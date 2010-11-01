Player Page

Marc Bergevin | Defenseman

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (52) / 8/11/1965
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 214
Drafted: 1983 / Rd. 3 (60) / CHI
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin hasn't ruled out moving the third overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.
"I'll listen, I'm open. I've told teams that if they want to make me an offer, I'll look at it." Montreal's general manager said. "Sometimes teams don't want to move up. As much as a team wants to move back or move up, if there's no takers or buyers you just have to sit back." The Habs have been heavily linked to Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi who many believe will still be available outside the top-five picks. Montreal's has a huge need at center, but they also have one of the worst prospect pools in the NHL. Some would say they'd be wise to move back, pick up another draft pick and take the center their franchise has desperately needed for the last 10+ years. Jun 16 - 3:03 PM
Source: Joey Alfieri on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993TB 8311516-5870000076.013
1994TB 44246-6510010032.063
1995STL7019107330000026.038
1996STL82044-10530000030.000
1997STL813710-2900000040.075
1998STL52112-14990000040.025
1999STL8118927750001054.019
2000PIT381456260000012.083
2001STL30033620000013.000
2002TB 70257-11360001027.074
2003VAN6111011-6290000030.033
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Jacob De La Rose
4Byron Froese
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Max Domi
3Paul Byron
4Charles Hudon
5Daniel Carr
6Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Logan Shaw
5Ales Hemsky
6Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Jordie Benn
4Karl Alzner
5David Schlemko
6Mike Reilly
7Noah Juulsen
8Victor Mete
G1Carey Price
2Antti Niemi
 

 