Jan Kovar | Center

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 171
Jan Kovar has signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the New York Islanders.
Kovar has never played in North America, but the 28-year-old forward has done rather well for himself in the KHL. He scored seven goals and 35 points in 54 KHL games last season. Prior to that he had recorded over 50 points in four consecutive KHL campaigns. It will be interesting to watch him during training camp and see how he fits into the Islanders' lineup. There certainly is top-six potential here. Jul 9 - 11:37 AM
Source: Chris Johnston on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mathew Barzal
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Jan Kovar
5Scott Eansor
6Valtteri Filppula
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Kieffer Bellows
4Michael Dal Colle
5Tom Kuhnhackl
6Ross Johnston
7Matt Martin
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Joshua Ho-Sang
5Leo Komarov
6Tanner Fritz
7Cal Clutterbuck
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Adam Pelech
4Thomas Hickey
5Ryan Pulock
6Scott Mayfield
7Sebastian Aho
G1Thomas Greiss
2Robin Lehner
3Linus Soderstrom
 

 