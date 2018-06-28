Martin Kaut | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon has been nominated for the Hart Trophy. This is hardly surprising news, as the Avs forward racked up 39 goals and 97 points in 74 games this season. He's the main reason why Colorado went from being the worst team in the league last year to finishing in a playoff spot this season. Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar and New Jersey's Taylor Hall are the other two nominees.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alexander Kerfoot scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche were down 3-0 heading into the third period, but goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Kerfoot cut to the deficit to just one. Unfortunately for the Avs, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Kerfoot has now scored in two of his last three games. The 23-year-old has two points in four games during the series. The Avalanche are now down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be played in Nashville on Friday night.

3 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored the only goal in regulation for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Alex Kerfoot made a nice play along the boards to get the puck to J.T. Compher who then fed Soderberg for his 16th goal of the year. Soderberg started the season as a healthy scratch but has turned into a very valuable player for the Avalanche. He is up to 35 points in 70 games this season. Gabriel Landeskog scored the only goal in the shootout, getting his team the valuable extra point.

4 Vladislav Kamenev Active

Vladislav Kamenev was called up from the minors on Sunday March 18. Kamenev was sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint last week after he had not played since November 16 when he broke his arm in his Avalanche debut. While he had no points on Sunday, at least his arm remained intact. He had four assists in three games with San Antonio during his assignment and has some upside eventually when he gets a role as a top-six forward.

5 Dominic Toninato Active

Dominic Toninato assisted on the team's only goal Wednesday in a 2-1 loss against the Flyers. Toninato entered the game with just one helper over his first 36 games, so he obviously is not someone to bother with in fantasy hockey. He also lost all four of his faceoff opportunities to hurt his real-life squad.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 Game 5 win over the Nashville Predators. Landeskog might have scored but the whole play was set up by Nathan MacKinnon who did all the work to get the puck out in front to the Avalanche captain. It was Landeskog's fourth goal of the playoffs so far and it was the first of two scored in a span of just over three minutes to push the series back to Colorado for Game 6. Sven Andrighetto scored the game-winning goal for the Avs.

2 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto received a qualifying offer from Colorado on Monday. Patrik Nemeth and Spencer Martin were also tendered qualifying offers. Nieto and Nemeth have arbitration rights.

3 Tyson Jost Active

Tyson Jost produced the first NHL postseason point of his career on Wednesday night. Jost had the primary helper on a power-play goal by Gabriel Landeskog in a 3-2 loss to Nashville. The 20-year-old rookie didn't have a point in the first three games of the series. Jost notched 12 goals and 22 points in 65 matches during the regular season.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert has signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Calvert had nine goals and 24 points in 69 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. He also chipped in three goals and four points in six postseason contests. "Matt is a competitive two-way winger who has the versatility to play throughout our lineup," said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. "His speed and tenacity is a strong fit with the way we play."

5 A.J. Greer Active

The Colorado Avalanche have assigned A.J. Green to the minors on Saturday. Greer has three assists in 17 games this season. He also dropped the gloves with Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien during last night's game against the Jets. Greer will likely be back in the NHL sooner than later.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen earned a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 win over Nashville. Colorado's top line, which features Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, combined for seven points in the victory to get Colorado back into their best-of-seven playoff series versus the Predators. Nashville has a 2-1 lead.

2 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher netted a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota. Compher opened the scoring late in the first period and he added a power-play marker in the third. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 contests. Compher has accounted for 13 goals and nine assists in 56 matches this season.

3 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto picked up a couple of power-play assists to help Switzerland pull off a 3-2 stunner over Team Canada in the semifinals of the 2018 World Championship on Saturday. Switzerland never trailed in the game and now they will head to the gold-medal game. 30-year-old goaltender Leonardo Genoni stole the show with 44 saves in the contest. Genoni has spent the last 12 seasons playing in Switzerland (Davos HC and Bern SC). The Swiss will face Sweden for gold on Sunday.

4 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (lower body) returned to action on Monday April 2. Wilson had missed the Avalanche's previous five games. He had an assist in 9:26 minutes in his return.

5 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque's contract for 2018-19 is worth $950K. It's a one-way deal, so Bourque will make that amount even if he gets sent to the minors. That salary represents a moderate increase over the $750K he earned in 2017-18. He had five goals and 11 points in 56 games with Colorado.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie earned a pair of assists Saturday in a 5-4 loss to Nashville in Game 2 of their first-round series. Barrie earned both helpers in the third period on goals by Gabriel Landeskog (power play) and Alexander Kerfoot. It was the first NHL playoff point of Kerfoot's career.

2 Erik Johnson Sidelined

Erik Johnson will miss the next six-to-eight weeks due to a fractured patella. Johnson was a surprise absentee from yesterday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks and now we know why. The Avalanche have four games remaining to sneak into the last Wild Card spot but will have to do so with their top minute cruncher on the blueline and without Semyon Varlamov, who was just declared out for the remainder of the season.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard was involved in car accident over the weekend, but he managed to avoid injury. According to sources, Girard was taken to hospital as a preventative measure after he fell asleep at the wheel of his car on Sunday on his way home from a charity event.

4 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth finished Tuesday's game at Chicago scoreless with a minus-1 rating, but he posted three blocked shots with a hit. Nemeth is among the league leaders with 147 blocked shots through 42 outings, and his plus-25 rating is rather pleased to fantasy owners as well. However, he remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools since he still has just three goals and 14 total points.

5 Mark Barberio Active

Colorado has re-signed Mark Barberio to a two-year contract. Barberio's new deal is reportedly worth $1.45 per season. He posted 13 points and 31 penalty minutes in 46 games with the Avalanche in 2017-18.

6 Ian Cole Active

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Ian Cole to a three-year/$12.75 million contract. Cole is known as a shutdown defender but managed to score five goals and 20 points in 67 games in 2017-18. He will be a second or third pairing defenseman with Colorado and give them a veteran presence on a young team. He will have little fantasy value.

7 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov was credited with nine hits in Game 6 on Sunday night against Nashville. Zadorov amassed 28 hits in six games during Colorado's first-round series loss to the Predators. The Avalanche blueliner led the NHL in hits, with 278, during the regular season. Zadorov also finished Game 6 with 14 penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating.

8 Anton Lindholm Active

Anton Lindholm (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday night. Lindholm missed five games due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche sent David Warsofsky back to San Antonio of the AHL to make room for Lindholm's return.

9 David Warsofsky Active

David Warsofsky will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Warsofsky had played in Colorado's previous four games, but he'll be replaced by Mark Alt tonight. Vladislav Kamenev, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens, Dominic Toninato and Nail Yakupov will also serve as healthy scratches in the regular-season finale. A regulation win would put the Avs in the playoffs.

10 Sergei Boikov I.L.

Sergei Boikov will be out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. The Russian defenseman has yet to make an impact in the NHL and will not do so for the foreseeable future due to this injury. Too bad, as he had a big game Thursday night with a huge hit and a goal.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Sidelined

Semyon Varlamov (knee) will not be available to play in Round 1 of the postseason. Coach Jared Bednar has announced that Varlamov won't be ready to play in Colorado's series versus Nashville. He suffered a knee injury on Mar. 30 against Chicago and hasn't played since. Jonathan Bernier will go into the opening round as the number one goalie for the Avalanche.