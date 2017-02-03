Mike Ribeiro | Center | #63

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over Edmonton. He set up Viktor Arvidsson's game-winning goal early in the second period and added a goal of his own in the final minute of the second frame. Johansen has nine goals and 38 points in 51 games this season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher picked up his 13th point of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Fisher now has 27 points in 40 games this season, and is well on pace to 45-50 point campaign.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok notched a goal and a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He gave the Predators a 1-0 lead and picked up an assist on a power-play goal by Colin Wilson, but the Penguins scored four times in between those scores to down Nashville. Jarnkrok has two goals and three helpers over a three-game point streak.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Wild on Sunday. Unfortunately neither player has much fantasy value this season. Hunt still hasn't dressed for the Predators. Sissons has six points and 62 hits in 34 games.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant thought he had his first NHL goal Tuesday against Vancouver, but it was eventually disallowed. The officials met up and determined that the referee was "in the process of blowing his whistle to stop play when [Ryan] Miller covered the puck with his blocker before the puck crossed the goal line." The call was costly for Nashville in a 1-0 loss to the Canucks.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Wilson threw a backhand into Murray's pads before burying his own rebound for his 7th goal of the season. Wilson has been a fairly inconsistent player throughout his career, but he is performing slightly above his career average of 0.47 points-per-game with 20 points in 41 games this season. He picked up his assist on Calle Jarnkrok's first period goal.

2 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

3 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod scored a goal against Buffalo on Tuesday night. He also dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno and compiled five hits in just 8:40 of ice time. McLeod has two goals and 19 PIMs in six games with Nashville this season. He is tied with Anaheim's Jared Boll for the most major penalties in the league with 11 apiece.

4 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk got his first goal of the season on Thursday night. It was also his first marker since Feb. 5, 2014 when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Zolnierczyk has three points in 12 games this season after he played in just three NHL contests over the previous two years.

5 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg has amassed 12 goals in the last 18 games. He has been red hot since a slow start to the season and he is currently riding a four-game point streak. Forsberg is up to 15 goals and 32 points in 48 contests.

2 James Neal Active

James Neal scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Neal helped set up Viktor Arvidsson's go-ahead, power play goal (3-2) in the third period and he added one of his own to make it 4-2 just minutes later. Unfortunately for the Preds, they blew that lead before losing in overtime. Neal finished the game with a minus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 16:40 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 24 points in 39 games this season.

3 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist in Nashville's 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Arvidsson opened the scoring at the 1:26 mark of the second period and he picked up the primary assist on Ryan Johanssen's goal later on in the frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and two shots on goal in 19:50 of ice time. He has 13 goals and 19 assists in 49 games this season. Johansen also picked up a goal and an assist in the win.

4 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith picked up a couple of goals in a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Smith beat Bobrovsky from a tight-angle to give the Preds a 4-2 lead in the third period, a goal we are sure Bobrovsky would love to have back. Smith's points-per-game are now dipping for a third straight season, falling from 0.66 to 0.34. With 16 points in 47 games, he is not worth rostering in fantasy circles. Calle Jarnkrok and Harry Zolnierczyk also scored for the Preds in the win.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban is hoping to get back on track after missing roughly a month due to an upper-body injury. "It’s really frustrating because it seemed that once we started to jell and things starting clicking for me, I had to come out of the lineup," Subban said. "It sucks because you lose a little bit of momentum. … This season has been a little different than what I’m used to when you think about the injury. But before I got hurt, I felt pretty solid about the way I was playing and our team was playing, so just getting back to that now." He has seven goals and 18 points in 33 games this season. He got into four games after returning from the injury before the All-Star break started. He got to represent Nashville in the All-Star Game, so that might help him come back big.

2 Roman Josi I.L.

Roman Josi (upper body) could be available to return as soon as this week. He sat for an eighth straight game Tuesday because of an upper-body injury, but he has participated in practice for the last two days.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis contributed two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over Minnesota. He has generated three goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. Ellis has reached at least the 20-point mark in each of his last four seasons.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Columbus Thursday night. He got the primary helper on both goals by Craig Smith during the third period. Ekholm has collected 18 points in 49 matches this year.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has played in six straight games since returning from his latest injury. He was forced to miss a total of 33 games because of two separate long-term injuries. "It's more frustrating that I had a good training camp," Bitetto said. "I made the team. I felt like I put myself in a position where I was going to help the team. Then you go out on opening night. ... It was a lot of emotions at first." He is getting more comfortable now and is seeing more ice time than he would usually get because of injuries to P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Hunt was claimed on waivers from St. Louis last week, but he' still yet play in a game for his new team. Harry Zolnierczyk and Derek Grant will also watch tonight's game from the press box.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne stopped all 31 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Rinne's now come up on the winning end of four of his last five decisions and he's given up two goals or less in three of those games. He owns a 20-13-6 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage in 2016-17. After a slow start to the season, it looks like he's finally turned things around.