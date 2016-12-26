Player Page

Roster

Joe Thornton | Center | #19

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/2/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (1) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The good news for fantasy owners is that Joe Thornton helped some in the penalty minutes category with 15 in the San Jose Sharks' 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
The bad news is that, however remote or legitimate the risk may be, owners must also keep an eye out for potential supplemental discipline. The NHL may want to make "an example" of Thornton, although spearing infractions often are dealt with merely by assessing the in-game penalty as adequate. We'll need to wait and see. Jan 15 - 1:48 AM
More Joe Thornton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
422242672601000043.047
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997BOS55347-6190000033.091
1998BOS8116254136970000128.125
1999BOS81233760-58258003171.135
2000BOS72373471-4107197105181.204
2001BOS662246687127616005152.145
2002BOS773665101121091222204196.184
2003BOS772350731898412006187.123
2005SJ 81299612531611140026195.149
2006SJ 82229211424441044005213.103
2007SJ 8229679618591126005178.163
2008SJ 8225618616561124003139.180
2009SJ 792069891754425122141.142
2010SJ 80214970447924203149.141
2011SJ 821859771731419012156.115
2012SJ 487334062621900185.082
2013SJ 821165762032217013122.090
2014SJ 78164965-430418000131.122
2015SJ 821963822554821006121.157
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 11@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 10@ EDM100000000001.000
Jan 7DET101110000001.000
Jan 5MIN100010000000.000
Jan 3LA100000000003.000
Dec 31@ LA1011-12010000.000
Dec 30PHI100010000001.000
Dec 27@ ANA101100000002.000
Dec 23EDM101100010001.000
Dec 20CAL102220000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Ryan Carpenter
5Chris Tierney
6Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 