by Thor Nystrom

Baltimore Ravens | Snap grade: B+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.25 Marquise Brown 5'9 166 DeSean Jackson n/a n/a 29 WR3
3.85 Jaylon Ferguson 6'4 256 Marcus Davenport 8.9 5.46 39 EDGE7
3.93 Miles Boykin 6'4 220 Kenny Golladay 99.9 9.94 66 WR9
4.113 Justice Hill 5'10 198 Phillip Lindsay 88.5 9.35 132 RB8
4.123 Ben Powers 6'4 307 Ted Karras n/a 4.74 115 OG8
4.127 Iman Marshall 6'1 207 Gary Baxter 12.9 5.26 203 CB26
5.160 Daylon Mack 6'1 336 Dan Williams 29.6 4.17 206 DL20
6.197 Trace McSorley 6'0 202 Connor Shaw 77.3 8.3 333 QB16

 

Loved the first three picks. Fate of class will be decided by the soundness of Hollywood Brown’s foot, whether or not Sack Daddy Ferguson’s speed-to-power heavy game translates (myself and Jim Nagy are among the crowd that thinks it will, most of #DraftTwitter is on the other side), and whether Miles Boykin can play up to his athletic ability. The athleticism on Baltimore's offense with Lamar Jackson, Justice Hill, Hollywood, Boykin (and, to a lesser extent, Mark Andrews) is unreal. Dibs on Ravens in Madden. 

 

Buffalo Bills | Snap grade: C+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.9 Ed Oliver 6'2 287 John Randle 99.5 9.87 3 DL2
2.38 Cody Ford 6'4 329 Brandon Brooks 35.6 6.33 23 OT4
3.96 Dawson Knox 6'4 254 Dustin Keller 84.4 9.26 123 TE6
5.147 Vosean Joseph 6'1 230 Jerome Baker n/a 0.21 140 LB12
6.181 Jaquan Johnson 5'10 191 Quandre Diggs 7.7 3.47 237 S18
7.225 Darryl Johnson 6'6 253 Aaron Lynch 19.7 6.75 305 EDGE28
7.228 Tommy Sweeney 6'4 251 Nick Vannett 23.4 5.91 280 TE14

 

The Bills absolutely crushed their first two picks. Buffalo is going to love Ed Oliver, or as I call him, John Randle 2.0. I thought the rest of the haul was pretty weak.

 

Cincinnati Bengals | Snap grade: C+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.11 Jonah Williams 6'4 302 Jake Matthews 17.7 5.51 7 OT2
2.52 Drew Sample 6'5 255 Jack Doyle 51.6 9.02 141 TE8
3.72 Germaine Pratt 6'2 240 Danny Trevathan 32.6 8.51 144 LB10
4.104 Ryan Finley 6'3 213 Connor Cook 57.2 7.84 162 QB8
4.110 Mitch Wishnowsky 6'2 218 Richy Leone n/a 10 252 P1
4.125 Renell Wren 6'5 318 Akiem Hicks 77.2 9.74 161 DL14
4.136 Michael Jordan 6'6 312 Alex Boone 68.8 7.97 106 OC4
6.182 Trayveon Williams 5'8 206 Nyheim Hines 15.1 4.69 142 RB10
6.210 Deshaun Davis 5'11 234 Hayes Pullard 4.3 2.65 356 LB34
6.211 Rodney Anderson 6'0 224 Stevan Ridley n/a n/a 163 RB15
7.223 Jordan Brown 6'0 201 Bennett Jackson 72.0 8.13 181 CB23

 

Getting Jonah at 1.11 was clutch. I thought the Bengals had a regrettable Day 2, but they roared back with a strong Day 3.

 

Cleveland Browns | Snap grade: B+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
2.46 Greedy Williams 6'2 185 Dominique R-C 68.6 8.5 14 CB1
3.80 Sione Takitaki 6'1 238 Todd Davis 73.4 9.08 99 LB8
4.119 Sheldrick Redwine 6'0 196 Jimmie Ward 89.4 8.61 110 S9
5.155 Mack Wilson 6'1 240 C.J. Mosley 30.5 5.25 58 LB4
5.170 Austin Seibert 5'9 213 Cairo Santos n/a n/a 295 K2
6.198 Drew Forbes 6'4 308 Kyle Kosier 69.8 9.79 290 OG26
7.221 Donnie Lewis 6'0 195 Charles Gaines n/a n/a 439 CB44

 

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Browns emerged with a first-rounder — free-falling CB Greedy Williams. Assuming he’s healthy (rumors suggest the fall had to do with an undisclosed health concern), that’s highway robbery. The Browns also got a linebacker infusion with Tatitaki, a kid I'm bullish on, and Mack Wilson, whom the NFL gifted Cleveland a no-risk flier on in Round 5.

