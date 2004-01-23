Player Page

Jason Botterill | Winger

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (40) / 5/19/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 1 (20) / DAL
The Buffalo Sabres have brought on Jason Botterill to serve as the team's new general manager.
Botterill has spent the last 10 seasons as part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' organization and was part of their Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and 2016. He originally joined the Penguins as their director of hockey administrations, but became an assistant general manager in 2009 and an associate general manager in 2014. He was also previously a scout with the Dallas Stars and is a former hockey player, having appeared in 88 NHL games, including 36 with Buffalo. "We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "Jason’s hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process. Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal." May 11 - 10:22 AM
Source: Sabres Digital Press Box
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1997DAL4000-119000002.000
1998DAL17000-223000008.000
1999CAL27145-11170000119.053
2001CAL4101-32100014.250
2002BUF171451141000020.050
2003BUF192130141100020.100
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

