Zdeno Chara | Defenseman | #33

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (40) / 3/18/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 3 (56) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Zdeno Chara picked up a goal and a couple of assists in a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Chara has now joined Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr, and Brad Park as the only defensemen in Bruins history to record 300 assists with the team. Chara has lost some of his fantasy upside with age, but will occasionally chip in with a big night every now and again. For now, he should only be owned in deeper leagues. Oct 15 - 12:18 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
300022000003.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997NYI250111500000010.000
1998NYI59268-8830010056.036
1999NYI652911-27570001147.043
2000NYI82279-271570012083.024
2001OTT751013233015641122105.095
2002OTT749303929116314022168.054
2003OTT791625413314777033185.086
2005OTT71162743171351012123212.075
2006BOS80113243-21100917013204.054
2007BOS7717345114114916110207.082
2008BOS8019315023951117023216.088
2009BOS80737441987412011242.029
2010BOS81143044338887112264.053
2011BOS791240523386810010224.054
2012BOS4871219147031012119.059
2013BOS771723402566105013168.101
2014BOS638122004241030138.058
2015BOS8092837127119023158.057
2016BOS75101929185912200136.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 11@ COL100020000001.000
Oct 9COL1000-10000001.000
Oct 5NAS100012000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Riley Nash
5Austin Czarnik
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Frank Vatrano
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3David Backes
4Noel Acciari
5Danton Heinen
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Paul Postma
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 