Craig Berube | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn (upper body) will make his return on Friday. Schenn has missed St. Louis' last four games. Alexander Steen won't play due to an upper-body injury, so Schenn will play alongside Steen's linemates of Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bozak.

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly has been playing at a different level recently. In his first five games as a member of the Blues, O'Reilly had four assists. Since then he's scored 10 goals and registered 19 points in 12 games. If there was any doubt whether St. Louis made a great trade with the Sabres when they acquired O'Reilly, that doubt should be well gone by now.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak will be back in Toronto for the first time since he left the city as a free agent on July 1st. Bozak, who had played his entire nine-year career in Toronto, will likely get a warm reception from Maple Leaf Nation. Look for Buds' coach Mike Babcock to give Bozak's buddy Nazem Kadri plenty of ice time against the former Leaf.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. Barbashev has been scratched for the last two games. He will center the fourth line between Patrick Maroon and Oskar Sundqvist.

5 Robert Thomas Active

Robert Thomas played in his 10th career NHL game Friday night. With that Thomas has surpassed the threshold that will allow the Blues to return him to his junior hockey team without burning a year of his entry-level contract. In other words barring something unforeseen, Thomas is likely to stay in St. Louis for the rest of the season. The rookie has four assists in those 10 games.

6 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Sundqvist opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. He has four points in seven outings this campaign.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz Sidelined

The St. Louis Blues will not have any healthy bodies in the press box on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Alexander Steen (upper body), Pat Maroon (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) will all miss the game.

2 David Perron Active

David Perron went scoreless on no shots with a blocked shot, a minor penalty and a hit in Friday's 4-1 road victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Perron, who scored a career-high 66 points in the expansion season for the Golden Knights, has been blanked twice in his two outings against his former club this season. He also has two victories. "It's fun from the warm-up on to the last minutes," Perron said. "Obviously a lot of energy in this crowd and it's always fun coming here." He set an NHL record last season with 50 assists, most by any player on an expansion team.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri will play alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday night. Coach Mike Yeo likes the chemistry that O'Reilly has had with Tarasenko and hopes that Fabbri can help set up Tarasenko. Fabbri hasn't earned a point in five consecutive contests.

4 Patrick Maroon I.L.

Patrick Maroon (upper body) hopes to be back in the lineup soon. Maroon skated on Monday morning, but won't play against Los Angeles. He isn't eligible to come off injured reserve yet.

5 Sammy Blais Active

Sammy Blais has been called up by St. Louis. Blais has not earned a point in eight games with the Blues this campaign.

6 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford generated one goal and two assists in a 7-3 win against Chicago on Saturday night. Sanford made the most of his 12:09 of playing time to extend his point streak to four straight contests. He has three goals and three assists during that span. Sanford, who logged time with Ryan O'Reilly, could earn more responsibilities if he continues to produce like this.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in with a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit over 18:35 of ice time Friday in Vegas. Tarasenko is in the midst of a six-game goal drought, trying a season high. However, he has still been productive posting six helped with a plus-5 rating during the span. The Russian winger also has four goals with 10 points across the past nine, so he is chipping in at better than a point-per-game clip over an extended period. Next up is a battle Saturday night in San Jose. He had an assist and plus-2 rating in a 4-0 win against the Sharks on Nov. 9 in St. Louis.

2 Alexander Steen Sidelined

Alexander Steen (upper body) will not play on Monday night. Steen was not on the ice for the morning skate. This will be his third straight game on the sidelines. Steen is listed as day-to-day.

3 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov is a healthy scratch on Friday. Soshnikov is spending a second straight game in the press box. He has no points in two contests this season.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

The St. Louis Blues were shut out 2-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. It wasn't a great effort from the Blues offensively tonight. They didn't generate many great chances, and when they did, Calvin Petersen was up to the task at the other end. Two defensemen for the Blues tied for the team high for shots on goal with four apiece in this one (Alex Pietrangelo and Joel Edmundson).

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko (personal) did not practice on Tuesday. However, Parayko is expected to be in Chicago for Wednesday's game, so he should be expected to play.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson made his season debut on Thursday. Edmundson missed the start of the campaign due to a groin injury. He scored a goal and logged 19:10 minutes of ice time in his debut.

4 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn generated one goal and one assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Monday night. Dunn netted his third goal of the season during a St. Louis power play in the second period. He gave the Blues a 3-1 lead going into the third, but the Jets rallied back to seize the victory. Dunn has four points in six contests.

5 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester accidentally scored in his own net during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Blues netminder Jake Allen stopped Seabrook's initial shot, but the puck fell behind Bouwmeester. The Blues defenseman then back-heeled the puck into his own net. Unfortunately for him, that proved to be the game's only goal. The 35-year-old's has fallen off dramatically over the last few seasons. He's no longer the player he used to be.

6 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blues defenseman had dressed for three straight games, playing only 7:41 in the last game against the Minnesota Wild and drawing a conclusion he could be scratched. Nikita Soshnikov will also sit out after having dressed in two straight.

7 Robert Bortuzzo I.L.

Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) has been skating on his own. Bortuzzo isn't ready to return yet from a lower-body injury, but he is making progress. He hasn't played since Oct. 20.

8 Carl Gunnarsson Sidelined

Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) as been ruled out for all four of the Blues' games this week. Gunnarsson is slated to be re-evaluated next week. He sustained an upper-body injury last Friday against Vegas and didn't skate Monday morning.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen allowed one goal on 26 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. In a game where Allen needed to be perfect, he gave up a goal he'd like to have back to Matt Luff. With his team failing to score at the other end, Allen had no room for error and his only mistake resulted in a loss because he got no offensive support. His record falls to 5-5-3 with a 3.33 goals-against-average and a .893 save percentage.