David Legwand | Center | #17

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly wanted to respond Tuesday night after he was on for the first two goals by the Kings. "I was just getting frustrated," he said. "The first goal was clearly my fault, then being out there again ... I've got to create offense and not get scored on. I was frustrated and tried to regroup and provide some offense." He got the Sabres on the board with his seventh goal of the season on a great solo effort. It eventually led to an outpouring of offense in a 6-3 Buffalo victory.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel scored two goals and one assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Both of Eichel's goals came in the second period. His first tally tied the game at two, while his second gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead. He also added the primary assist on Evander Kane's third-period goal. The 20-year-old has five goals and three assists in seven games. Kyle Okposo (three assists), Matt Moulson (two assists) and Rasmus Ristolainen (two assists) all turned in multi-point efforts.

3 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson collected a goal off a wacky deflection from well beyond the offensive blue line during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. Larsson was the beneficiary just 18 seconds into the match when a Jake McCabe lob bounced off Larsson and fooled Henrik Lundqvist for the long-distance goal. He's now up to four goals and eight points in 23 games this season.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons netted his second goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington. He opened the scoring in the contest and snapped a 13-game pointless drought in the process. Girgensons had gone 21 consecutive matches without scoring a goal since he found the back of the net against Calgary back on Oct. 18.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday night. Through 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has posted just a trio of helpers which brings him to six helpers in 66 career NHL games.

6 William Carrier Active

William Carrier and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Thursday night. If you're in the right pool, Carrier's 61 hits in just 21 games certainly stands out. Franson's value meanwhile is much more stout as he's posted a goal and eight points along with 30 blocks and hits in 31 games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane has been shifting between linemates even though he has been successful offensively lately. He has skated alongside the pairings of Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Nic Deslauriers as well as Johan Larsson and Brian Gionta. Kane doesn't mind being a line nomad as long as he's playing and he has been playing well with 11 points in the past 10 games.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis (sports hernia) has been skating for three or four days, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Ennis hasn't played since Nov. 7 due to the injury and it's not clear when he will return. He's still probably a little ways away, but he's making clear progress in his recovery.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno is projected to play alongside Ryan O’Reilly and Sam Reinhart on Tuesday. That's a step up for Foligno, whose usual linemates have been Brian Gionta and Johan Larsson lately. He's being rewarded after a strong showing in the third period of Saturday's contest. "His third period was his best by a mile, playing a big body, physical," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "He was at the net front a couple times in the third. For three scoring chances, he’s the guy at the net, around the net, screening the goalie, getting a tip on some of those pucks and creating second opportunities. That’s the way we need him to play for 60 minutes, for every period."

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Panthers. He's been limited to 11 games this season because of a knee injury. Deslauriers has no points and a minus-3 rating in 2016-17. Justin Falk will join him in the press box tonight.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo will face his former Islanders teammates for the first time this season on Friday night. "It's going to be fun," Okposo said. "I'm excited to play these guys. I still talk to quite a few of them. It's going to be weird playing them, but once you get into the game it will be fun. I played with a lot of those guys for a long time. They know my tendencies, I know their tendencies, so that part of it will be a bit of a chess match. I'm looking forward to it." He spent the first nine years of his career with the Isles prior to signing with the Sabres as a free agent.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers. Reinhart cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1 in the second period, and he also helped set up Rasmus Ristolainen's go-ahead goal (3-2) in the third period. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson earned a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win against Los Angeles. He was moved up to a line with Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo for most of the contest and he posted helpers on both of Eichel's goals. Moulson had been seeing around 10 minutes of ice time or under in each of his previous six appearances. He has 12 points in 28 games this season.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta netted his second goal of the week during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime over the Oilers. The Captain is now up to six goals and 11 points through 26 games this season. Not too shabby for the 37-year-old, all things considered.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen notched a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida on Tuesday night. He registered his 13th power-play point of the season with an assist on goal by Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen's third goal of the year gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Panthers tied it shortly afterward and won easily in the shootout. The Buffalo defender has been red hot lately. He has been held off the score sheet just twice in the last 10 matches and he has five multi-point efforts over that time.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian got through his first game back from injury Saturday night without incident. Bogosian, who had missed 20 games with a knee injury, was on the ice for 21:17 and 22 shifts against the Islanders, most with Dmitry Kulikov. The veteran rearguard was minus one for the evening and took one shot on goal. If you have Bogosian on your fantasy team, he is now safe to activate.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov will play against the Panthers in Florida for the first time since he was traded during the off-season. "Right now it doesn't feel weird, but I'm sure when I step out for the warmups, it'll be a little emotional seeing the fans that I played for so long in front of," said Kulikov. "We played them earlier in the season and half the team is different now." Kulikov doesn't have a point in 16 games with the Sabres.

4 Jake McCabe Active

The Buffalo Sabres allowed two power play goals in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. "It’s killing us right now," Jake McCabe said of the team's penalty kill. "We need to find a way to get out of it. We did make it a 2-1 game, but if we get the lead or tie the game earlier it’s a different story. Execution wasn’t there. That’s pretty much the gist of it." Buffalo currently owns the second-to-last PK unit at 74.2 percent. Only the Blackhawks have a worse penalty kill.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges (foot) will return Friday night. Gorges was out for three straight games. He's projected to play alongside Justin Falk in the third pairing.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He cut Tampa's lead to 2-1 at the time. The goal was Franson's first of the season and it was scored in the second period while the Sabres were on the power play. Evander Kane and Taylor Fedun had the assists on Buffalo's only goal. Franson has five points in 17 games this season.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. Falk had been sent down to the minors on Sunday. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner will play between the pipes on Thursday. Lehner fell in a shootout loss on Tuesday, bringing his record down to 7-9-5. He's also allowed at least three goals in three of his last four starts.