C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar is still seraching for his first goal of February. Though he did pick up a pair of helpers during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. He has five assists this month, with six goals and 35 points this year.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter had the Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday. Carter had a goal, an assist and a fight. It was a rare fight for the veteran as it was only his third of his career, a span of 12 seasons. Carter had 30 goals and 55 points and should be active in every lineup this season.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild. This will be his fifth straight game as a healthy scratch. He has just two assists in 24 games in 2016-17. Don't expect him to carry much fantasy value.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored the game winning goal Tuesday night as the Kings stopped the Avalanche 2-1. Lewis’ eighth goal of the season snapped a nine-game goalless streak during which he earned only two assists. The other Kings’ goal in the Tuesday contest belonged to Tyler Toffoli and it was his 10th of the season, so it was unlikely either shooter was on many fantasy radar screens.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is expected to return from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He missed three games before the break due to the ailment. Dowd is projected to center the third line between Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored the only Kings goal as they lost a 2-1 contest to the Flames Tuesday night. Pearson and the Kings took the early lead in the first period, but Brian Elliott would not allow another puck past him. Pearson has scored in seven of his last nine games for a total of six goals and seven assists.

2 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe got his first NHL point on Tuesday. Kempe registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Colorado. It was his fourth career NHL game. He also has 11 goals and 19 points in 43 AHL contests this season.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. The goals give him 12 on the year, and three over his last three games as well. For the season the talented winger has 24 points in 42 games.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik snapped a nine-game scoring drought on Monday. After going those nine games without a point, the Kings made Gaborik a healthy scratch on Saturday. Maybe that helped spark him because he scored a goal and registered an assist in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota. Gaborik has seven goals and 15 points in 39 contests this season.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown picked up his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. The veteran winger is now up to 28 points in 59 games this season. He has five points this month.

4 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla has been traded to Los Angeles for a conditional draft pick. The Avalanche will get a 2018 conditional fourth-round pick and they will retain 50 percent of Iginla's salary. The veteran winger has struggled this season with eight goals and 18 points in 61 games this season. He may get some power-play action with the Kings.

5 Jordan Nolan Sidelined

Jordan Nolan suffered a leg injury in the second period Saturday and did not return. There has been nothing but bad luck this month for Nolan who suffered a lower body injury February 2 and returned for the first time on Saturday, only to get hurt again. He took a leg-on-leg hit from the Ducks' Korbinian Holzer. Consider him day-to-day for now.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty is closing in on his fourth career 30+-assist season. He picked up his 26th helper of the campaign during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks, giving him 34 points in 61 games thus far.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Defenseman Jake Muzzin was one of three Kings to produce a goal and an assist in Minnesota Monday night. Los Angeles was edged 5-4 in overtime but Muzzin, Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore each contributed a goal and an assist. Muzzin's goal was his eighth of the season. Gaborik recorded his seventh and Shore, his fifth. Also scoring a goal for the Kings was Tanner Pearson, his 20th. The Kings had leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 before dropping the game in OT.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez was a minus-four Sunday, the third time this season that it has occurred this season for the defenseman. Martinez has seven goals and 27 points this season with a minus-eight rating. He had 31 points last season, a career high, and seems poised to break that record very shortly.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

5 Matt Greene I.L.

Matt Greene (back) is on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 16, so Greene can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a goal and an assist in 26 games this season.

6 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

7 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. Gravel has two points in his last three games, but it wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. Adrian Kempe will also watch tonight's game from the press box. Neither player should pop up on your fantasy radar.

8 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday February 28. LaDue was out for four straight games. He had a minus-one rating in 18:08 minutes of ice time.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots but the Wild scored five before downing the Kings 5-4 in overtime in Minnesota Monday night. It was Quick's second straight game after returning Saturday from a groin injury. He was victorious Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. In that one, he stopped 32 of 33 shots. Quick's record after three starts on the season is 1-0-1. His goals-against average is 3.00 and his save percentage is .916.