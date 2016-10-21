Player Page

Andrew Ference | Defenseman | #21

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (38) / 3/17/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 182
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 8 (208) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Ference has announced his retirement from hockey.
Ference wasn't able to play in the 2016-17 campaign due to a hip injury that he termed as career-ending. It's an unfortunate way to close out his career, but it doesn't change the fact that he had a fantastic run. The defenseman scored 43 goals and 225 points in 907 career games with the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Edmonton Oilers. He averaged over 20 minutes in four different campaigns and got at least 19 minutes per game in seven of his seasons. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and served as the team captain in Edmonton. All that was accomplished after being passed on until the 208th overall pick in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. Jul 13 - 3:50 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1999PIT302463200000126.077
2000PIT36411156281201147.085
2001PIT754711-12731000082.049
2002CAL38178-15421200039.026
2003CAL72412165531400086.047
2005CAL8242731-1285217000111.036
2006BOS80312155971402080.038
2007BOS5911415-14500401071.014
2008BOS47115167401600072.014
2009BOS51088-7160000060.000
2010BOS703121522600101078.038
2011BOS726182494602011107.056
2012BOS4849139350001066.061
2013EDM7131518-18630200177.039
2014EDM7031114-17390001058.052
2015EDM6000-46000004.000
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Jussi Jokinen
4Anton Slepyshev
5Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Ryan Strome
3Jesse Puljujarvi
4Zack Kassian
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Ty Rattie
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
8Yohann Auvitu
9Mark Fayne
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 