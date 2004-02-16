Player Page

Todd Reirden | Defenseman

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (47) / 6/25/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 214
Drafted: 1990 / Rd. 10 (242) / NJ
Todd Reirden has been hired as the Washington Capitals new head coach.
Todd Reirden has spent the last four seasons with the Washington Capitals, first as an assistant coach and then later as an associate coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins for four seasons. It's not surprising that the Capitals decided to go with an internal option as their bench boss given that they're coming off a championship season. "We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club," said Capitals GM Brian MacLellan. "Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity. Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond." The Capitals' previous bench boss, Barry Trotz, left the team earlier this summer and signed with the N Jun 29 - 3:40 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1998EDM17235-1200000026.077
1999STL564212518320500177.052
2000STL38246-2431200058.034
2001WPG65358-25821100085.035
2003ARI7022-44000109.000