Mack shouldn't have declared -- I think he could have been a first-rounder next year if he'd answered questions the NFL had about him -- and is rawer than the linebackers Bama typically sends to the pros. Mack has been described as boom-or-bust. That's not exactly right. He's average-or-savage. He's an awesome special teams player whose floor as a linebacker is good backup/replaceable starter. What is that profile worth on a dirt-cheap four-year contract? A fifth-round pick or so, right? So you've now removed the risk from his profile and given Cleveland a coinflip chance of a boom for free. 

 

Denver Broncos | Snap grade: B

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.20 Noah Fant 6'4 249 Jimmy Graham 98.4 9.89 25 TE2
2.41 Dalton Risner 6'6 312 Cody Whitehair 42.0 7.69 33 OG2
2.42 Drew Lock 6'4 228 Blaine Gabbert 75.6 9.36 68 QB5
3.71 DreMont Jones 6'3 281 Nick Fairley 20.7 6.16 34 DL7
5.156 Justin Hollins 6'5 248 Lorenzo Carter 74.2 9.69 117 EDGE14
6.187 Juwann Winfree 6'1 210 HM's Crabtree 39.3 7.18 UR WR65

 

I’ve been a Drew Lock’s-not-a-first-rounder truther for over a year, but, even though I wouldn’t have done it, I’m not going to bash taking him at 2.42. I thought the rest of the picks were nice, particularly stealing Dre’Mont Jones in Round 3.

 

Houston Texans | Snap grade: B+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.23 Tytus Howard 6'5 322 Terron Armstead 28.8 6.34 62 OT7
2.54 Lonnie Johnson 6'2 213 Chris Mcalister 92.6 9.4 61 CB8
2.55 Max Scharping 6'6 327 Ricky Wagner n/a 8.83 46 OT5
3.74 Devin Singletary 5'8 203 Devonta Freeman 7.8 1.74 69 RB3
3.86 Kahale Warring 6'5 252 Dallas Goedert 79.3 9.41 80 TE4
5.161 Charles Omenihu 6'5 280 Romeo Okwara 50.2 6.22 79 DL9
6.195 Xavier Crawford 5'11 187 Greg Stroman 57.5 4.74 164 CB21
7.220 Cullen Gillaspia       54.3 8.4 UR FB-UR

 

The Texans could have traded a nominal amount of draft capital to move up a few spots to take Andre Dillard, and instead overdrafted Tytus Howard when the Eagles beat them to the punch. That was a regrettable sequence. But after that, the Texans killed it pick after pick.

Houston took verified #myguys Scharping, Motor Singletary and Warrring with three straight picks right around where I had them slotted overall. I felt like we were sharing draft boards. I wish I could grade them higher than a B, but they'd have had an A+++ with Dillard for the price of perhaps the Omenihu pick. You do that. You just do. Let me ask you, reader: Would you rather have Tytus and Omenihu or Andre 300 and a UDFA iDL like Daniel Wise or Gerald Willis

 

Indianapolis Colts | Snap grade: D

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
2.34 Rock Ya-Sin 6'0 192 Marlin Jackson 58.5 6.18 49 CB7
2.49 Ben Banogu 6'3 250 Shilique Calhoun 97.1 9.71 122 EDGE16
2.59 Parris Campbell 6'0 205 Big Curtis Samuel 99.3 9.77 76 WR10
3.89 Bobby Okereke 6'1 239 Jatavis Brown 64.8 8.40 146 LB11
4.109 Khari Willis 5'11 213 Jeremy Reaves 27.6 6.4 190 S14
5.144 Marvell Tell III 6'2 198 Joshua Kalu 99.4 9.26 124 S10
5.164 EJ Speed 6'4 224   55.5 9.2 UR LB-UR
6.199 Gerri Green 6'4 252 Devon Kennard 46.6 8.08 318 EDGE30
7.240 Jackson Barton 6'7 310 Emmett Cleary 31.9 8.32 253 OT21
7.246 Javon Patterson 6'3 307 Joe Looney 20.3 7.22 228 OC8

 

I assume #DraftTwitter will love this class, but I think the Colts, feeling themselves, got cute after the Rock Ya-Sin pick (and perhaps even with it). Banogu never put it together at TCU under one of the best defensive staffs in the nation, Parris Campbell can’t catch balls more than 10 yards downfield, and Indy may get very little out of their six Day 3 picks.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars | Snap grade: A-

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.7 Josh Allen 6'5 262 Anthony Barr-plus 78 9.74 2 EDGE1
2.35 Jawaan Taylor 6'5 312 Trent Williams n/a n/a 16 OT3
3.69 Josh Oliver 6'5 249 Austin Hooper 44.9 8.21 170 TE10
3.98 Quincy Williams 5'10 225   n/a n/a UR S-UR
5.140 Ryquell Armstead 5'11 220 Jordan Howard 24.0 7.77 148 RB11
6.178 Gardner Minshew 6'1 225 Chase Daniel 50.7 5.96 231 QB12
7.235 Dontavius Russell 6'3 319 Shamar Stephen 7.4 3.36 348 DL32

Jacksonville destroyed their first two picks, getting one guy I didn’t think had any chance of dropping to 1.7 in the first place and then a guy many thought would go at 1.7 in the second. Outside of the bizarre Quincy Williams pick, I liked what Jacksonville was doing.

