Alexander Alexeyev | Defenseman

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (18) / 11/15/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 196
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (31) / WAS
Alexander Alexeyev has been chosen with the 31st pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Alexeyev has played two seasons in North America since being selected in the CHL Import Draft by the Red Deer Rebels. The Russian blueliner put up seven goals and 37 points in 45 games in the Western League in the regular season before adding five points in three postseason contests. The 18-year-old is a good skater, he’s a strong puck mover and he has good offensive instincts. He still needs a little more polish in the defensive zone, but that's something that might come with more experience. If all goes well with his development, he could turn into a good second-pairing defenseman. Jun 22 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
4Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
7Travis Boyd
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Christian Djoos
5Michal Kempny
6Madison Bowey
7Jakub Jerabek
G1Braden Holtby
2Pheonix Copley
 

 