C 1 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel is excited that the Sabres have the top pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Buffalo is expected to select potential cornerstone defender Rasmus Dahlin next month. Dahlin has the skill set to help the Sabres right away and his puck-moving ability should be beneficial to a player like Eichel. "I've seen him play and I've talked to a few guys about him," Eichel said. "Obviously, he's got some pretty incredible highlights. It seems like he's a special, special player."

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

TSN's Darren Dreger believes there's considerable interest on the trade market for Ryan O'Reilly. Dreger added that he wouldn't be surprised if around five teams were interested in acquiring O'Reilly. This isn't the first time O'Reilly has come up and Buffalo GM Jason Botterill even recently addressed such reports by saying that he isn't surprised by it. The Sabres aren't actively shopping O'Reilly, but they are willing to listen to offers, so we'll see if any team is able to pry him away.

3 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart will be a restricted free agent this summer. Reinhart just completed his entry-level contract. "I have not spoken to his agent yet about a contract," Buffalo GM Jason Botterill said. "We felt where we were in the standings, it wasn't a situation where we wanted to talk contracts during the year. Craig Oster certainly has quite a few players on our team, and I'll be reaching out to him in the next couple months." Reinhart tied for the team lead with 25 goals in 2017-18 and he posted 50 points in 82 contests.

4 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues (ribs) returned to action on Thursday March 15. Rodrigues registered two assists in his return. He had missed Buffalo's previous five contests, but he's now recorded at least a point in his last three appearances.

5 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson has typically performed very well in March. Larsson recorded a goal and an assist on Monday night against Toronto. "It's probably just a little more opportunity at the end of the years with trades and injuries," he said. "That could be a factor, too, as well. But I don't think too much right now. I'm just playing and feel good about it." Larsson has posted 10 goals and 21 points in 32 games during the month of March. Larsson has accounted for 16 goals and 41 points in the other 210 games he has appeared in during his career. He also has three goals and seven points in 14 games during April.

LW 1 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Pouliot has 13 goals and 19 points in 74 games this season. This will be the second time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Kevin Porter, Josh Gorges and Matt Tennyson wil also watch the game from the press box.

2 Zemgus Girgensons Sidelined

Zemgus Girgensons has undergone facial surgery. Girgensons will miss what little is left of the season as a result. He took a puck to the face on March 23 and had been wearing a shield before having a procedure Wednesday. He had seven goals and 15 points in 71 games this season.

3 Nicholas Baptiste Active

The Buffalo Sabres have been a disaster of late when drafting after the second round. Since 2010, the Sabres have had only seven goals scored total from their draft picks in the third round or later with all coming from the stick of Nicholas Baptiste. "Those later picks show the importance of having a strong organization across the board," GM Jason Botterill said. "When you're dealing with mid-round picks and later-round picks, it's making sure your amateur staff brings in the right people and then having a strong developmental model. These players are not just stepping right into the NHL. It's going to take time, whether it's in junior, college or the AHL, to build them up. You have to have the right coaching staff at every level as well to build them up. If you have weaknesses in any spot of your organization, it doesn't work." The Sabres have been a poor franchise of late but are expected to take Rasmus Dahlin first overall and he could be a franchise changer.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He managed to put an end to his 41-game goal drought in the process. Nolan scored the game-tying goal at the 11:42 mark of the opening period, but Arizona managed to go ahead before the end of the frame thanks to a power-play goal from Derek Stepan. Nolan finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, one shot on goal and four hits in 10:44 of ice time. The 28-year-old has three goals and four assists in 62 games this season.

5 Scott Wilson Active

The Buffalo Sabres are giving Scott Wilson a bigger role with Kyle Okposo sidelined. Okposo sustained a concussion on Thursday and missed Saturday's contest as a result. With him unavailable, Wilson was moved to the top line and the top power-play unit. Those are obviously juicy roles, but Wilson hasn't capitalized on them yet. He had no points and a minus-one rating while logging 22:23 minutes of ice time in Buffalo's 2-1 shootout loss to Vegas on Saturday.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo scored his 14th goal of the year in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa. Okposo cut the Senators' lead to 3-2 going into the third period, but that was as close as the Sabres would come. He has three goals and two assists in the past six games.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville scored his 14th goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto. Pominville has recorded two goals and two assists over a four-game point streak. He has been skating on the top line alongside Jack Eichel. Pominville scored 13 times for Minnesota in 78 appearances last season. However, he only has 32 points through 79 outings in 2017-18 when he had 47 points with the Wild.

3 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bailey has watched three straight games from the press box. He has three goals and an assist in 12 games this season. Josh Gorges will also serve as a healthy scratch on Monday night.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

The Buffalo Sabres aren't very interested in trading defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The Atheltic's Pierre LeBrun reports that the Sabres have been getting calls from other teams regarding Ristolainen's availability, but GM Jason Botteril isn't interested in letting him go. The 23-year-old had six goals and 41 points in 73 games this season. Even though they'll be adding franchise blue-liner Rasmus Dahlin through the draft, the Sabres don't have to move on from Ristolainen right now. Of course, it's also possible that a team makes them an offer they can't refuse.

2 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella (lower body) was fine to play on Monday. Scandella was hurt during Friday's game, but he didn't end up missing a full contest over the ailment. He had a plus-two rating in 25:47 minutes of ice time on Monday.

3 Zach Bogosian I.L.

Zach Bogosian was Buffalo's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award goes annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Bogosian has done charitable work through "The Bogo Bunch Foundation" since 2015. The NHL will narrow down the list to three finalists on April 30.

4 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu (illness) returned to action on Wednesday April 4. Beaulieu was sidelined for two straight games. He had a minus-one rating in 13:28 minutes of ice time Wednesday night.

5 Jake McCabe Sidelined

Jake McCabe is projected to miss 4-6 months following shoulder surgery. McCabe underwent surgery on his thumb earlier this month and he hasn't played since Feb. 6. "Jake has been progressing well in his recovery from his previous injury, but we decided that this was a good opportunity to take care of a problem that he has been dealing with for a while," Sabres GM Jason Botterill said. "Jake will have time to fully recover before the beginning of the 2018-19 season."

6 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges, who can become an unrestricted free agent this off-season, isn't ready to retire yet. "I'll take some time, then when it's enough I'll reevaluate things and kind of see what's in store," Gorges said. "Obviously, there's one thing left undone, and that's winning it all. It'd be hard to say that I don't want to go back and have a chance at that. ... That fire to win that is still there, so we'll wait to see what the summer brings." The 33-year-old defenseman appeared in 34 games during the 2017-18 campaign.

7 Victor Antipin Sidelined

It appears Victor Antipin will be heading back to the KHL after spending one season in the NHL as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres signed defenseman Lawrence Pilut earlier this week who was named as the defenseman of the year in the Swedish Hockey League. Antipin never really appeared to settle with the Sabres, playing just 47 games this season and picking up 10 points. He didn't confirm his status for next year at the end of the year, but it's believed that he could be leaning towards a return to the KHL.

8 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers. Falk has suited up in Buffalo's previous six games. he has one goal, one assist and a minus-16 rating in 46 games. Josh Gorges will take his spot in the lineup. Kevin Porter and Matt Tennyson will also watch the game from the press box.