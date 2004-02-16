Todd Reirden | Defenseman

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom had two fractures in his right index finger. Backstrom missed four playoff games due to a hand injury and now we have the specifics. He won't need to have off-season surgery, which is good news. He played in every game of the Stanley Cup Final, though, and collected seven points (one goal, six assists) in five outings. Backstrom was a major contributor in the Capitals' championship run with five goals and 23 points in 20 postseason games.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov played through a shoulder injury in the Stanley Cup Final. Kuznetsov presumably sustained the injury when he was checked by Brayden McNabb in Game 2 of the finals. Kuznetsov left that contest and didn't return, but he was still able to play from Game 3 on. He won't require surgery for the injury.

3 Lars Eller Active

When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Lars Eller made history as the first Danish player to be part of a championship team. "It’s just icing on the cake," Eller said. "Just the fact to win the Stanley Cup alone would have been enough for me. But, of course, it’s special to be the first to break that ground. For me, it was special enough just to win it. But I think for people back home, it just makes it more special to be the first-ever athlete from this country to do this. I’m proud." He had 18 goals and 38 points in 81 regular season games with Washington. During the playoffs, he added another seven goals and 18 points in 24 contests. He plans to take the Cup with him to Denmark over the summer.

4 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson will drop to the fourth line in Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Stephenson took part in Monday's morning skate alongside Jay Beagle and Devante Smith-Pelly. He has seen plenty of time on Washington's top-two lines during the postseason, but he has generated just one assist in his past eight matches.

5 Brian Pinho Active

Brian Pinho has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals. Pinho will report to the Capitals and his deal will begin this season. The 22-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by Washington. Pinho had 12 goals and 32 points in 40 games with Providence College in 2017-18.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

The Washington Capitals' home opener for the 2018-19 campaign will be against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 3. That's when Washington will raise its banner as Stanley Cup champions. Then the work of defending that title will begin in full swing. The Boston Bruins will be a tough opening opponent for the Capitals, but Washington did sweep its three-game series against the Bruins last season.

2 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory allowed the Capitals to win their first Stanley Cup Title in franchise history. Vrana kicked things off with the game's first goal at the 6:24 mark of the second period. The Capitals still found themselves down 3-2 heading into the third frame, but goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller help put them back ahead. Vrana finished the night with two shots on goal and one hit in 15:33 of ice time. The 22-year-old finished the postseason with three goals and eight points in 23 games.

3 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker will be a healthy scratch in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Walker picked up an assist in the only playoff game he suited up in this spring. He hasn't played in a single game in this series. Madison Bowey, Jakub Jerabek, Shane Gerisch and Pheonix Copley will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie was dealing with a lower-body injury during the postseason. Oshie said it was a problem at the start of the playoffs, but he was feeling much better by the time the Stanley Cup Final came around. He only missed some practices and morning skates when he was hurt.

2 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson found the back of the net in a 6-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4. It was Wilson's second goal of the finals. In addition to his gritty play, Wilson has been a regular offensive contributor throughout the playoffs with five goals and 14 points in 20 contests.

3 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

The Washington Capitals have officially signed Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year contract. As reported, the contract is worth $1 million. Smith-Pelly might have been able to get more on the open market after the Capitals declined to send him a qualifying offer, but he wanted to play with Washington. He had seven goals and 16 points in 75 regular season games in 2017-18 and then another seven goals and eight points in 24 postseason contests.

4 Travis Boyd Active

Travis Boyd will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Monday night in Game 6 against Pittsburgh. Boyd will center the third line and play with Brett Connolly and Devante Smith-Pelly. He is getting the chance to play because of Nicklas Backstrom is out with an upper-body injury. Boyd had one assist in eight appearances with the Capitals during the regular season.

5 Shane Gersich Active

Shane Gersich will make his NHL debut Wednesday night. Gersich will have his family in attendance for the contest against the New York Rangers. He is projected to play with Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller on the third line.

D 1 John Carlson Active

The Washington Capitals are thrilled that John Carlson will be on their blueline for the next eight seasons. Carlson inked an eight-year/$64 million deal Sunday as free agency was looming. "John has been an exceptional and consistent player for our franchise and has blossomed into being one of the top defensemen in the NHL," GM Brian MacLellan said in a statement on Sunday. "Defenseman like John are a rare commodity in our League and, at 28 years of age, we feel he is just entering his prime." Carlson had 68 points in 82 games last season and was explosive in the playoffs with 20 points in 24 games.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen knows the Capitals have to neutralize Vegas' speed and take care of the puck. "Clog it up," Niskanen said. "They're a fast team and you don't want to let them off to the races, so slow it down without the puck and speed it up with it." Both teams have strong transition games that feed off turnovers. Vegas is the league-leader in takeaways (159) during the playoffs, while Washington ranks third (136). The Capitals blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final by making it tough for them in the neutral zone.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 Game 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Orlov took a feed from T.J. Oshie and absolutely let go of a one-timer that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy over the shoulder to open the scoring 4:28 into the game. Orlov is now up to two goals and eight points through 16 post-season games and he has been a big part of Washington's success in the post-season, averaging 24:55 of ice-time so far during these playoffs. The series will head back to Tampa for Game 5 on Saturday with both teams holding two wins.

4 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Djoos was scratched in three of Washington's last four games. He had three goals and 11 assists in 63 games this season. Madison Bowey and Shane Gersich will also be scratched in this one.

5 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey has been given a qualifying offer from Washington. Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd, Liam O'Brien and Riley Barber were also extended qualifying offers. Wilson, Boyd, O'Brien and Barber have arbitration rights. As previously reported, Devante Smith-Pelly didn't get one, but the Capitals said the team is still negotiating with him.

6 Jonas Siegenthaler Active

Jonas Siegenthaler has been assigned to Hershey of the AHL. The 19-year-old defenseman had seven points in 28 games with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League A in 2016-17. Siegenthaler was taken in the second round (57th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

7 Lucas Johansen Active

Lucas Johansen has been assigned to Hershey of the AHL. He was among 17 roster cuts on Sunday. The other notable demotion was Connor Hobbs. Johansen and Hobbs were in the mix for spots on Washington's defense corps. The Capitals have 36 players left on their camp roster.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory handed the Capitals their first Stanley Cup title in the franchise's 44-year history. Washington had 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the second period of Game 5, but they went into the intermission trailing 3-2. Holtby came up with a number of key saves throughout this game, this series and this postseason run. This is a great way for Holtby's season to end, especially because he had his share of struggles in 2017-18 (he was the backup goalie when the postseason started). Holtby was lights out after being named the starter, again, in Game 3 of their first-round series against Columbus. He finishes the postseason with a 16-7 record, a 2.16 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.