plenty of time now to recover.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers' previously unspecified upper-body issue is a hand injury. Demers didn't play past March 19th due to the issue. He's on schedule with his recovery and should be available at the start of training camp.

5 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

The Arizona Coyotes have begun talking to Niklas Hjalmarsson's camp about a potential contract extension. Hjalmarsson has one year remaining on his contract that comes with a cap hit of $4.1 million. The 31-year-old had one goal and nine points in 48 games this season. He won't provide much in terms of fantasy value, but he's a solid shutdown defenseman for a Coyotes team that is lacking in talent. Arizona is also trying to lock up franchise defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson this summer. They've reportedly offered him an eight-year deal worth $66 million.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Schenn has no goals, five assists and a minus-12 rating in 54 games this season. He's now been scratched in four consecutive games. Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton's previously undisclosed injury was related to his head. Connauton missed Arizona's season finale, but apparently it was regarded as a more preventative measure than anything. By the sounds of things, he should be fine by time training camp rolls around.

8 Kyle Capobianco Active

Kyle Capobianco has been called up by the Arizona Coyotes. Capobianco has two goals and 22 points in 35 AHL games this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 7 and logged 13:33 minutes in that contest.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta allowed two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. This was Raanta's first appearance since signing a three-year contract extension on Friday. The 28-year-old will head into training camp as the favorite to be the starting netminder. He finished the year with a 21-17-6 record, a 2.24 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage, which is pretty impressive considering he played on one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Coyotes will head into the draft lottery with the third-best odds of getting the first overall pick.

2 Darcy Kuemper Active

Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Kuemper has now lost five straight for the Coyotes and hasn't won since Mar. 11. His record falls to 12-7-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .920 save percentage.