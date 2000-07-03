Player Page

Rasmus Sandin | Defenseman

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (18) / 3/7/2000
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 186
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (29) / TOR
The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected defenseman Rasmus Sandin with the 29th pick of the 2018 Entry Draft.
The Swedish blueliner left home early in the 2017-18 season and made his way to Sault Ste. Marie where he had 12 goals and 45 points in 51 games. The solid defenseman showed flashes of offensive ability with some end-to-end rushes in the OHL as he has an extra gear, making him an above average rearguard. He is expected to go back to Sweden next season and play in the top division and that will certainly help him progress should the Maple Leafs decide they don't need him to play in the OHL. Despite his lack of height, he does not mind the rough going and does not get rattled in his own zone. Sandin will be a marginal fantasy player to start but could eventually be a nice three-four defenseman in deeper leagues. Jun 22 - 10:42 PM
