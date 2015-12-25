Player Page

David Legwand | Center | #17

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/17/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (2) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
David Legwand has decided to hang up his skates.
Legwand was the first player ever drafted by the Nashville Predators. He went on to play in 956 with the Predators before being traded to Detroit in March 2014. From there Legwand had one season stints in Ottawa and Buffalo before retiring. In total he had 228 goals and 618 points in 1,136 career games. Dec 22 - 5:59 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1998NAS100000000002.000
1999NAS71131528-63043002111.117
2000NAS8113284113836003172.076
2001NAS6311193015413101121.091
2002NAS64173148-234315104167.102
2003NAS8218294794657105165.109
2005NAS447192633408005109.064
2006NAS78273663234437127153.176
2007NAS65152944-43849011144.104
2008NAS73202242-33216311175.114
2009NAS82112738-52406103151.073
2010NAS64172441132404203130.131
2011NAS78193453326514012140.136
2012NAS48121325-6202200278.154
2013DET83143751-1761613004146.096
2014OTT80918271326602091.099
2015BUF795914-4140111061.082
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 