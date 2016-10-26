Player Page

Brian Campbell | Defenseman | #51

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (37) / 5/23/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 192
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 6 (156) / BUF
Contract:
Latest News

Recent News

Brian Campbell will probably be a healthy scratch on Thursday.
If that's the case then Campbell's 423 game iron-man streak will be over. "We have eight ‘D’, making some tough decisions along the way," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "Our last game, the defense wasn’t great. With eight defensemen, we always have tough decisions and we have to sit out two at a time. The guys who were out [Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival] were probably out a little too long. He’s part of a group that, with 82 games, might not be able to play them all." Campbell has three goals and 10 points in 37 contests this season. Dec 29 - 4:40 PM
Source: Chicago Sun-Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37371010101200036.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1999BUF12145-240200010.100
2000BUF8000-22000007.000
2001BUF293360120100030.100
2002BUF6521719-8200300190.022
2003BUF533811-8120100045.067
2005BUF79123244-1416522005105.114
2006BUF826424828351801192.065
2007SJ 8385462820528000142.056
2008CHI8274552522420001108.065
2009CHI6873138181838012131.053
2010CHI65522272862400184.060
2011FLA8244953-96130000131.031
2012FLA4881927-221261100270.114
2013FLA8273037-620210022116.060
2014FLA8232427422111000118.025
2015FLA826253131260810199.061
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27WPG100000000001.000
Dec 23COL100000000000.000
Dec 20OTT1000-10000001.000
Dec 18SJ100010000001.000
Dec 17@ STL1101100000011.000
Dec 15@ NYI100010000000.000
Dec 13@ NYR101100000000.000
Dec 11DAL100010000003.000
Dec 9NYR100000000000.000
Dec 6ARI100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 