Craig Berube | Center

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Brayden Schenn
Active
Brayden Schenn (upper body) will make his return on Friday.
Schenn has missed St. Louis' last four games. Alexander Steen won't play due to an upper-body injury, so Schenn will play alongside Steen's linemates of Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bozak.
Nov 16
|2
|Ryan O'Reilly
Active
Ryan O'Reilly has been playing at a different level recently.
In his first five games as a member of the Blues, O'Reilly had four assists. Since then he's scored 10 goals and registered 19 points in 12 games. If there was any doubt whether St. Louis made a great trade with the Sabres when they acquired O'Reilly, that doubt should be well gone by now.
Nov 17
|3
|Tyler Bozak
Active
Tyler Bozak will be back in Toronto for the first time since he left the city as a free agent on July 1st.
Bozak, who had played his entire nine-year career in Toronto, will likely get a warm reception from Maple Leaf Nation. Look for Buds' coach Mike Babcock to give Bozak's buddy Nazem Kadri plenty of ice time against the former Leaf.
Oct 20
|4
|Ivan Barbashev
Active
Ivan Barbashev will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night.
Barbashev has been scratched for the last two games. He will center the fourth line between Patrick Maroon and Oskar Sundqvist.
Nov 6
|5
|Robert Thomas
Active
Robert Thomas played in his 10th career NHL game Friday night.
With that Thomas has surpassed the threshold that will allow the Blues to return him to his junior hockey team without burning a year of his entry-level contract. In other words barring something unforeseen, Thomas is likely to stay in St. Louis for the rest of the season. The rookie has four assists in those 10 games.
Nov 10
|6
|Oskar Sundqvist
Active
Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
Sundqvist opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. He has four points in seven outings this campaign.
Nov 12
|LW
|1
|Jaden Schwartz
Sidelined
The St. Louis Blues will not have any healthy bodies in the press box on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Alexander Steen (upper body), Pat Maroon (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) will all miss the game.
Nov 19
|2
|David Perron
Active
David Perron went scoreless on no shots with a blocked shot, a minor penalty and a hit in Friday's 4-1 road victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Perron, who scored a career-high 66 points in the expansion season for the Golden Knights, has been blanked twice in his two outings against his former club this season. He also has two victories. "It's fun from the warm-up on to the last minutes," Perron said. "Obviously a lot of energy in this crowd and it's always fun coming here." He set an NHL record last season with 50 assists, most by any player on an expansion team.
Nov 17
|3
|Robby Fabbri
Active
Robby Fabbri will play alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday night.
Coach Mike Yeo likes the chemistry that O'Reilly has had with Tarasenko and hopes that Fabbri can help set up Tarasenko. Fabbri hasn't earned a point in five consecutive contests.
Nov 19
|4
|Patrick Maroon
I.L.
Patrick Maroon (upper body) hopes to be back in the lineup soon.
Maroon skated on Monday morning, but won't play against Los Angeles. He isn't eligible to come off injured reserve yet.
Nov 19
|5
|Sammy Blais
Active
Sammy Blais has been called up by St. Louis.
Blais has not earned a point in eight games with the Blues this campaign.
Nov 15
|6
|Zach Sanford
Active
Zach Sanford generated one goal and two assists in a 7-3 win against Chicago on Saturday night.
Sanford made the most of his 12:09 of playing time to extend his point streak to four straight contests. He has three goals and three assists during that span. Sanford, who logged time with Ryan O'Reilly, could earn more responsibilities if he continues to produce like this.
Oct 28
|RW
|1
|Vladimir Tarasenko
Active
Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in with a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit over 18:35 of ice time Friday in Vegas.
Tarasenko is in the midst of a six-game goal drought, trying a season high. However, he has still been productive posting six helped with a plus-5 rating during the span. The Russian winger also has four goals with 10 points across the past nine, so he is chipping in at better than a point-per-game clip over an extended period. Next up is a battle Saturday night in San Jose. He had an assist and plus-2 rating in a 4-0 win against the Sharks on Nov. 9 in St. Louis.
Nov 17
|2
|Alexander Steen
Sidelined
Alexander Steen (upper body) will not play on Monday night.
Steen was not on the ice for the morning skate. This will be his third straight game on the sidelines. Steen is listed as day-to-day.
Nov 19
|3
|Nikita Soshnikov
Active
Nikita Soshnikov is a healthy scratch on Friday.
Soshnikov is spending a second straight game in the press box. He has no points in two contests this season.
Nov 16
|D
|1
|Alex Pietrangelo
Active
The St. Louis Blues were shut out 2-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.
It wasn't a great effort from the Blues offensively tonight. They didn't generate many great chances, and when they did, Calvin Petersen was up to the task at the other end. Two defensemen for the Blues tied for the team high for shots on goal with four apiece in this one (Alex Pietrangelo and Joel Edmundson).
Nov 19
|2
|Colton Parayko
Active
Colton Parayko (personal) did not practice on Tuesday.
However, Parayko is expected to be in Chicago for Wednesday's game, so he should be expected to play.
Nov 13
|3
|Joel Edmundson
Active
Joel Edmundson made his season debut on Thursday.
Edmundson missed the start of the campaign due to a groin injury. He scored a goal and logged 19:10 minutes of ice time in his debut.
Oct 12
|4
|Vince Dunn
Active
Vince Dunn generated one goal and one assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Monday night.
Dunn netted his third goal of the season during a St. Louis power play in the second period. He gave the Blues a 3-1 lead going into the third, but the Jets rallied back to seize the victory. Dunn has four points in six contests.
Oct 23
|5
|Jay Bouwmeester
Active
Jay Bouwmeester accidentally scored in his own net during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Blues netminder Jake Allen stopped Seabrook's initial shot, but the puck fell behind Bouwmeester. The Blues defenseman then back-heeled the puck into his own net. Unfortunately for him, that proved to be the game's only goal. The 35-year-old's has fallen off dramatically over the last few seasons. He's no longer the player he used to be.
Nov 14
|6
|Jordan Schmaltz
Active
Jordan Schmaltz will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Blues defenseman had dressed for three straight games, playing only 7:41 in the last game against the Minnesota Wild and drawing a conclusion he could be scratched. Nikita Soshnikov will also sit out after having dressed in two straight.
Nov 14
|7
|Robert Bortuzzo
I.L.
Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) has been skating on his own.
Bortuzzo isn't ready to return yet from a lower-body injury, but he is making progress. He hasn't played since Oct. 20.
Nov 19
|8
|Carl Gunnarsson
Sidelined
Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) as been ruled out for all four of the Blues' games this week.
Gunnarsson is slated to be re-evaluated next week. He sustained an upper-body injury last Friday against Vegas and didn't skate Monday morning.
Nov 19
|G
|1
|Jake Allen
Active
Jake Allen allowed one goal on 26 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
In a game where Allen needed to be perfect, he gave up a goal he'd like to have back to Matt Luff. With his team failing to score at the other end, Allen had no room for error and his only mistake resulted in a loss because he got no offensive support. His record falls to 5-5-3 with a 3.33 goals-against-average and a .893 save percentage.
Nov 19
|2
|Chad Johnson
Active
Chad Johnson allowed four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss at San Jose.
Johnson blanked the Sharks in his last meeting at home on Nov. 9, turning aside all 33 shots he faced in a 4-0 win. The Sharks turned the tables in this meeting in San Jose, and his four goals allowed was a season high. He is 2-4-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average with a .916 save percentage overall.
Nov 18