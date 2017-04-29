Player Page

Mike Fisher | Center | #12

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (36) / 6/5/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 216
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 2 (44) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Mike Fisher suffered an undisclosed injury in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.
It's unclear how Fisher got hurt, but he wasn't available for the overtime period. After the game, Preds head coach Peter Laviolette was unwilling to give many details on his captain's ailment. We should find out a little more about Fisher's health in the coming days. The best-of-seven series is tied at two, with Game 5 going in Anaheim on Saturday night. May 18 - 11:55 PM
Source: Brooks Bratten on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
72182442155710003120.150
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1999OTT32459-6150000149.082
2000OTT6071219-1460002383.084
2001OTT581592485500314123.122
2002OTT74182038135454103142.127
2003OTT244610-3391000047.085
2005OTT68222244236427433150.147
2006OTT68222648154175223193.114
2007OTT79232447-108261234215.107
2008OTT7813193206615203182.071
2009OTT79252853159103026212.118
2010NAS82191736-1743410002192.099
2011NAS72242751113359017157.153
2012NAS381011216271500068.147
2013NAS75202949-46047004177.113
2014NAS5919203943973101111.171
2015NAS70131023-14293201298.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Apr 6@ DAL000000000000.000
Apr 4NYI110110000004.250
Apr 2@ STL1000-10000002.000
Apr 1MIN100020000001.000
Mar 30TOR100002000003.000
Mar 28@ BOS000000000000.000
Mar 27@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 25SJ000000000000.000
Mar 23CAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Vernon Fiddler
6Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Cody McLeod
6Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2Viktor Arvidsson
3James Neal
4P. A. Parenteau
5Craig Smith
6Miikka Salomaki
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
3Marek Mazanec
 

 