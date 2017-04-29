Mike Fisher | Center | #12

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Anaheim. His third goal of the playoffs and 10th assist gave Nashville a 2-0 lead before the halfway mark of the first period, but the Ducks battled back to take Game 2. Johansen leads the Predators in postseason scoring with 13 points in 12 contests.

2 Mike Fisher Sidelined

Mike Fisher suffered an undisclosed injury in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. It's unclear how Fisher got hurt, but he wasn't available for the overtime period. After the game, Preds head coach Peter Laviolette was unwilling to give many details on his captain's ailment. We should find out a little more about Fisher's health in the coming days. The best-of-seven series is tied at two, with Game 5 going in Anaheim on Saturday night.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok will suit up in Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Jarnkrok missed the first game of the series with a lower-body injury, but he's back tonight. He's skating on a line with Colin Wilson and James Neal. Jarnkrok has one assist in four games this postseason.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons earned a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over St. Louis. He assisted on Cody McLeod's game-winning goal and Roman Josi's insurance marker in the third period. Sissons has provided two goals and six points in seven playoff games.

5 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Ducks on Tuesday night. It was speculated earlier in the day that Fiddler would be scratched and that will be the case. He wasn't even on the ice for the pre-game warmup. Fiddler has one goal and a minus-2 rating in five playoff games. Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, P.A. Parenteau, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy will also watch from the press box.

6 Frederick Gaudreau Active

The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Frederick Gaudreau from Milwaukee of the AHL. Gaudreau played in nine games for the Preds this season, picking up one assist. It's unclear if he will be inserted into the lineup tomorrow for Game 3.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson skated alongside Mike Fisher and James Neal on Wednesday night after Kevin Fiala was injured. "I kind of had to take it. I don't want to see a guy getting injured, but it's certainly a role that I've played before in my career," Wilson said. "I've played a lot of my seasons with [Fisher and Neal] so if that continues to be the line, I'll certainly jump at the opportunity." Wilson has led the Predators in scoring in each of the past two postseasons and he scored in his return to the lineup in Game 1 against St. Louis.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala has a timetable of four-to-six months for his recovery from a fractured femur. He traveled back to Nashville with the team Friday and was encouraged to start walking by doctors. It wouldn't be surprising if this injury kept Fiala on the shelf for the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg is expected to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Friday night. Aberg has been out with an undisclosed injury since Game 4 of Nashville's first-round series against Chicago. He's skating on a line with Mike Fisher and Colin Wilson in the pre-game warmup.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored his first career playoff goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Watson's goal at the 2:42 mark of the second period gave the Preds their first lead of the game (2-1). Watson finished the game with one shot on goal and four hits in 14:50 of ice time. He's up to one goal and two assists in 11 games this postseason. Don't expect him to be very productive the rest of the way.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod amassed 17 penalty minutes in Game 3 against Anaheim. McLeod picked up a fighting major, an instigator and a misconduct after he fought Ducks forward Jared Boll. Boll had a big hit on Harry Zolnierczyk, but McLeod's undisciplined timing nearly hurt his team dearly. Anaheim scored the go-ahead goal on the power play, but Nashville scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 series lead. "What he did, our guys appreciate his toughness and response," coach Peter Laviolette said. "In the end we ended up winning the hockey game, so we're not talking about it."

6 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Thursday night. Zolnierczyk suited in Game 3, but he had just 6:12 of ice time in that game. P.A. Parenteau is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy are also expected to watch from the press box.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Forsberg has now scored a goal in each of the four games of the third-round series, which is just incredible. His goal couldn't have come at a better time, as he tied the game at two with just under 35 seconds remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Predators, the Ducks were able to score the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Forsberg now has seven goals and 12 points 14 games this postseason. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. Game 5 will be played in Anaheim on Saturday night. P.K. Subban also found the back of the net for Nashville in the loss.

2 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson contributed two assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss in Game 2 versus the Ducks. Arvidsson now has two goals and five assists through 12 games in the postseason. Nashville jumped out to 2-0 and 3-2 leads, but Anaheim came back to knot the series at one game apiece.

