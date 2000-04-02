Player Page

Liam Foudy | Center

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (18) / 2/4/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 174
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (18) / CLM
Liam Foudy has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Foudy was chosen 18th overall by Columbus in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He produced 24 goals and 40 points in 65 games for the OHL's London Knights last season. Jul 30 - 10:29 AM
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Liam Foudy's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Pierre-Luc Dubois
2Nick Foligno
3Riley Nash
4Alexander Wennberg
5Brandon Dubinsky
6Alex Broadhurst
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Sonny Milano
4Markus Hannikainen
5Lukas Sedlak
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Josh Anderson
3Oliver Bjorkstrand
4Anthony Duclair
5Vitaly Abramov
D1Seth Jones
2Zach Werenski
3David Savard
4Ryan Murray
5Markus Nutivaara
6Adam Clendening
7Scott Harrington
8Gabriel Carlsson
9Tommy Cross
10Dean Kukan
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 