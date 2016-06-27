Eric Lindros | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux has two goals and six points in four games with Team Canada in the 2017 World Championship. Giroux is serving as the captain for Canada, which has gotten off to a 4-0 start in the tournament. He had a rough 2016-17 campaign by his standards with 14 goals and 58 points in 82 contests, but so far it's looking like playing in the Worlds will allow him to enter the summer on a more positive note.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier had a strong finish to the 2016-17 campaign. While plus/minus always needs to be taken with a grain of salt, Couturier had a plus-18 rating in his final 19 games. He was also strong offensively over that span with five goals and 17 points. "Sean Couturier was playing the best hockey I've ever seen him play," teammate Jakub Voracek said. Couturier's overall campaign was nothing out of the ordinary though as he finished with 14 goals, 34 points, and a plus-12 rating in 66 games. So the question now is if his hot finish was a taste of things to come or just part of an inconsistent campaign. Couturier, 24, has always had offensive upside, but he's failed to reach the 40-point mark in any of his first six NHL campaigns.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

The Philadelphia Flyers were happy with the play of Valtteri Filppula after they acquired him from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Filppula had five goals and eight points in 20 games but GM Ron Hextall is looking forward to next season when he has him for all 82 games. "I felt like later in the year, we had more bullets in our gun," Hextall said. "(Jordan) Weal comes in and does a good job. Filppula comes in and really gives us stability. Really upgraded our top nine. So when you're talking 5-on-5 play, just to depend on five or six guys, all of a sudden you have nine guys you can count on." Filppula ended the campaign with 12 goals and 42 points so look for similar numbers next season if he remains healthy.

4 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick is expected to play his natural position at center if the stays with the Flyers in 2017-18. It's expected that Patrick will at least be with Philadelphia out of training camp as long as he can stay healthy. If he doesn't have any issues from abdominal surgery in June then he could center the Flyers' second or third line. Patrick could see ice time with several different linemates, including Jakub Voracek, Oskar Lindblom, Valtteri Filppula, Michael Raffl, Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds. He also may see action on the power play.

5 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera believes that a fresh start in Philadelphia will be good for his career. Lehtera was traded from St. Louis to Philadelphia as part of the deal that sent Brayden Schenn to the Blues on draft day. Lehtera struggled last season, as he just 22 points in 64 games in his final year in St. Louis. But the veteran believes switching teams will do him some good. "I have no idea why (the Blues traded me), but I think it’s better for me that I got traded, so I don’t really care why," said Lehtera. "That’s the business part of hockey. It’s always tough to leave when you know all of the guys and the city. But hockey-wise, it’s going to be good for me. I didn’t play well at the end, but I think a new start will be really good for me." The change might help make him more productive, but don't expect him to be relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

6 Michael Vecchione Active

Michael Vecchione has re-signed with the Philadelphia Flyers. It's a two-year deal worth $1.8 million so the salary cap hit will be $900,000. The former Union College star had 29 goals and 63 points this past season before agreeing to an entry level contract at the end of March with Philadelphia. Look for Vecchione to make the Flyers out of training camp or get called up quickly if he starts the season in the minors. He is worth looking at in deep leagues.

LW 1 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny isn't discouraged by his sometimes rough rookie season. Konecny has 11 goals and 28 points in 68 games this season. He's averaged 14:10 minutes per game and has spent some time in the press box. "There are guys in this room, who tell me they have gone through the exact same things I have gone through during my first year," Konecny said. "Whether it's being scratched a few times or playing on the fourth line through the first, anywhere in the lineup. It's all part of the game. I learned this year to stay confident and work hard. Eventually, you get your chances." He's got a lot of upside, so it will be interesting to see how he responds in his sophomore campaign.

2 Jordan Weal Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed Jordan Weal to a two-year deal. He'll make $3.5 million over the lifetime of the contract. Weal reportedly met with a few teams in the last couple of days, but in the end he decided to stay put. The 25-year-old had 12 points in 23 games with the Flyers last season and he added an impressive 47 points in 43 games in the AHL. He should get every opportunity to play a key role with Philadelphia next season.

3 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl was not protected by Philadelphia for the expansion draft. Raffl generated just 11 points in 52 games last season after he had 31 points in 82 matches in 2015-16. However, goaltender Michal Neuvirth or forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare may interest the Golden Knights more than Raffl.

4 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton's recently signed two-year contract comes with a $962,500 annual cap hit. Laughton is coming off his entry-level contract. He played almost exclusively in the AHL last season after spending 2015-16 with Philadelphia, but Flyers GM Ron Hextall is very happy with what he was from Laughton. "Scotty had a terrific year," Hextall said. "He improved a lot, his focus and his professionalism. Quite honestly, I think Scotty really grew up last year. So Scott is certainly going to be given an opportunity to make the hockey club."

