Andrew Ference | Defenseman | #21

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid's contract contains a no-movement clause that begins in 2022-23. If you're wondering why it kicks in at that time, it's likely because that's when he would have been eligible to enter the UFA market if not for his recently signed eight-year, $100 million deal that runs through 2025-26. It's not surprising to see him get a no-movement clause as a part of that contract and the Oilers probably won't have any desire to trade him anyways if his first two NHL seasons are any indication of his future.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to struggle on faceoffs in his career. He has a 43.3 percent success rate on faceoffs during his six-year career and the closest he has made it to the 50-percent mark came in 2014-15 when he won 46.0 percent. Nugent-Hopkins' struggles in the circles and his troubles offensively could result in the Oilers looking for help at center. "Nuge is a tremendous player, a detail player. There's more offense to him and that'll be the message we deliver to him," said coach Todd McLellan. He recorded 18 goals and 43 points in the regular season followed by no goals and four assists in the playoffs.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula could find himself on Connor McDavid's line next season. The Oilers are considering moving Leon Draisaitl to the second line as a center and if so, Caggiula may have a spot on McDavid's wing. "He's obviously a world-class player; it's lots of fun to play with a guy with that much speed who makes plays all over the ice. I guess the coaches had trust and faith in me," said Caggiula. "Whatever position they want me to play I will, but I’m most comfortable on left wing. It was my home for four years at school and for most of this season. I’ll come to camp this fall and prove I can play high up in the lineup. I'll stay hungry." If that is the case, then Caggiula deserves to be drafted in the middle rounds of most pools.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has racked up eight points in six games in Round 2 against Anaheim. He had two goals and two assists in Sunday's 7-1 blowout victory. Letestu has been especially dangerous on Edmonton's power play, where he has accounted for six points, including three goals, in the series. "When we put him on the power play back in October or November, we didn't have a triggerman. We knew in the past he could. He finds open spaces," said coach Todd McLellan.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic has aspirations of one day becoming a general manager after his playing career ends. "I definitely love everything that goes into putting a team together," said Lucic. "It’s something that you think about. I would definitely love to get back into the management side of things one day. I’ve been in the league for 10 years now and I’ve seen how things progress and how things happen. You see talent. You see moves. Sometimes you scratch your head." Lucic only recently celebrated his 29th birthday and has six seasons left on his existing contract, so his playing career isn't anywhere close to finish. Still it sounds like we might continue to hear from him frequently even after he hangs up his skates.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon is on a four-game point streak. Maroon registered two assists in the Oilers' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 on Wednesday. That gives him three goals and seven points in 10 playoff games. Six of those seven points have come in the second round series.

3 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen, who signed with the Oilers on Friday, is very familiar with Oilers top prospect Jesse Puljujarvi. Jokinen is a part owner of the Finnish league squad Karpat, which Puljujarvi played for before making the transition to North American hockey. "I’ve been practising with Jesse for three years in the summer. I know all about him, his potential. He’s still a young guy, learning how to be an NHL player. Hopefully, I’ll be able to help him," said Jokinen. There's a decent chance that Puljujarvi will find his way onto the Oilers' opening game roster and it's even possible that the two will begin the season on a line together.

4 Anton Slepyshev Active

GM Peter Chiarelli is looking for Anton Slepyshev to take his game to the next level. Chiarelli was impressed with Slepyshev during the playoffs and if he sees time alongside Connor McDavid like he did in the post-season, he will be a valued fantasy selection next year. Look for a 50 point season out of the Russian after he had only four goals and 10 points in 41 games this past season.

5 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has inked a two-year, $1.35 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton in 2016-17. He also had eight goals and 20 points in 27 AHL contests. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl could be seeking an eight-year deal that could push $9 million per season, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Rishaug expects the Oilers to counter with contract in the $7-$8 million range based on other comparable agreements. Edmonton is trying to work out extensions with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid this summer.

