Olof Lindbom | Goalie

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (17) / 7/23/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 173
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (39) / NYR
Recent News

Olof Linbom has been selected with the 39th pick by the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Rangers were the first team to take a goalie in the 2018 draft. New York is clearly looking for their goaltender of the future now that Henrik Lundqvist is past him prime. In six games at the under-18 World Junior Hockey Championship, Lindbom posted an impressive 1.66 goals-against-average and a .949 save percentage. He's a little under-sized by NHL standards (6-foot-1, 173 pounds), but he's quick and agile enough to get by. He's a few years away from suiting up in the NHL. He has the potential to develop into a number one goalie. Jun 23 - 11:59 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3Ryan Spooner
4Peter Holland
5Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Jimmy Vesey
4Cody McLeod
5Ryan Gropp
6Matt Beleskey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Brendan Smith
4Tony DeAngelo
5Marc Staal
6Ryan Sproul
7John Gilmour
8Steven Kampfer
9Rob O'Gara
10Neal Pionk
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
 

 