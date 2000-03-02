Player Page

Dominik Bokk | Winger

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (18) / 2/3/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (25) / STL
The St. Louis Blues have taken Dominik Bokk with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The Blues sent pick Nos. 29 and 76 to Toronto for the 25th overall selection. Bokk grew up playing hockey in Germany, but at the age of 16 he scored 34 goals and 71 points in 41 games in their U19 league. Clearly he needed a greater challenge, so in 2017-18, he shifted to Sweden. He had just a goal and an assist in 15 Swedish Hockey League games, but he was far better in Sweden’s top junior level with 14 goals and 41 points in 35 contests. There's a lot of offensive talent here, but it needs refinement. He still doesn’t have much experience playing against competition at his level and consequently would benefit from more time in Sweden or the AHL before testing the waters of the AHL. He particular, he needs to take better advantage of his 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame when it comes to the physical aspect of his game. Bokk dropped a bit further than most expected in Round 1 of the NHL Draft and the Blues made the decision to pounce. Jun 22 - 10:20 PM
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Oskar Sundqvist
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
6Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 