2 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome is happy to be a member of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton acquired Strome on Thursday from the New York Islanders in exchange for Jordan Eberle. "Super-excited, honestly, I was at a loss for words," said Strome. "Other than the emotional aspect of missing some teammates, I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity. Obviously there are a lot of great things going on Edmonton. Just from watching them in the playoffs this year I’m really ecstatic about joining the group. I’ve already had a lot of guys reach out to me from the team, I think that says a lot about them. I’m really looking forward to it, honestly. I’m just super-excited." Strome already has a connection with Connor McDavid as his brother, Dylan Strome, played with McDavid while they were part of the OHL's Erie Otters. Ryan Strome hasn't lived up to his potential yet, so this will be an important season for the soon-to-be 24-year-old.

3 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

The Edmonton Oilers have loaned Jesse Puljujarvi to Team Finland for the 2017 World Championships. Puljujarvi had a goal and eight points in 28 regular season games with Edmonton. At the AHL level he scored 12 goals and 28 points in 39 contests. The Worlds is a great opportunity for the 18-year-old to gain some addition experience against elite players.

4 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian has signed a three-year extension with Edmonton worth $5.85 million. Kassian was slated to be a restricted free agent on July 1. He produced 24 points and 101 penalty minutes in 79 games with the Oilers last season.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

The Edmonton Oilers signed Iiro Pakarinen to a one-year, one-way deal worth $725,000. Pakarinen was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. The 25-year-old had two goals and two assists in 14 games with the Oilers in 2016-17. He also suited up in one game during the postseason. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value next season.

6 Ty Rattie Active

The Edmonton Oilers have signed winger Ty Rattie to a one-year/two-way contract. Rattie will get $700,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the minors. He was not given a qualifying offer by the Blues and the 32nd overall pick by St. Louis in 2011 is now an Oiler. He has only four goals and 10 points in 35 NHL games and hopes to turn his career around in Edmonton.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera will have knee surgery this week. GM Peter Chiarelli believes the procedure will happen on Thursday. In the best-case scenario, Sekera could be back in mid-November. A more conservative outlook on his recovery from knee surgery might be around Christmas. Regardless of when Sekera returns it will probably be a while before he gets back to 100 percent. He suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs and his initial timetable is set for six-to-nine months.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) drew back into the lineup for Game 7. We previously reported that he was expected to return after missing Game 6, so this is just confirmation. He has two goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson logged a staggering 44:58 minutes of ice time in Friday's 4-3 2OT loss to Anaheim. Larsson was leaned on so heavily because defenseman Andrej Sekera was hurt in the first period and didn't return. Larsson also registered an assist, giving him five points in 11 contests in the 2017 playoffs.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers and Kris Russell have agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract extension. That follows a report Thursday night that Russell and the Oilers were close to inking a trade that was for exactly that length and financial term. The report also suggested that he'd get a full no-movement clause, so we'll see if that part proves to be accurate as well. Russell's deal is a bit of a controversial one as he looks pretty bad from a Corsi/Fenwick perspective and hasn't brought much to the table offensively over the last two seasons. He does block a lot of shots though and averaged 21:13 minutes per game with Edmonton in 2016-17.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning is projected to shift to the second pairing with Kris Russell for Game 6 on Sunday. Edmonton is being forced to alter its defense because Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) is done for the second round series. Benning has been averaging just 16:05 minutes per game in the playoffs, but his workload could increase on Sunday.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba has signed a two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal is worth a total of $1.8 million, so that is an annual average value of $900,000. Gryba registered six points and 65 penalty minutes in 40 games with the Oilers last season.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu has inked a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Auvitu had two goals and four points in 25 games with the New Jersey Devils last season. He also scored five goals and 13 points in 29 AHL contests.

9 Mark Fayne Active

The Edmonton Oilers have brought up Mark Fayne. Fayne had two assists in four regular season games with Edmonton in 2016-17. At the AHL level he recorded three goals and 17 points in 39 contests.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim in Game 7 Wednesday night. While that has to be a disappointing loss for the Oilers at the moment, it does bring a very promising campaign to its conclusion. Edmonton finished the 2015-16 campaign with just 70 points and hadn't made the playoffs since 2006, so the fact that the Oilers not only made it to the postseason, but battled to Game 7 of the second round is a big leap forward. Talbot deserves a lot of credit for Edmonton's improvement this season. He was a workhorse during the 2016-17 campaign and while he wasn't the league's top goaltender in the playoffs by any stretch of the imagination, he did steal some games for Edmonton during the postseason. The Oilers are a promising team going into the 2017-18 campaign.