Marc Bergevin | Defenseman

C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

The Montreal Canadiens haven't shut the door on Jonathan Drouin playing center next season. It will likely depend on whether or not they can trade for a center or add one via free agency. Drouin struggled mightily in his first season with the Habs, but GM Marc Bergevin believes he can be effective down the middle. "As we speak today, there is a lack in the middle," Bergevin said. "[Drouin], well, I would say in the first half he had a hard time adjusting to center. As the season progressed, well, is he the perfect centerman? Is he Sidney Crosby? Of course not. But can he fill a role at times? Yes, he can. We'll have to address some of our needs, sure. At the same time, there is a perception that [Drouin] failed there. I'm not ready to say that. He played some center in junior and he played some there in Tampa. Other than goaltending, I think center is probably the hardest position to fill. It takes some time and some mileage to play that position to a degree where you could really help your team win. So I'm not going to write him off there."

2 Phillip Danault Sidelined

Phillip Danault (upper body) will not suit up in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Danault has now missed four consecutive games because of the injury. He has eight goals, 25 points and 34 penalty minutes in 52 games this season. He's day-to-day at this point. David Schlemko, Victor Mete, Rinat Valiev, Max Pacioretty and Andrew Shaw will also miss the game due to injury. Byron Froese will serve as a healthy scratch for Montreal.

3 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday with a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship. De La Rose and Team Sweden beat Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout. He finished the tournament with one goal and one assist in 10 games.

4 Byron Froese Active

The Montreal Canadiens will scratch Byron Froese tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Habs are making a small swap of Froese for Mike McCarron on the fourth line. Carey Price in goal will be the only other change.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon, GM Marc Bergevin said he expects Max Pacioretty to be back with the team in the fall. With the Canadiens struggling all of last season, Pacioretty was the subject of many trade rumors. However, nothing materialized at the deadline because the Canadiens were apparently asking for too much in return. Montreal's captain finished the season with 17 goals and 37 points, his lowest goal totals since the shortened 2012-13 season and his lowest point total since 2010-11. If the Canadiens envision themselves participating in the post-season next year, they'll need their captain to bounce back to his usual 30+ goal totals. The Canadiens are currently working on extending Pacioretty's deal as he will be entering the final year of his contract at the start of the upcoming season.

2 Max Domi Active

Speaking as a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the first time on Saturday afternoon, Max Domi made it very clear how excited he was to join the Canadiens. "I'm very excited to play in a frenetic market like Montreal" said Domi "I spoke to Marc Bergevin last night. He's very happy and I can't thank him enough." It's nice to see Domi excited for a fresh start with the Canadiens but the fans will be looking for far more than just the nine goals he scored last season. The 23-year-old forward will slot into a top-six role next season, likely alongside Jonathan Drouin.

3 Paul Byron Sidelined

Paul Byron underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Byron is expected to need six months to recover, so he may not be ready to play when the 2018-19 campaign begins. He was not 100 percent at the end of the year, but played in all 82 contests. He finished the season with 20 goals and 35 points.

4 Charles Hudon Sidelined

Charles Hudon (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against Toronto. Hudon played in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, but he'll sit this meaningless game tonight. He'll finish the season with 10 goals and 30 points in 72 games. Byron Froese will take his spot in the lineup.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr scored the Canadiens' lone goal on Sunday night against New Jersey. Carr now has five goals and 15 points in 35 games this season. Carr scored in the first period of a 2-1 loss to the Devils.

6 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Deslauriers' first goal gave the Habs a 1-0 lead in the opening period, while his second made it 3-2 for the Canadiens in the middle frame. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 12:19 of ice time. The 27-year-old had a pretty impressive year by his standards, as he's up to 10 goals and 14 assists in 57 games this season. By comparison, he had no goals and two assists in 42 games with Buffalo last year. Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal on Thursday.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brenden Gallagher has picked up nine points in his last eight games. Gallagher has easily been Montreal's best player throughout the 2017-18 season. The 25-year-old has accumulated 31 goals and 53 points in 81 games this season (both career-highs). He also won the Molson Cup which is awarded to the Canadiens' most valuable player. It's nice to see him bounce back after he was forced to battle through various injuries over the last two years.

