Roberto Luongo | Goalie | #1

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 4/4/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (4) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Roberto Luongo will start Monday's game against New Jersey.
He had been suffering from an upper-body injury, but he seems to be over that issue now. Luongo has registered just one win in his last six starts (1-2-3). Still, he has a 2.48 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage despite his 11-10-5 record. Jan 9 - 1:01 PM
Source: George Richards on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
26157511105652.48798733.9190
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
1999NYI241292714102703.25730660.9041
2000FLA47262712247361072.4413331226.9205
2001FLA58302916334541402.7716531513.9154
2002FLA65362720347671642.7120111847.9186
2003FLA734251253314471722.4324752303.9317
2005FLA75430535300942132.9724882275.9144
2006VAN76449047220631712.2921691998.9215
2007VAN73423335290931682.3820291861.9176
2008VAN54318133130751242.3415421418.9209
2009VAN68389940220441672.5719151748.9134
2010VAN60359038150731262.1117531627.9284
2011VAN55316231140821272.4115771450.9195
2012VAN20119796032512.56551500.9072
2013FLA56322225230761292.4015891460.9194
2014FLA613528281901261382.3517431605.9212
2015FLA62360235190681412.3518011660.9224
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 7BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 6NAS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4WPG160010044.003935.8970
Dec 31@ DAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29MON0000000.0000.0000
Dec 28TOR165000021.854038.9500
Dec 23DET164000032.813936.9230
Dec 22BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20BUF165100032.773633.9170
Dec 16@ COL0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Greg McKegg
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Sam Brittain
 

 