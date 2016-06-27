Player Page

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (44) / 2/28/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 245
Drafted: 1991 / Rd. 1 (1) / COL
The Philadelphia Flyers will retire Eric Lindros' no. 88 jersey on January 18.
The Flyers will be taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs that night. "I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey," said Lindros. "I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me." Lindros was part of the 2016 class that entered the Hockey Hall of Fame. He scored 290 goals and 659 points in 486 games during his time with the Flyers (1992-2000). Aug 28 - 1:01 PM
Source: NHL.com/Flyers
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PHI6544539716103130200197.223
1994PHI46294170276070000144.201
1995PHI73476811526163150000294.160
1996PHI523247793113690000198.162
1997PHI6330417114134100100202.149
1998PHI7140539335120100100242.165
1999PHI5527325911831011102187.144
2001NYR7237367319138123104196.189
2002NYR811934535141911003235.081
2003NYR391022327603600083.120
2005TOR33111122-3434400259.186
2006DAL4952126-1701700095.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Valtteri Filppula
4Nolan Patrick
5Jori Lehtera
6Michael Vecchione
LW1Travis Konecny
2Jordan Weal
3Michael Raffl
4Scott Laughton
5Oskar Lindblom
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Dale Weise
4Matt Read
D1Ivan Provorov
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Andrew MacDonald
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Brandon Manning
7Travis Sanheim
8Samuel Morin
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 