2 Andrew Shaw Sidelined

Andrew Shaw underwent knee surgery Wednesday and he may not be ready to play when the 2018-19 season begins. Shaw is expected to need a minimum of six months to recover. He sustained the injured knee and a concussion back on March 13 against Dallas. Shaw skated in 51 games in 2017-18, while generating 10 goals, 10 assists and 53 penalty minutes.

3 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen was disappointed with his performance in 2017-18. "Of course I had high expectations of myself, but didn't work out as well as I thought," said Lehkonen. "It was a tough year for the team and myself. We just got to learn from this year and start working on next year." He registered 12 goals and 21 points in 66 appearances after he had 18 markers and 28 points over 77 matches during his rookie campaign. Lehkonen believes he can get back on track next year.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw will be a healthy scratch today. Some pre-game confusion had Montreal roster 13 forwards and five defensemen but that was quickly corrected by the Canadiens. Nikita Scherbak will join Shaw as healthy scratches and Brett Lernout will draw into the lineup as the sixth defensemen.

5 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky (concussion) has been cleared for contact. Hemsky isn't going to make his return on Saturday, but this is a big step in the right direction. He last played on Oct. 20, so rust will be a concern one he does return.

6 Nikita Scherbak Sidelined

Nikita Scherbak (concussion) didn't make the trip to Detroit. Scherbak should not be expected to play Thursday night after he suffered a concussion on Tuesday. It's unlikely he will be back for Saturday's regular-season finale against Toronto.

D 1 Shea Weber I.L.

Shea Weber confirmed on Tuesday that his foot was fractured during the first game of the season on Oct. 5 in Buffalo. Weber suffered the injury when he was struck by a shot, but he played in 15 consecutive games afterward until he was forced to sit one contest because of an unrelated injury. He was in and out of the lineup after that for a while before he was shut down. Weber ended up having surgery to repair two tendons in his left foot. He hopes to be ready for training camp in the fall.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Petry scored a power-play goal in the last minute of regulation when his shot went off a Maple Leafs player and into the net. The Habs blue liner finished the game with an even rating, three shots on goal and one blocked shot in 21:46 of ice time. Petry finishes the year with 12 goals and 42 points in 82 games this season. The 30-year-old struggled at times this season, but he managed to be one of the better players on the blue line after Shea Weber went down in December.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Benn was also scratched in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old has four goals, 15 points and a minus-2 rating in 76 games this season. Byron Froese will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said he has no plans on buying out any of his players this off-season. This doesn't come as a surprise but many fans had been looking into what it would cost to buyout the remaining four-years of Karl Alzner's deal. The Habs currently have just over $14 million in cap space to re-sign pending RFAs Daniel Carr, Jacob De La Rose, Phillip Danault and make a potential splash in free-agency or via another trade.

5 David Schlemko Sidelined

Updating a previous item, David Schlemko is out of Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury. Schlemko had one goal and four assists in 37 games with the Canadiens this season. He will be replaced by Jordie Benn.

6 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Reilly has picked up a respectable seven assists in 15 games since joining the Canadiens in February, but that's not enough to keep him on the ice. David Schlemko, who is coming back from an injury, will take his spot in the lineup. Byron Froese and Kerby Rychel are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

7 Noah Juulsen Active

Coach Claude Julien has liked what he's seen from Noah Juulsen. "The best way for players to get better is to help themselves," said Julien. "In (Juulsen's) case, I think he's got a great attitude. He's a smart player, skates well enough. He's been good, but you can see that at times he's learning from his mistakes. There's still some mistakes made out there by our young players that you hope down the road will minimize itself and we'll be better for it." Juulsen has skated in 10 games with the Canadiens this year and could become a regular blueliner for the team next season. However, he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

8 Victor Mete I.L.

Victor Mete (finger) is expected to miss six weeks, so he probably won't play again this season. Mete sustained a fracture to a finger on Mar. 2 against the New York Islanders. The rookie blueliner has skated in 49 games with the Canadiens this year and he has contributed seven assists.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Price finished the game off by giving the puck away to Patrick Marleau, who buried it to make it 4-2 for Toronto. It was a horrendous year for Price, as he easily had the worst season of his career. The 30-year-old will finish 2017-18 with 16-26-7 record with a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage. The Canadiens need him to bounce back next season when his new eight-year, $84 million contract kicks in.