Jarome Iginla | Winger | #12

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/1/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 1 (11) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Jarome Iginla has been traded to Los Angeles for a conditional draft pick.
The Avalanche will get a 2018 conditional fourth-round pick and they will retain 50 percent of Iginla's salary. The veteran winger has struggled this season with eight goals and 18 points in 61 games this season. He may get some power-play action with the Kings. Mar 1 - 1:05 PM
Source: John Shannon on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6181018-215444000120.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1996CAL82212950-43780100169.124
1997CAL70131932-102900200154.084
1998CAL8228235115870000211.133
1999CAL772934630261211004256.113
2000CAL77314071-2621018014229.135
2001CAL8252449627771614117311.167
2002CAL75353267-1049119306316.111
2003CAL8141327321848134110265.155
2005CAL823532675861714126293.119
2006CAL7039559412401320107264.148
2007CAL8250489827831518009338.148
2008CAL82355489-2371022004289.121
2009CAL82323769-2581011005257.125
2010CAL824343860401416006289.149
2011CAL82323567-1043811005251.127
2012PIT44141933-53166003134.104
2013BOS783031613447410008209.144
2014COL8229305904285002189.153
2015COL82222547-2241136003182.121
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 28@ PHI1000-20000005.000
Feb 25BUF100000000000.000
Feb 23@ NAS1112100000011.000
Feb 21LA100000000003.000
Feb 19TB1000-10000003.000
Feb 17@ CAR101100000000.000
Feb 16@ BUF100000000001.000
Feb 14@ NJ1000-10000003.000
Feb 12@ NYI100002000000.000
Feb 11@ NYR101100000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Kyle Clifford
3Adrian Kempe
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jarome Iginla
5Jordan Nolan
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Derek Forbort
7Kevin Gravel
8Paul LaDue
G1Jonathan Quick
2Ben Bishop
 

 