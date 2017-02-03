Player Page

Mike Ribeiro | Center | #63

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (36) / 2/10/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 179
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 2 (45) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Nashville has placed Mike Ribeiro on waivers.
Ribeiro has been scratched for the last three games and five of Nashville's past 11 matches. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a $7 million contract that carries a $3.5 million cap hit. Ribeiro has produced four goals and 21 assists in 46 games this season. Feb 3 - 12:36 PM
Source: The Nashville Tennessean
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4642125-5142500038.105
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1999MON19112-621100018.056
2000MON200002000003.000
2001MON4381018-11123300048.167
2002MON5251217-362200057.088
2003MON812045651534717005103.194
2005MON79163652-636817002130.123
2006DAL81184159322621003111.162
2007DAL762756832146724005107.252
2008DAL82225678-452716001163.135
2009DAL66193453-538815220155.123
2010DAL82195271-428716004161.118
2011DAL74184563566213005142.127
2012WAS48133649-45362100163.206
2013ARI80163147-1352411003110.145
2014NAS82154762115211100396.156
2015NAS8174350116221300076.092
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 2EDM000000000000.000
Jan 31@ PIT000000000000.000
Jan 26CLM000000000000.000
Jan 24BUF1011-20000000.000
Jan 22@ MIN101110000000.000
Jan 20@ EDM1000-10000002.000
Jan 19@ CAL101100010000.000
Jan 17@ VAN100000000000.000
Jan 14@ COL000000000000.000
Jan 12BOS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Derek Grant
LW1Colin Wilson
2Austin Watson
3Cody McLeod
4Harry Zolnierczyk
5Miikka Salomaki
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Viktor Arvidsson
4Craig Smith
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Brad Hunt
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 