 

Kansas City Chiefs | Snap grade: C-

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
2.56 Mecole Hardman 5'10 183 Travis Benjamin 59.3 8.31 311 WR37
2.63 Juan Thornhill 6'0 205 Marcus Williams 99.5 9.75 51 S4
3.84 Khalen Saunders 6'0 324 Zach Kerr 46.0 8.56 103 DL11
6.201 Rashad Fenton 5'11 193 Greg Maybin 15.1 4.5 379 CB40
6.214 Darwin Thompson 5'8 198 Tarik Cohen 70.3 8.05 160 RB14
7.216 Nick Allegretti 6'4 310 Mark Glowinski 38.0 7.56 248 OC9

Thornhill was a really strong value at 2.63, and I think Darwin Thompson is going to surprise, particularly now that he wound up in KC. He’s a great receiver and a freak athlete in the Tarik Cohen mold. But, man, the Hardman pick was rough, and Fenton feels like a wasted pick. There were multiple UDFA free agents WRs I would have preferred to Hardman.

 

Los Angeles Chargers | Snap grade: A

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.28 Jerry Tillery 6'4 295 DeForest Buckner 84.2 9.72 11 DL3
2.60 Nasir Adderley 6'0 206 Jessie Bates 65.0 7.11 37 S1
3.91 Trey Pipkins 6'6 309 TJ Clemmings 79.4 8.85 111 OT13
4.130 Drue Tranquill 6'2 234 Fred Warner 88.8 9.87 86 LB7
5.166 Easton Stick 6'1 224 Taysom Trubisky 92.2 9.45 118 QB6
6.200 Emeke Egbule 6'0 245 Christian Kirksey 44.2 7.28 178 LB16
7.242 Cortez Broughton 6'2 293 Javon Hargrave 49.9 8.13 214 DL22

Making one late pick in each round, the Chargers methodically sat back and took a bunch of guys who fell into their laps, starting with Tillery. Adderley was my S1, Tranquill fits where the NFL is going at LB, and Easton Stick is a Taysom Hill offensive weapon option in the short-term who could turn into Phillip Rivers’ heir apparent.

 

Miami Dolphins | Snap grade: D-

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.13 Christian Wilkins 6'3 315 Kawann Short 44.4 8.55 21 DL5
3.78 Michael Deiter 6'5 309 Forrest Lamp 26.8 5.68 97 OG6
5.151 Andrew Van Ginkel 6'3 241 Dadi Nicholas 86.6 9.25 357 LB35
6.202 Isaiah Prince 6'6 305 Shon Coleman 43.8 7.63 104 OT12
7.233 Chandler Cox 6'1 236 Dimitri Flowers 16.6 3.83 447 HB8
7.234 Myles Gaskin 5'9 205 Bishop Sankey 31.0 5.99 269 RB23

I thought there were better options on the board than Wilkins, and the rest of the haul is utterly forgettable.

 

New England Patriots | Snap grade: A-

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.32 N'Keal Harry 6'2 228 Dez Bryant 75.4 8.42 22 WR2
2.45 Joejuan Williams 6'4 211 Ahkello Witherspoon 68.2 8.08 74 CB9
3.77 Chase Winovich 6'3 256 Markus Golden 67.8 8.63 41 EDGE8
3.87 Damien Harris 5'10 216 Frank Gore 45.5 6.43 83 RB6
3.101 Yodny Cajuste 6'5 312 Jermon Bushrod n/a n/a 82 OT10
4.118 Hjalte Froholdt 6'5 306 Isaac Seumalo 44.7 9.07 84 OG4
4.133 Jarrett Stidham 6'2 218 Matt Barkey 37.7 5.49 187 QB10
5.159 Byron Cowart 6'3 298 Willie Henry 7.1 6.44 345 DL31
5.163 Jake Bailey 6'1 200 Ryan Winslow n/a n/a 299 P2
7.252 Ken Webster 5'11 203 EJ Gaines 99.1 9.83 201 CB25

And another one! Harry was an awesome pick, Winovich was a Round 3 steal, and I think both Cajuste and Froholdt will outplay their draft slots.

