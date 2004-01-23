Jason Botterill | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly has agreed to join Team Canada for the 2017 World Championships. O'Reilly has won gold at the last two tournaments with Canada, so this will give him a chance to finish on a more positive note after the Sabres failed to make the playoffs. He had 20 goals and 55 points in 72 contests this season.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Despite taking 10 shots on goal, Jack Eichel was not able to solve Thomas Greiss in Germany's 2-1 win over the U.S. in the first game of the IIHF World Hockey Championships. Eichel and his linemates, Johnny Gaudreau and Anders Lee peppered Greiss with a combined 22 shots but were not able to register a point. Greiss was the star of the contest turning aside 42 of 43 shots. Only Arizona defenseman Connor Murphy was able to beat the Islanders' goalie.

3 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored his first goal since Jan. 24 during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He has generated just seven markers and 16 points through 71 games this season.

4 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane has had the charges against him dismissed from alleged incidents involving two women and a bouncer at a West Chippewa bar in June 2016. Kane's attorney, Paul Cambria, said Tuesday that the dismissal was the result of a plea agreement that was approved back in October. "The time period expired and so the charges were dismissed and the record sealed," said Cambria. The Sabres got some solid production from Kane in 2016-17 and they will no doubt be hoping that he has a problem-free off-season.

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Ennis gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at the 11:35 mark of the second period. This was his first goal in 23 games and just his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season. Ennis has always had plenty of skill, but injuries seem to have caught up with him. He's up to 13 points in 49 games this season. Rasmus Ristolainen also found the back of the net for the Sabres.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno wants to keep playing with Jack Eichel next season. "I hope I'm back there next year," Foligno said. "Obviously, you want to be with the best players on the team. We had some good games with Jack and Sam [Reinhart]." He potted a career-high 13 goals in 2016-17 and combined with Eichel on seven. Foligno finished the 2016-17 campaign with 23 points and 73 penalty minutes in 80 games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers is expected to be scratched against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Through 39 games this season the rugged winger has picked up two helpers along with 38 PIMs and 108 hits. He's also seen a career-low of 6:59 of average ice time per game, a 3:33 drop from his career average.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night when the Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the young forward's first game missed since returning from a knee injury, six games ago. Sitting with Carrier will be forward C.J. Smith and defenseman Jake McCabe (his first scratch this season).

6 Alexander Nylander Active

Alexander Nylander picked up his first NHL point on Sunday. He assisted on a goal by William Carrier in Buffalo's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Nylander logged 11:25 of ice time in his fourth NHL outing of the season. Nylander played his first game with the Sabres last Monday.

7 C.J. Smith Active

CJ Smith made more than just one memory during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The youngster not only made his NHL debut, but he also collected his first NHL point - an assist, on Evander Kane's tally midway through the game. Congrats kid, you're officially in the books!

8 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Sidelined

Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma didn't have an update on Kyle Okposo's condition when he talked to the media on Monday. Okposo's last appearance of the season came on Mar. 27 because of an illness that sent him to the neuro intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center. Bylsma couldn't even say if Okposo would be ready for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. Perhaps the team will have more to say on the matter soon.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart described the decision to bench him on Tuesday as tough to swallow. Reinhart was being punished for being late. "To be honest, it was just a mistake," Reinhart said. "When I woke up I was sitting in my bed and misread the text. It was a team stretch that was 10:30. I thought it was 11." The Sabres had put a policy in place that imposed a one-game suspension for players that are late and Reinhart's attempt to plead his case didn't result in leniency. Buffalo might have simply made him a healthy scratch, but the Sabres didn't have an extra forward to replace Reinhart with, so instead he spent the entire game warming the bench.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson might be a buyout candidate for the Sabres if he isn't claimed by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. It's very likely that Buffalo will choose to expose Moulson because he has two seasons left on his five-year, $25 million contract. If he stays with Sabres going into the 2017-18 season then Moulson will hope to get a larger role than the one he had under former head coach Dan Bylsma. He averaged just 11:36 of ice time per contest and posted 32 points in 81 games.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta skated in his 1,000th career game on Monday night. He tallied his 15th goal of the season in a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Gionta has played in 224 contests with the Sabres since the 2014-15 campaign. He has 33 points this year.

5 Nicholas Baptiste Active

Nicholas Baptiste wants to claim an NHL spot out of training camp next year. "My goal is to make the team," Baptiste said. "When I was up there, I showed that I could play up there and play with those guys. For me, it's bringing tons of speed. Obviously, my scoring ability is something that I've got to continue to do, bringing energy. I'll have a great opportunity next year to hopefully make that roster." He had three goals and one assist in 14 appearances with the Sabres in 2016-17. Baptiste also registered 25 markers and 41 points in 59 contests with Rochester of the AHL.

6 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues will be a restricted free agent in the summer and feels he proved that he belongs at the NHL level. "I had a good run here at the end of the year," said Rodrigues. "There's always areas of improvement that I'm going to work on, obviously, going into the summer, but I think mentally I'm in a good spot, believing in myself." He notched four goals and six points in 30 games with the Sabres.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen recorded his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday night. He opened the scoring 6:01 into the first period in a 2-1 win over Montreal. Ristolainen has produced 45 points in 77 games this season after he earned 41 during the 2015-16 campaign.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian logged a career-high 33:29 of ice time on Tuesday night. He got some increased responsibility after Rasmus Ristolainen was ejected early into the match for a hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel. Buffalo has a banged up defense right now, with recent call-ups Brady Austin and Casey Nelson in the lineup, so that also contributed to Bogosian's playing time.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov participated in his 500th career game on Saturday. The milestone caught Kulikov by surprise. "I thought I was 10, 15 away from 500," Kulikov said. "It was a good surprise and a good 500." He would have gotten there sooner, but he was sidelined for roughly three weeks with an upper-body injury before returning on Saturday. He scored a goal and registered an assist in his 500th game.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night. "He's made a few gaffes with the puck in costly situations, costly areas," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He's kind of gotten into a bit of a hole as a result of it and lost a little confidence with his puck play, and we've seen that the last couple games." McCabe is expected to be back in the lineup for the last two games after this brief break to recollect himself. He has posted a minus-12 rating in his last 14 games.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will return against the Senators on Saturday. Gorges has been absent since Jan. 5th. Through 34 games this season he has posted one point along with 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits. Get him back in your lineup if you're in a pool that supports his talents.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson will be back in fold on Monday night. He has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury. In 65 games this season, Franson has three goals and 19 points.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk (calf) is ready to return on Saturday. Falk has missed the Sabres' last four games. He has seven assists in 46 games this season.

8 Taylor Fedun Sidelined

Taylor Fedun is considered day-to-day with a foot injury. It doesn't sound like he'll be able to play on Monday against Detroit, but we'll keep you posted. He has seven points with 16 PIMs and 20 blocks in 27 games this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner faced plenty of rubber in 2016-17. Buffalo finished last in the NHL in shots allowed, while giving up 34.3 per game. The opponents of the Sabres attempted the fourth-most shots, with 4,943 in the 82 games (an average of 60.3). Lehner faced 1,910 shots, which ranked him third overall among all netminders. He managed to post a .920 save percentage, but his 23-26-8 record shows that he needs more help from his teammates next season. Buffalo was outshot in 53 of 82 games and the team lost 21 contests by one goal.

2 Anders Nilsson Sidelined

Anders Nilsson (undisclosed) was hurt during Tuesday's practice. "Anders got banged up in practice yesterday," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He took a shot. He got through practice fine. It just kind of escalated as he came in this morning." Nilsson will probably be available to play this weekend in one of Buffalo's back-to-back games to finish the regular season.