C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom had two fractures in his right index finger. Backstrom missed four playoff games due to a hand injury and now we have the specifics. He won't need to have off-season surgery, which is good news. He played in every game of the Stanley Cup Final, though, and collected seven points (one goal, six assists) in five outings. Backstrom was a major contributor in the Capitals' championship run with five goals and 23 points in 20 postseason games.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov played through a shoulder injury in the Stanley Cup Final. Kuznetsov presumably sustained the injury when he was checked by Brayden McNabb in Game 2 of the finals. Kuznetsov left that contest and didn't return, but he was still able to play from Game 3 on. He won't require surgery for the injury.

3 Lars Eller Active

When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Lars Eller made history as the first Danish player to be part of a championship team. "It’s just icing on the cake," Eller said. "Just the fact to win the Stanley Cup alone would have been enough for me. But, of course, it’s special to be the first to break that ground. For me, it was special enough just to win it. But I think for people back home, it just makes it more special to be the first-ever athlete from this country to do this. I’m proud." He had 18 goals and 38 points in 81 regular season games with Washington. During the playoffs, he added another seven goals and 18 points in 24 contests. He plans to take the Cup with him to Denmark over the summer.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle would like to re-sign with the Washington Capitals. That said, Beagle and the Capitals haven't engaged in any contract talks yet. Washington has other cap considerations, particularly with John Carlson, and Beagle understands that. If he's not signed by July 1 though, then he will become an unrestricted free agent.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson will drop to the fourth line in Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Stephenson took part in Monday's morning skate alongside Jay Beagle and Devante Smith-Pelly. He has seen plenty of time on Washington's top-two lines during the postseason, but he has generated just one assist in his past eight matches.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

The Washington Capitals' home opener for the 2018-19 campaign will be against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 3. That's when Washington will raise its banner as Stanley Cup champions. Then the work of defending that title will begin in full swing. The Boston Bruins will be a tough opening opponent for the Capitals, but Washington did sweep its three-game series against the Bruins last season.

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly found the back of the net in Monday's 6-4 loss to Vegas in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Connolly got Washington on the board with his fifth goal of the postseason after Golden Knights defender Colin Miller opened the scoring earlier in the first period. He didn't have a point in his previous four outings. Connolly has seven points through 20 playoff contests this year.

3 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory allowed the Capitals to win their first Stanley Cup Title in franchise history. Vrana kicked things off with the game's first goal at the 6:24 mark of the second period. The Capitals still found themselves down 3-2 heading into the third frame, but goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller help put them back ahead. Vrana finished the night with two shots on goal and one hit in 15:33 of ice time. The 22-year-old finished the postseason with three goals and eight points in 23 games.

4 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker will be a healthy scratch in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Walker picked up an assist in the only playoff game he suited up in this spring. He hasn't played in a single game in this series. Madison Bowey, Jakub Jerabek, Shane Gerisch and Pheonix Copley will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie was dealing with a lower-body injury during the postseason. Oshie said it was a problem at the start of the playoffs, but he was feeling much better by the time the Stanley Cup Final came around. He only missed some practices and morning skates when he was hurt.

2 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky registered two assists in Washington's 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 2. Burakovsky took a costly penalty in Game 1, but overall he's had a strong series thus far. He's also on a three-game point streak that extends back to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final where he scored two goals. He has two markers and five points in 10 postseason games.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson found the back of the net in a 6-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4. It was Wilson's second goal of the finals. In addition to his gritty play, Wilson has been a regular offensive contributor throughout the playoffs with five goals and 14 points in 20 contests.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson will be amongst the healthy scratches for the Washington Capitals Monday night during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Chiasson has so far picked up a goal and an assist through 16 playoff games. However, he's been a scratch since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Lightning. He'll join Madison Bowey, Jakub Jerabek, Shane Gersich, Travis Boyd, Nathan Walker and Pheonix Copley in the press box.

5 Anthony Peluso Active

Anthony Peluso has been summoned by the Washington Capitals. Peluso has no points in three AHL games this season. The 28-year-old has appeared in 142 career NHL games, but none since the 2015-16 campaign. He has 14 points and 209 penalty minutes in his 142-contest NHL career.

6 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly is eligible for arbitration this summer. Smith-Pelly scored just seven goals during the regular season, but he added seven more in the playoffs, including three in the Stanley Cup Final. The 25-year-old made just $650,000 last season, so he's in line for a decent raise. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes that Smith-Pelly could make more than $1.5 million per season on his next deal. It'll be interesting to see if the Capitals are able to re-sign their unlikely playoff hero.

7 Travis Boyd Active

Travis Boyd will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Monday night in Game 6 against Pittsburgh. Boyd will center the third line and play with Brett Connolly and Devante Smith-Pelly. He is getting the chance to play because of Nicklas Backstrom is out with an upper-body injury. Boyd had one assist in eight appearances with the Capitals during the regular season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson gave a measured response when asked if he wants to re-sign with Washington. Carlson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. "I love it here. I want to stay here. But there’s more to it than that," he said. Carlson is coming off a monster season where he scored 15 goals and 68 points in 82 contests. That should set the 28-year-old defenseman up with a big contract and while the Capitals are in a position where they likely could find a way to accommodate him and stay cap complaint, they may be reluctant to go down that path. It wouldn't be surprising to see him at least test the UFA waters before making a decision on his future.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen knows the Capitals have to neutralize Vegas' speed and take care of the puck. "Clog it up," Niskanen said. "They're a fast team and you don't want to let them off to the races, so slow it down without the puck and speed it up with it." Both teams have strong transition games that feed off turnovers. Vegas is the league-leader in takeaways (159) during the playoffs, while Washington ranks third (136). The Capitals blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final by making it tough for them in the neutral zone.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 Game 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Orlov took a feed from T.J. Oshie and absolutely let go of a one-timer that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy over the shoulder to open the scoring 4:28 into the game. Orlov is now up to two goals and eight points through 16 post-season games and he has been a big part of Washington's success in the post-season, averaging 24:55 of ice-time so far during these playoffs. The series will head back to Tampa for Game 5 on Saturday with both teams holding two wins.

4 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Djoos was scratched in three of Washington's last four games. He had three goals and 11 assists in 63 games this season. Madison Bowey and Shane Gersich will also be scratched in this one.

5 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny scored a goal in Washington's 6-2 win against Vegas in Game 4. Kempny had just two points in the 2018 playoffs going into the finals, but he's now recorded three points in four games in the series against Vegas. His goal on Monday came at 13:39 of the third period, which responded to Vegas' back-to-back goals and gave the Capitals a 5-2 cushion.

6 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Bowey played in 51 games during the regular season, but he still hasn’t suited up in any of Washington’s postseason contests. He had no goals and 12 assists in 51 games. Jakub Jerabek, Alex Chiasson, Shane Gersich, Nathan Walker and Pheonix Copley will also watch the game from the press box. The Caps are down 1-0 to the Golden Knights in this best-of-seven series.

7 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jerabek has one assist in two games this postseason, but he's been scratched in every game since Game 3 of the first round. Travis Boyd, Alex Chiasson, Pheonix Copley, Shane Gersich and Nathan Walker will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory handed the Capitals their first Stanley Cup title in the franchise's 44-year history. Washington had 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the second period of Game 5, but they went into the intermission trailing 3-2. Holtby came up with a number of key saves throughout this game, this series and this postseason run. This is a great way for Holtby's season to end, especially because he had his share of struggles in 2017-18 (he was the backup goalie when the postseason started). Holtby was lights out after being named the starter, again, in Game 3 of their first-round series against Columbus. He finishes the postseason with a 16-7 record, a 2.16 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.