C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zibanejad's goal at the 7:16 mark of the third period cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-2 at the time, but New York was never able to tie it up. The Rangers forward finished the game with a minus-2 rating and team-high five shots on goal in 20:37 of ice time. The 24-year-old has beed red-hot of late, as he's scored five goals in his last three games. He's also accumulated nine points during his five-game point streak. Zibanejad has 25 goals and 43 points in 63 games this season. Kevin Hayes (SHG) and Chris Kreider (PPG) also found the back of the net for the Rangers on Tuesday night.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Don't be surprised if Kevin Hayes is not a member of the New York Rangers next season. Hayes is an RFA as of July 1 and his name has been bandied about as plenty of teams have shown interest in the center. Hayes had 25 goals last season and if the Rangers are hoping to move up in the draft (they have three picks ninth, 26, 28) and could deal Hayes as well as a pick to garner a better choice. Hayes is only 26 and at six foot, five inches, he would be a valued member of any NHL team. Stay tuned as the Rangers have also qualified him.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday. That goal was his 40th point in 54 games this season. This is the second time in his career that he's reached the 40-point milestone with the first coming in 2015-2016. He's been particularly effective since being acquired by the Rangers as he has three goals and 15 points in 15 games with New York.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This isn't surprising news considering he had also been scratched in each of New York's previous four games. He has one goal, three assists and a minus-9 rating in 20 games this season.

5 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the Rangers. Lettieri has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 AHL games this season. With New York, he's scored a goal and five points in 16 contests.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a pair of goals for Team USA in a 4-1 win over Canada in the bronze-medal game of the 2018 World Championship. Kreider opened the scoring and scored the second of two empty-net markers to seal the victory. Nick Bonino registered the game winner and Anders Lee had the other empty-netter in the contest.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov has had an interesting hockey background. He was born in Russia but moved to North America at the age of eight months as his dad tried to make it as an NHLer. He played 43 games with Vancouver and the Islanders but returned to Russia when Vladislav was nine. Vladislav also had a couple of uncles in the NHL including Slava Kozlov and Ivan Novoseltsev. With all that hockey around him, it was his mom who pushed him into the game. Namestnikov was a first round pick of the Lightning in 2011 and was dealt a week ago to the Rangers. He has 21 goals and 46 points in 65 games this season.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton thinks Jimmy Vesey needs a bit of a fresh start. Gorton said that Vesey needs an "opportunity to play a little more and show what he has" and he's "curious to see how [new head coach David Quinn] will help Jimmy." Quinn will be familiar with Vesey, having seen the young player pick up four goals and nine points in five games against his Boston University squad. Vesey is slated for restricted free agency on July 1 and he has arbitration rights. There's room for the 25-year-old winger in New York's top-six forward group and he should have the opportunity to eclipse the 17 goals he scored last season.

4 Cody McLeod Sidelined

Cody McLeod is dealing with an abdominal strain. McLeod won't play on Thursday as a result. His status for the Rangers' season finale on Saturday isn't known yet.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

6 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will play in this afternoon's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers. It'll be his first game since the end of November. Steven Fogarty will also dress while Peter Holland, Paul Carey and David Desharnais will serve as the healthy scratches. Tony DeAngelo (ankle), Kevin Shattenkirk (knee), Steven Kampfer (hand), Jesper Fast (groin) and Cody McLeod (abdomen) will also miss the game.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

The New York Rangers will pick ninth overall at the June Draft. The Rangers had the eighth-worst record so they dropped a spot as Carolina moved from 11th to second. It will be a big draft for New York as they have three first round picks, picking late in the first round with selections being owed to them from Tampa Bay and Boston. They could turn things around quickly with an outstanding draft and could move up by trading an extra pick or two.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich was dropped from the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider Saturday. Buchnevich played 17:32 Saturday and was on a line with Jimmy Vesey and Vladislav Namestnikov. He had one shot on goal. "It’s the NHL, it’s the best league. Every player goes through, in a season, some ups and downs," coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. "But we think Butchie has a high skill level and we’re working with him to put it all together." He has 14 goals and 36 points in 61 games this season and is worth taking late in deeper pools next season.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast (groin) will likely miss the rest of the regular season. Coach Alain Vigneault said Fast's groin injury could keep him out of the final three games of the season. "I know he's going to try real hard to come back," Vigneault said, "but I would not count on it."

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) is expected to resume skating in roughly a month. Shattenkirk's recovery is on schedule and thus we assume he's still expected to be available for the start of training camp. He wasn't able to play beyond Jan. 18 due to the injury.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was on the ice for three even strength goals in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skjei and Marc Staal combined for a minus-6 rating tonight and were severely outplayed by the Leafs from the moment the puck was dropped. Skjei has 16 points in 51 games this season with a minus-6 rating. He has no fantasy value but is someone to monitor heading into next season.

3 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith stayed in New York this off-season to work with the Rangers fitness coach. Smith had a horrible 2017-18 campaign with a goal and seven assists in 44 games as he was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. He was also in the minors for the first time in five years as he spent 11 games with Hartford. The Rangers should expect Smith to be the blueliner he was in previous seasons, as a solid stay-at-home defenseman and not the one in 2017-18 where he seemed to be lost.

4 Tony DeAngelo Active

Tony DeAngelo (ankle) recently resumed skating. The Rangers' season is over of course, but DeAngelo's injury should be fully behind him by the time training camp starts. He had eight assists in 32 games with the Rangers.

5 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

6 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul has been called up by the New York Rangers. Sproul has two assists in four games with the Blueshirts this year. He also has 10 goals and 25 points in 44 games with Hartford of the AHL. Tony DeAngelo had an MRI Tuesday morning and the team is awaiting the results.

7 John Gilmour Active

John Gilmour posted a goal just 1:22 into overtime in Wednesday's victory in Vancouver. Gilmour picked up a plus-1 rating with a team-high five shots on goal across 21:35 of ice time. He posted six goals and 20 assists over 44 AHL games this season, showing off some offensive skill. Gilmour is worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools if you need help along the blue line.

8 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

9 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara is happy to get a fresh start with the New York Rangers. O'Gara is with the Rangers after the Boston Bruins traded him on Tuesday. He only got into 11 games over two seasons with Boston as the rest of his time was spent in the minors. Now with the Rangers, he's set to play on a pairing with John Gilmour on Thursday and if he does well enough, he might be able to stick with the club. "It’s no secret that there is [an opportunity] and that there’s time here to prove myself," O’Gara said. "If I can step in and play my game, I think I can get comfortable playing some NHL games and I think it’ll help me a lot moving forward, hopefully solidifying myself in the organization. It’s a clean slate."

10 Neal Pionk Active

Defenseman Neal Pionk will play for the United States at the upcoming World Championships in Denmark. The tournament will start later this week and the defenseman impressed the American coaching staff enough during his 28 games with the Rangers where he had a goal and 14 points. The 22-year-old was undrafted but signed with the Rangers after a couple of big seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Pete Jensen of NHL.com compiled a list of the top active NHL players without a Stanley Cup ring. Atop the list was New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist who will be entering his 14th NHL season at the start of the 2018-19 season. The Swedish goaltender has been one of the best goaltenders since entering the league, winning 30 games in 11 of his 12 full NHL seasons. However, with the Rangers entering a rebuilding phase, the 36-year-old goaltender might need to find another team if he wants to lift the Stanley Cup. He has three years remaining on his deal at a cap hit of $8.5million. The complete list can be seen by clicking on the link below.