Joe Thornton | Center | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

The good news for fantasy owners is that Joe Thornton helped some in the penalty minutes category with 15 in the San Jose Sharks' 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The bad news is that, however remote or legitimate the risk may be, owners must also keep an eye out for potential supplemental discipline. The NHL may want to make "an example" of Thornton, although spearing infractions often are dealt with merely by assessing the in-game penalty as adequate. We'll need to wait and see.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored a goal in San Jose's 5-3 win versus Edmonton on Tuesday. Couture has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 41 games this season.

3 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored and assisted on another but it wasn't enough as the Sharks blew two leads in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. That's four points in his last four games for the 37-year-old who can still be effective at the NHL level. He added four shots on goal in just over 16 and a half minutes of ice-time. That's 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points 39 games. Joel Ward also scored and picked up an assist while Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi scored the other goals.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

The Sharks recalled Ryan Carpenter back from the AHL on Saturday. The 25-year-old has posted a goal in four career NHL games. Through 28 games with the Barracudas, he's picked up seven goals and 18 points.

5 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

6 Micheal Haley Active

Michael Haley and Tim Heed will be scratched against the Red Wings on Saturday. Through 26 games this season the veteran enforcer has posted 47 PIMs and 63 hits while averaging 8:08 of ice time per match. Heed meanwhile will have to wait a bit longer to make his NHL debut.

LW 1 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Despite returning to the ice, Tomas Hertl isn't expected back until mid-to-late February unfortunately as he recovers from another right knee surgery. Hertle underwent a "minor procedure" per GM Doug Wilson in an effort to help prevent future issues. Hopefully it's exactly what the doctored ordered for the 23-year-old, and will be able to get back up to full speed before the playoffs.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker found the back of the net once in the first period and twice in the second to score his first hat trick of the season while the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Tuesday night. Boedker’s hat trick doubled his point total for the season. He may have been on a few been on a few radar screens after scoring a goal in his latest outing against the Red Wings Saturday night. Then again, to find another goal one has to scroll all the way back to November 1st, so it was only the most intrepid players who risked starting him. Boedker’s hat trick came with only 12:17 minutes of ice, which was the third least among Sharks skaters.

3 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (head) was able to play in Tuesday's contest. Karlsson had to leave Sunday's game after being elbowed in the head, but fortunately that hit doesn't seem to have caused him any significant issues. He blocked two shots in 12:19 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski registered assist in the Sharks' 3-2 loss to Calgary. Pavelski extended his point streak to four games. He has 15 goals and 39 points in 42 contests this season.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi Sidelined

Joonas Donskoi will not play Saturday night against St. Louis due to an upper-body injury. He missed practice on Friday and should be considered day-to-day.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels will tag in for Joonas Donskoi against the Blues on Saturday night. The veteran winger Wingels has picked up seven points along with 53 hits in 31 games so far this season. Meanwhile the talented youngster Donskoi has posted just 14 points along in 41 games.

5 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier was placed on the top line during Tuesday's second period. The ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft took over from Patrick Marleau on a line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski and acquitted himself quite well as he had a couple of scoring chances. The talented Mr. Meier has great upside so don't be discouraged by his having only one goal in eight games this season. He is a must-own in keeper leagues and if he continues to see first line action, he will be the same in all leagues.

6 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns scored one goal and had an assist in a 3-2 losing effort by the San Jose Sharks to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. This was the fourth straight game in which the defenseman scored multiple points in a game and the 13th time this season. The Sharks have lost two of the four games when he had multiple points. With 166 shots on goal for the season and 44 points, he has been extremely productive in both victory and defeat.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic earned two assists in his return to the lineup Tuesday night. Vlasic had a plus-3 rating in 25:44 of ice time after missing four games due to facial fractures. He is ready to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin doesn't want to hear about this game-time decision stuff. If the veteran blue liner has it his way, he'll be in Saturday's match with the Blues. Which, if we know anything about athletes, means he's overwhelmingly likely to play tonight. So, expect him to. Martin has picked up three goals and 15 points along with 21 blocks and 65 hits in 41 games this season.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo Sidelined

Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined for eight weeks with a broken wrist. DeMelo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday. He has a goal and four points in 14 contests this season.

7 David Schlemko Active

After taking part in the morning skate, David Schlemko is set to play in Saturday's match with the Blues. The veteran defender has yet to suit up since the calendar turned to 2017. However through 30 game this season he has eight points along with 22 hits and 44 blocks.

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed and Ryan Carpenter will be scratched against the Blues on Saturday. The 25-year-old Heed has been tearing up the AHL for the Barracudas this season, posting nine goals and 31 points across 28 games down on the farm. Carpenter meanwhile has seven goals and 18 points in 25 games with the 'Cudas.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones and the San Jose Sharks couldn't handle the St. Louis Blues, falling 4-0 on Saturday. Jones himself allowed three goals on 25 shots, dropping his 2016-17 season record to 21-14-2. With a .916 save percentage and 2.26 GAA, Jones is doing an adequate though unspectacular job so far for the Sharks this season.