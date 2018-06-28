Player Page

Roster

Martin Kaut | Winger

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (18) / 10/2/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 176
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (16) / COL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Martin Kaut has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Kaut was taken by Colorado with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He had nine goals and 16 points in 38 games in the Czech league last season. Because he's coming from Europe and not the CHL, he is eligible to play in the AHL next season. "Martin plays a complete, two-way game," said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. "He competes, he's strong on the puck. He's got a great shot, and he's a pure goal scorer. We just like the upside and what he can bring to our club." Jul 5 - 2:44 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Martin Kaut Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nathan MacKinnon
2Alexander Kerfoot
3Carl Soderberg
4Vladislav Kamenev
5Dominic Toninato
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Matt Nieto
3Tyson Jost
4Matt Calvert
5A.J. Greer
RW1Mikko Rantanen
2J.T. Compher
3Sven Andrighetto
4Colin Wilson
5Gabriel Bourque
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Samuel Girard
4Patrik Nemeth
5Mark Barberio
6Ian Cole
7Nikita Zadorov
8Anton Lindholm
9David Warsofsky
10Sergei Boikov
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 