Matt Cullen | Center | #7

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (40) / 11/2/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 2 (35) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Matt Cullen (undisclosed) won't suit up in Monday's game against Calgary.
We don't know much about his status going forward, but we'll consider him day-to-day for now. Josh Archibald will take his spot in the lineup. Mar 13 - 8:52 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
591013233181210271.141
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997ANA6162127-4232000075.080
1998ANA75111425-124750100112.098
1999ANA8013263952417011137.095
2000ANA82103040-2338411001159.063
2001ANA79183048-12438114164.110
2002FLA80132033-83437112131.099
2003FLA5661319-2241102275.080
2005CAR78252449440810015214.117
2006NYR8016254105225322217.074
2007CAR59133649232815011137.095
2008CAR69222143112043232139.158
2009OTT81163248-734210212195.082
2010MIN78122739-1434516402150.080
2011MIN73142135-102445000164.085
2012MIN42720279100400079.089
2013NAS7710293943218002134.075
2014NAS62718258160400190.078
2015PIT8216163252000334118.136
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 11@ VAN000000000000.000
Mar 10@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 8@ WPG1000-32000002.000
Mar 5BUF100000000004.000
Mar 3TB100010000001.000
Mar 1@ CHI100000000002.000
Feb 28@ DAL1000-10000002.000
Feb 25PHI110110000013.333
Feb 21@ CAR101110000001.000
Feb 19DET100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
6Jake Guentzel
7Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Josh Archibald
6Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 