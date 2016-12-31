Player Page

Patrick Marleau | Winger | #12

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (37) / 9/15/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (2) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Patrick Marleau scored a natural hat trick in the third period and added another for good measure as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.
Marleau gave the Sharks their second lead of the night at the 2:53 mark of the third, and then added two unanswered goals at 5:57, 10:35, and a fourth at 16:23. This incredible performance accounted for one-fourth of his 16 goals for the season. This was not only Marleau’s first hat trick of the season, but his first multi-point game. Jan 23 - 11:45 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4712820-31435003107.112
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997SJ 741319325141000090.144
1998SJ 81212445102440000134.157
1999SJ 81172340-93637003161.106
2000SJ 8125275272257006146.171
2001SJ 7921234494035005121.174
2002SJ 82282957-1033814103172.163
2003SJ 80282957-524912015220.127
2005SJ 82345286-12262024104260.131
2006SJ 773246789331423009180.178
2007SJ 78192948-1933719002185.103
2008SJ 7638337116181175210251.151
2009SJ 8244398321221213406274.161
2010SJ 82373673-3161115219279.133
2011SJ 8230346410261015008251.120
2012SJ 48171431-22468103150.113
2013SJ 823337700181112204285.116
2014SJ 82193857-1712717004233.082
2015SJ 82252348-22101114105216.116
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21COL1000-20000002.000
Jan 19TB100000000001.000
Jan 18@ LA1000-12000001.000
Jan 16WPG101100010001.000
Jan 14STL1000-10000000.000
Jan 11@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 10@ EDM1000-22000002.000
Jan 7DET110120000003.333
Jan 5MIN111220000004.250
Jan 3LA100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Ryan Carpenter
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Kevin Labanc
3Mikkel Boedker
4Tomas Hertl
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Barclay Goodrow
6Timo Meier
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 