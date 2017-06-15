NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Craig Berube | Center

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (52) / 12/17/1965
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Latest News

Recent News

Craig Berube will serve as interim head coach of the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues relieved Mike Yeo of his coaching duties Monday night following a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles. Berube joined the Blues as associate coach on June 15, 2017. St. Louis currently has the second-worst record in the league at 7-9-3. Nov 20 - 2:29 AM
Source: St. Louis Blues
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993WAS847714-43050000048.146
1994WAS43246-41630000022.091
1995WAS502101211511000028.071
1996WAS80437-112180000055.073
1997WAS746915-31890000068.088
1998PHI77549-101940000052.096
1999PHI77481231620000063.063
2000NYI60033-8720000035.000
2001CAL66314-21641000034.088
2002CAL55246-61000000121.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Tyler Bozak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Robert Thomas
6Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2David Perron
3Robby Fabbri
4Patrick Maroon
5Sammy Blais
6Zach Sanford
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Vince Dunn
5Jay Bouwmeester
6Jordan Schmaltz
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Carl Gunnarsson
G1Jake Allen
2Chad Johnson
 

 