C 1 Patrice Bergeron Sidelined

Patrice Bergeron is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against Arizona. "He’s out there skating, so that’s a good sign," said head coach Bruce Cassidy. "Obviously, without being able to participate in practice, you need one of those good practices before you play. He’ll be updated again (today). It doesn’t look like he’ll be in (tonight), but I don’t want to get ahead of myself. He could get up in the morning, come in and skate and pronounce himself ready. A guy like him would get the benefit of the doubt."

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci has been superb on faceoffs in his first two outings this season. Krejci won 17 of 22 faceoffs in Boston's opener and he was 10 of 15 on Monday afternoon against Colorado. He currently has a 73.0 winning percentage.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner is battling for Boston's third-line center spot. Spooner's top competition for the job are Sean Kuraly and Austin Czarnik. He bulked up over the off-season and it looks likes he could earn the role going into 2017-18.

4 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash skated on Boston's top line at Tuesday's practice. Nash was flanked by talented wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak after Ryan Spooner and David Krejci got turns there in Monday’s 4-0 loss to Colorado. Patrice Bergeron (lower body) still isn't available to play, so Nash could start Wednesday's game against the Avalanche on first unit. However, he may not be there very long.

5 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday as the Bruins take on the Avalanche. Czarnik made his season debut on Monday versus Colorado after being removed from injured reserve. He was held off the scoresheet in his team's 4-0 loss. Danton Heinen will make his season debut in Czarnik's stead. Paul Postma is also a healthy scratch for the Bruins.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the year in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado. Marchand tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period, but the Avalanche scored the next three during the second stanza. He also added an assist in the contest to give him three points in three games.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk made his NHL debut Thursday night against Nashville and he scored his first career goal. DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the second period in what eventually became a 4-3 victory. He also added an assist in the contest on a marker by defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

3 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano is a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against Arizona. Vatrano has no points in three games this season. Paul Postma will also watch the game from the press box, while Patrice Bergeron is out with an injury.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey (foot) was able to participate in Saturday's preseason game. Beleskey was injured on Monday, but fortunately it wasn't serious. "I definitely did not want a broken foot to start the year, so I’m glad that I was fine," said Beleskey. "I took a puck in the face during warm-ups and the shot to the foot in the third, so that’s quite a good start to the year. But hopefully, I’ve got those out of the way now." He had three goals and eight points in 49 games last season.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly is eyeing a roster spot with Boston out of training camp. Kuraly performed well in the playoffs last year after he appeared in eight matches with the big club during the regular season. "It starts all over again," he said. "Did I help myself by scoring two goals in the playoffs and playing my role? Absolutely. But it really does start over. We have so many good, young players going to camp." Kuraly has been trying to improve his skating over the summer and knows he'll have to be good at both ends of the ice to play regularly at the NHL level.

6 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored a goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 6-3 loss in Colorado. Schaller posted seven goals with 14 points through 59 games in his first full season in the NHL. Unless he starts producing goals on a semi-regular basis there is no reason to play him mind outside of the deepest of fantasy pools.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak got Boston on the board early in Thursday's opener. Pastrnak got his first goal of the season at the 8:37 mark of the first period. He scored on the power play, which went 1-for-5 in the contest. Pastrnak amassed 70 points in 75 contests last year.

2 Anders Bjork Active

Anders Bjork earned a helper in his NHL debut Thursday against Nashville. Bjork helped set up a goal by fellow rookie Jake DeBrusk in a 4-3 victory for the Bruins. They spent most of the contest on the same line as David Krejci. Bjork was initially expected to start the year with Patrice Bergeron, but he was out for Boston's opener due to a lower-body injury.

3 David Backes I.L.

David Backes (diverticulitis) could need surgery in the near future. He's missed the first three games of the Bruins regular season. Although surgery hasn't been confirmed, it remains a possibility. It'll be interesting to see what Backes and the Bruins decide to do.

4 Noel Acciari I.L.

Noel Acciari (finger) has been moved to injured reserve. Acciari suffered a fractured index finger on his right hand when he blocked a shot in Thursday's opener. He is expected to be sidelined for the next six weeks.

5 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen made his season debut Wednesday night against Colorado. Heinen made his season debut on the fourth line with Tim Schaller and Sean Kuraly. He registered an assist on a goal by Schaller in a 6-3 loss for his first NHL point. Heinen appeared in eight contests with Boston last year.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug tallied his first goal of the season in a 6-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday night. Krug's power-play marker in the third period made the score 4-3 in favor of the Avalanche, but that was as close as the Bruins would get in the defeat. He finished with a minus-3 rating, two penalty minutes and three shots.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The 19-year-old didn't play during the regular season last year, but he stood in six playoff games with Bruins. McAvoy registered the primary assist on David Pastrnak's first-period goal and he scored one of his own in the second frame to give his team a 3-1 lead at the time. McAvoy is clearly an exciting young blue liner. He should be owned in most standard fantasy formats.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo is preparing for his sophomore campaign in the NHL after exceeding expectations in 2016-17. Carlo is ahead of where Boston expected him to be and he wants to continue heading in the right direction. "For myself, an opportunity opened up at the beginning of the year," he said. "It was great for me to take advantage of that. I exceeded my own expectations of where I was going to be this year. I'm more confident and ready. We have good youth and good leadership. It should be a really good year." Carlo sustained a concussion in the last game of the regular season and didn't get to play in the playoffs. He felt more like himself about a week after the Bruins were eliminated. Boston would like to see him rush up the ice with the puck more this campaign and get more involved offensively even though he has shown he is capable of serving in a shutdown role.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara picked up a goal and a couple of assists in a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Chara has now joined Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr, and Brad Park as the only defensemen in Bruins history to record 300 assists with the team. Chara has lost some of his fantasy upside with age, but will occasionally chip in with a big night every now and again. For now, he should only be owned in deeper leagues.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid hopes that he hasn't played his last game with Boston with the expansion draft fast approaching. "I hope not. I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you," McQuaid said. "The reality is that they're picking someone from every team. I hope that's not the case for me. I want to be back here and I've always said how much I love it here. I can't imagine playing for another team." The Bruins will have to decide who to protect with McQuaid, Kevan Miller and Colin Miller as potential candidates for Vegas. He suffered a neck injury in Game 2 of the playoffs and he wasn't able to play in the last four games of the series.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller was forced to leave Friday's practice after taking a puck to the knee. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that he was optimistic that the injury wasn't considered serious. It doesn't sound like he'll miss any time. Miller has no points and a minus-1 rating in three games this season.

7 Paul Postma Active

Newly-signed Paul Postma may be able to switch to the left side in order to fill a Bruin need. Boston has a very strong right-shot defense but needs some help on the left side. Postma, who normally shoots right-handed, has had some experience in junior hockey shooting from the left. If Postma can make that switch, he may be able to carve out a spot on the Bruins' third pairing. If he can do that, he may also get some power-play ice time as Boston GM Don Sweeney seems intrigued by his heavy shot and power-play work in the minors. Keep an eye on Postma during training camp.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask yielded four goals on 26 shots through two periods in Wednesday's loss at Colorado and he was lifted to start the third period in favor of Anton Khudobin. Rask is off to a bumpy start, allowing a total of 10 goals in eight periods of work. It's too early to push the panic button, but fantasy owners expected much better production with a favorable home-and-home series against the Avalanche. He'll get a chance to redeem himself in Arizona on Saturday or in Vegas on Sunday.