Mattias Samuelsson | Defenseman

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (18) / 3/14/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Mattias Samuelsson has been selected with the 32nd pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The Sabres took defenseman Rasmus Dahlin with the first overall pick and they selected another defender with the top pick in Round 2. Samuelsson is a physical blueliner with good size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and strength, which means opponents need to keep their head up when they’re on the ice at the same time as him. The 18-year-old racked up 11 goals and 31 points in 58 games with the US Development Program last season, but those offensive totals are expected to come down as he continues to progress through higher levels of competition. Samuelsson is set to begin his collegiate career at the University of Western Michigan next season. His father, Kjell, played over 800 games in the NHL with the Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Lightning. Jun 23 - 11:25 AM