3 James Neal Active

James Neal scored his fourth goal in his last five playoff games on Sunday night. After a sluggish start to the playoffs, Neal has had a hot hand for the Predators. He has found the back of the net five times in his past seven contests.

4 P. A. Parenteau Active

P.A. Parenteau will suit up in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Thursday. Parenteau had been a healthy scratch in eight straight games, but that'll come to an end tonight. He'll be skating on a line with Colton Sissons and Cody McLeod. Parenteau has no points in two games this postseason.

5 Craig Smith Sidelined

Craig Smith (undisclosed) won't suit up in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. Smith has been skating, but he's still not ready to return to the lineup. He's played in just one of Nashville's last 10 playoff games. Smith remains day-to-day.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki will spend Game 6 on Sunday in the press box. Salomaki had participated in Nashville's last four games, but with Craig Smith now healthy Nashville has opted to pull Salomaki from the lineup. Salomaki had no points and a plus-two rating while averaging 8:04 minutes per game.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban cited the Predators' confidence as a reason for their success in the playoffs. "It’s the feeling, you know?" Subban said. "The chemistry our team has starts with, I believe, ownership and management. I believe that’s where it starts. Based on the atmosphere you create around the work premises and work environment is how guys are going to feel when they come in to the rink. If you’re going to treat guys in a way where they’re going to love coming to the rink every day and love working hard and practicing and getting better, that’s what’s going to happen. If you don’t create that environment, it makes things a little tougher. I think the Preds have done a great, great job of creating an atmosphere that makes guys want to play there, want to be there." The Predators acquired Subban from Montreal in the summer of 2016 and he seems to have settled in nicely in his first campaign with the squad. He's been a big factor in the playoffs with a goal and eight points in 13 games while averaging 25:35 minutes per contest.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 win over Anaheim in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday. The Predators went into the third period trailing 1-0, but they managed to tie the game thanks to a goal by Filip Forsberg. After having two goals disallowed in the third frame (the right calls were made), the Preds jumped ahead on a power play goal by Josi with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Josi finished the game with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in 26:23 of ice time. The Preds defender is up to five goals and five assists in 13 postseason games. Nashville now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1. They'll host Game 4 on Thursday night.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis' four goals are the most from a Predators defenseman in a single postseason. He is riding a seven-game point streak going into Game 5 against St. Louis on Friday night. Ellis leads Nashville in playoff scoring with nine points in eight games.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm earned an assist in Nashville's 5-3 loss to Anaheim in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. He registered his sixth helper of the playoffs on a goal by James Neal. Ekholm has collected four assists during a three-game point streak. He has posted three helpers in two games versus the Ducks.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 against St. Louis on Friday night. Bitetto hasn't suited up in any of Nashville's playoff games at this point. He had seven assists in 29 games this season. Brad Hunt, P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk will also watch the game from the press box. The Predators enter tonight's game with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber logged just 11:33 of ice time in Game 1 against Chicago on Thursday night. Weber made his first appearance since Mar. 25 because of an upper-body injury. The Predators leaned heavily on the top-four defense group in the contest. Matt Irwin saw only 11:46 of playing time in a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne allowed three goals on 37 shots in Nashville's 3-2 OT loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Predators came out of the gate extremely slowly in this one, as they were out-shot 14-2 in the opening period and they went into the third period down 2-0. With his team down by two goals, Rinne made a huge pad save on Jakob Silfverberg in the third frame. The Predators responded by scoring two goals (P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg) to force overtime. In the extra frame, Nate Thompson redirected a puck past Rinne to give Anaheim the win. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two. Game 5 will be played in Anaheim on Saturday night. Rinne will go into that game with a 10-4 record, a 1.66 goals-against-average and a .940 save percentage this postseason. Tonight's loss also snaps Nashville's 10-game home winning in the playoffs.

2 Juuse Saros Active

Juuse Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Saros has been excellent in relief of Rinne this season, really building up his experience for the future. He is highly thought of within Nashville's organization and is considered the goaltender of the future. His record is up to 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Rinne aged 34, has another two years left on his contract at the conclusion of this season. Saros is an excellent goaltender to own in dynasty leagues.