Player Page

Roster

Marian Hossa | Winger | #81

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/12/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (12) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marian Hossa sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Ottawa.
He exited the match in the first period and did not return. Hossa is considered to be day-to-day and he is questionable for Friday's game against Colorado. Dec 21 - 11:16 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
More Marian Hossa Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3416723963300477.208
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997OTT7011-100000010.000
1998OTT60151530183710000124.121
1999OTT78292756532511004240.121
2000OTT8132437519441112227249.129
2001OTT803135661150913114278.112
2002OTT8045358083414190010229.197
2003OTT813646824461425105233.155
2005WPG8039539217671425717341.114
2006WPG82435710018491727315340.126
2007PIT72293766-1436821204264.110
2008DET7440317127631013018307.130
2009CHI57242751241825512199.121
2010CHI65253257932811212205.122
2011CHI812948771820911214248.117
2012CHI40171431201642116116.147
2013CHI72303060282049314241.124
2014CHI822239611732611102247.089
2015CHI64132033102427312191.068
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20OTT100000000000.000
Dec 18SJ100020000003.000
Dec 17@ STL1011-10000004.000
Dec 15@ NYI110100000003.333
Dec 13@ NYR100010000002.000
Dec 11DAL1101100000011.000
Dec 9NYR1000-10000000.000
Dec 6ARI120220000003.667
Dec 4WPG100000000004.000
Dec 3@ PHI100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 