5 Oskar Lindblom Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have been very happy with Oskar Lindblom's development. "Some of these kids make a lot of progress in a couple years and I think Oskar is one of those guys," Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. "His skating, you look at certain players, they don't have a great stride and their skating can certainly get better, but there's a bit of ceiling there. With Oskar, it was more of a strength issue and that's what's come on with him. It's been a couple of years, he's gotten a lot stronger and you can just tell when you see him out on the ice there." Lindblom broke out in 2016-17 with 22 goals and 47 points in 52 Swedish league games, then he came to North America where he recorded another seven points in eight AHL contests. He'll be worth keeping an eye on during training camp as he has a shot of making the team, perhaps in a top-six forward role.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek is projected to play with Claude Giroux and Matt Read on Thursday night. Voracek hasn't scored a goal in 10 straight games and he has just four assists during that span, so a reunion with Giroux could help. Valtteri Filppula is slated to skate between Wayne Simmonds and Jordan Weal.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds admitted that he was sad to see Steve Mason leave the Philadelphia Flyers. Mason left Philadelphia this summer, as he signed with the Winnipeg Jets once free agency began on July 1st. "Very sad to see him go, I have a really good relationship with Steve," Simmonds said. "We played together for a long time going all the way back to world juniors, winning a gold medal with him, so it’s sad to see him go, but it’s just part of the business. Guys change teams here and there and you’ve just got to accept it."

3 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise has undergone elbow surgery due to bone spurs in the area. Weise should still be fine for training camp. He had eight goals and 15 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Matt Read Active

Matt Read might be a buyout candidate for the Flyers. Read has one more season left on his contract at a $3.625 million cap hit. Philadelphia's roster could be a bit more crowded in 2017-18 if the No. 2 overall pick in the draft makes the jump right away to the NHL. However, another buyout may be unlikely since the Flyers will still have a $1.5 million charge against the cap because of R.J. Umberger.

D 1 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov has been named the winner of the Barry Ashbee award given to the Flyers best defenseman. Not too shabby for a 20-year-old blueliner to be named the team's top defenseman but Provorov is a top talent who will only get better. "It was a huge honor," said Provorov, the youngest Ashbee winner in franchise history. "Lots of good defensemen won this award in the past. I couldn’t have done this alone without my teammates and all the D partners I have played with, so just a huge thanks to them. We will keep getting better. I will keep getting better." He was the third rookie defenseman to win the award and second in a row as Shayne Gostisbehere won it last season.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere admitted that last season's on-ice struggles took a toll on him. Gostisbehere put up 17 goals and 46 points in 64 games during his rookie season with the Flyers. His numbers took a hit last season, as he had seven goals, 39 points and a minus-21 rating in 76 contests. "Last season, it obviously didn’t go like my first season," Gostisbehere said. "You don’t get the bounces, per se, and it takes a toll on you mentally — and then you start looking for things you can change." Expect the talented blue liner to have a bounce-back season in 2017-18.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia may look to trade Andrew MacDonald this off-season. The Flyers' defense is getting younger and MacDonald's contract still has three years remaining with an annual cap hit of $5 million. Philadelphia could offer the Vegas Golden Knights draft picks as incentive to take MacDonald in a trade or in the expansion draft.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will return to action on the blue line on Sunday against the Rangers. Schultz'll skate to the left of Brandon Manning to form Philadelphia's third defensive unit. Over two dozen games this season Schultz has posted four assists with 10 PIMs, 36 hits and 48 blocks.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas may have suffered concussion symptoms on Saturday and as a result sat out Sunday's game. The rugged blueliner has six goals and 23 points this season with 93 penalty minutes, 124 blocked shots and 280 hits. If you play the funky categories, Gudas has been a good selection.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning has undergone minor disc surgery in his back. We don't have a timetable for Manning's recovery, but given that the procedure has been termed as minor, we imagine he'll be fine for training camp. He finished the 2016-17 campaign with 12 points and 83 penalty minutes in 65 games.

7 Travis Sanheim Active

Travis Sanheim believes he's ready to make the leap to the NHL. Sanheim scored 10 goals and 36 points in 76 AHL contests last season. It was the 21-year-old defenseman's first full pro campaign. "I feel like I'm ready, I'm going to compete for a spot," Sanheim said. "Until somebody tells me differently, that's my goal. I'm coming to make the Flyers." There are potential defensive spots open, but he'll have to prove that he deserves one of them over fellow prospects Robert Hagg and Sam Morin, which will be a difficult, but not impossible task.

8 Samuel Morin Active

Samuel Morin knows he needs to have a solid training camp to make the Flyers roster. The 22-year-old has suited up in just one NHL game in his career, but there's a real opportunity for him to crack the opening night roster in 2017-18. "For sure, it’s a different feeling this year," said Morin. "Last year, even if I had a really good camp, there were a lot of veterans that were coming back. This year, you can see there’s a lot more room for young guys. There are so many [young] guys that are good players, and in order to get a spot I’m going to have to deserve it. I’m going to need to battle." Morin is more of a physical, stay-at-home defenseman, so he won't have any fantasy value even if he does make the team.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott has signed a two-year/$5.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Elliott will battle Michal Neuvirth and Anthony Stolarz for the starting gig in net with the Flyers. Elliott had an up-and-down season with Calgary last season as he started very slowly, going 3-9-1 but turned it on big time during the middle of the season as he finished the season with a 26-18-3 record as well as a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Look for 40-45 starts in Philly for the netminder and draft him in the late middle rounds in deeper pools.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

Michal Neuvirth could be the player that Vegas plucks off Philadelphia's roster in the expansion draft. Neuvirth was a member of the Capitals when new Vegas GM George McPhee was there and that familiarity could get him selected. If he gets taken then the Flyers may circle back to pending UFA netminder Steve Mason. The Flyers surprisingly chose to protect Anthony Stolarz instead of Neuvirth.