Patrick Marleau | Winger | #12

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton netted his third goal of the season on Monday and it was another empty netter. All of Thornton's goals have been scored on an empty net so far this season. He's also in a four-way tie for the league lead in empty-net markers. The last time he scored against a goaltender was on April 7, 2016 in a contest versus Winnipeg. On a more positive note, Thornton does have 24 assists in 44 games this season.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Couture, who missed the game against the Kings with an illness, put the Sharks ahead 2-1 just 22 seconds into the third period. Couture beat Vasilevskiy through the five-hole with a wrist shot from the low right circle for his 15th. Couture had three shots, three hits and a blocked shot. Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring for the Sharks.

3 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter is trying to stay in the NHL with the Sharks. Carpenter was recalled last week as the Sharks had a slew of injuries up front. He has been playing the fourth line and has picked up a couple of points in three games since getting back into the lineup. The Sharks should get Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl and Micheal Haley in the short term and that could force the Sharks into returning him to the minors.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley I.L.

Micheal Haley (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Haley picked up an assist in Wednesday's game against Los Angeles in 7:38 of ice time. He has six helpers and 58 penalty minutes in 31 contests.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a natural hat trick in the third period and added another for good measure as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday. Marleau gave the Sharks their second lead of the night at the 2:53 mark of the third, and then added two unanswered goals at 5:57, 10:35, and a fourth at 16:23. This incredible performance accounted for one-fourth of his 16 goals for the season. This was not only Marleau’s first hat trick of the season, but his first multi-point game.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker is playing on the second line with Logan Couture and Joonas Donskoi. Boedker got off to a horrific start to the season but has played better with four of his six goals coming earlier in the month. He has not picked up a point in his last five games but that seems to be the norm for Boedker this season. He will lose his spot as a top-six forward once Tomas Hertl and/or Timo Meier return from injury.

4 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Tomas Hertl (knee) will not play on Monday night versus Colorado. He is with the Sharks on their road trip, which is encouraging, but he isn't expected to play Tuesday either.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson was on the top line during Wednesday's morning skate. He is projected to play with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton against Los Angeles. Patrick Marleau moved to center the second line between Mikkel Boedker and Kevin Labanc because of an illness to Logan Couture.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored exactly halfway through the second period to record the game winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Kings Wednesday. Pavelski has scored seven points his last seven games with an average of 3.7 shots on goal. In that span of games, he failed to earn points only once and that has made him a solid fantasy value.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi upper body) has been activated from injured reserve. He will suit up against Tampa Bay on Thursday night after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels will tag in for Joonas Donskoi against the Blues on Saturday night. The veteran winger Wingels has picked up seven points along with 53 hits in 31 games so far this season. Meanwhile the talented youngster Donskoi has posted just 14 points along in 41 games.

5 Barclay Goodrow Active

The Sharks recalled Barclay Goodrow from the AHL on Saturday. The 23-year-old has just 15 points in 74 career NHL games. However he has posted 12 goals and 19 points with 30 PIMs in 32 games down on the farm thus far.

6 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier (upper body) will return to the lineup on Monday night. He has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. Meier is projected to play on the fourth line with Tommy Wingels and Melker Karlsson.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Coach Pete DeBoer has forced more off days into the schedule of workhorse blueliner Brent Burns. "Your thought process has changed and now it's, you feel better, you feel great," said Burns, who is getting more accustomed to his days off. "You put the hard work in on your body, sometimes it's nice to let the body heal and allow it to put that work into practice almost. If you just workload and workload, it gets beat up. Some days it short-circuits. But I feel great." Burns is a top contender for the Norris Trophy this season. He leads all defensemen in scoring with 19 goals and 47 points in 46 games, while averaging 25 minutes per match.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic earned two assists in his return to the lineup Tuesday night. Vlasic had a plus-3 rating in 25:44 of ice time after missing four games due to facial fractures. He is ready to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. That ended a four-game point drought for Martin. He has three goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season, which is pretty good for him. The 35-year-old blueliner finished with 20 points in each of the last two campaigns.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo I.L.

Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined for eight weeks with a broken wrist. DeMelo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday. He has a goal and four points in 14 contests this season.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko provided the OTGWG as the San Jose Sharks managed a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Schlemko's first OT game-winner in the NHL and the fourth GWG of his career. This marks his second tally and 10th point of 2016-17, breaking a seven-game pointless slump. That game featured all rare-scorers (the top scorer hit his fifth goal of the season), so Schlemko seems like an inspired choice to make the difference.

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Avalanche. The 25-year-old is having a terrific season in the AHL, as he's recorded 32 points in 30 games. He made his NHL debut earlier this month, but failed to record a point in that one. Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Carpenter will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones will get the nod in Monday's game against Colorado. He stopped 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche on Saturday. Jones has won each of his last three starts, while surrendering just two goals against each time. He has 24 victories in 40 games this season along with a 2.24 GAA and a .917 save percentage.