Player Page

Roster

K'Andre Miller | Defenseman

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/21/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 206
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (22) / NYR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

K'Andre Miller has been taken by the New York Rangers with the 22nd overall overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Rangers traded pick Nos. 26 and 48 to the Ottawa Senators to trade Miller. The 18-year-old already has an NHL build at 6-foot-3, 206-pounds. He uses that size to his advantage and ability to move the puck through traffic. On top of that, he’s got good speed. He had nine goals and 29 points in 58 games with the US National U18 Team in 2017-18 and he added another goal and three points while playing for Team USA in the 2018 World Juniors U18 Championship. One factor to consider with Miller is that he grew up as a forward and while he converted a few years ago, he still has habits from his old position and his defensive play could use some work. It might take some time before he’s NHL-ready, but he does have a lot of upside. Jun 22 - 9:59 PM
More K'Andre Miller Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3Ryan Spooner
4Peter Holland
5Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Jimmy Vesey
4Cody McLeod
5Ryan Gropp
6Matt Beleskey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Brendan Smith
4Tony DeAngelo
5Marc Staal
6Ryan Sproul
7John Gilmour
8Steven Kampfer
9Rob O'Gara
10Neal Pionk
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
 

 