 

New York Jets | Snap grade: A

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.3 Quinnen Williams 6'3 303 Donald/McCoy 83.1 9.85 1 DL1
2.68 Jachai Polite 6'3 258 Damontre Moore 0.9 1.77 71 EDGE10
3.68 Jalen Hurd 6'5 226 Terrelle Pryor 75.9 8.21 65 WR8
3.92 Chuma Edoga 6'3 308 Laremy Tunsil n/a 7.79 64 OT8
4.121 Trevon Wesco 6'3 267 Jonnu Smith 31.5 5.89 221 HB1
5.157 Blake Cashman 6'1 237 Jake Ryan 90.9 9.51 44 LB3
6.196 Blessuan Austin 6'0 198 Travis Carey 25.5 6.57 218 CB28

 

Sensational. You get the best player in the class at 1.3, you get strong value on all three Day 2 picks, and then you get the biggest steal in the latter portion of the draft in Blake Cashman in Round 5. Assuming Cashman’s shoulders hold up, he’s going to surprise.

 

Oakland Raiders | Snap grade: F

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.4 Clelin Ferrell 6'4 264 Derrick Morgan n/a n/a 19 EDGE5
1.24 Josh Jacobs 5'10 220 Off-brand Kamara 18.9 5.76 53 RB2
1.27 Johnathan Abram 5'11 205 Keanu Neal 36.3 7.01 85 S8
2.40 Trayvon Mullen 6'1 199 Kevin Johnson 48.3 7.48 102 CB12
4.106 Maxx Crosby 6'5 255 Jeremiah Attaochu 88.7 9.64 91 EDGE11
4.129 Isaiah Johnson 6'2 208 Rasul Douglas 94.9 9.74 107 CB13
4.137 Foster Moreau 6'4 253 Joel Dreesen 84.7 9.48 127 TE7
5.149 Hunter Renfrow 5'10 184 Jeremy Kerley 10.3 2.94 135 WR18
7.230 Quinton Bell 6'3 238 Jeff Holland n/a 9.88 493 EDGE45

 

I actually loved what the Raiders did on Day 3, but I refuse to bump them up to a D- for the small-potatoes stuff. Thursday night, Mike Mayock’s first day in charge of the draft, was one of the most breathtaking squanderings of draft capital that we’ve even seen. Mayock took a mid-first rounder at 1.4, a second-round passing-down back at 1.24 (laughably, this news was leaked months in advance — and yet no team bothered to hop Oakland for Jacobs, all the indication you need that Mayock and Jon Gruden were on an island with regards to Jacobs' value range) and then an athletically-limited one-trick-pony enforcer SS at 1.27 who I predict will be outperformed in his career by more than one safety who went on Day 3.

These weren’t even Las Vegas-esque high-upside gambles. Where's the upside here? Can you envision Farrell becoming one of the class’ top-five players 20 years down the line? And we don't even need to go to the effort of that effort with Jacobs and Abram becoming top-30 players in the class. Those are two new cars whose value dropped by half as they were driven off the lot. NFL teams: If you’re still into hiring media members to run draft rooms after witnessing what Mayock did on Thursday, I solemnly promise not to use first-round picks on committee backs with 18th-percentile athleticism and run-stopping strong safeties with 36th-percentile athletics who can’t cover. Call me!

 

Pittsburgh Steelers | Snap grade: C+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.10 Devin Bush 5'11 234 Shaq Thompson 96.9 9.33 12 LB2
3.66 Diontae Johnson 5'10 183 Jeremy Kerley 13.1 4.22 210 WR26
3.83 Justin Layne 6'2 192 Eric Rowe 87.0 8.97 45 CB6
4.122 Benny Snell Jr. 5'10 224 Leroy Hoard 9.7 3.51 219 RB17
5.141 Zach Gentry 6'8 265 Bryce Williams 8.4 2.54 373 TE18
6.175 Sutton Smith 6'0 233 Joe Schobert 38.7 5.6 72 LB6
6.192 Isaiah Buggs 6'3 306 Tyson Alualu 1.8 1.93 211 DL21
6.207 Ulysees Gilbert III 6'0 224 Matt Milano 86.4 8.25 315 LB29
7.219 Derwin Gray 6'4 320 DonoVan Smith 12.7 3.08 176 OT18

 

The Steelers made a nice move up to take Devin Bush, my second favorite linebacker in this class, but their later selections were hit and miss. Both Zach Gentry and Benny Snell are replacement level pieces at best, and taking Diontae Johnson over Hakeem Butler was front office malpractice -- indefensible in the moment and likely to become more so as time goes on. That said, I was gaga for the selection of NIU’s Sutton Smith in the fifth round. He’ll will outplay that slot. Guaranteed.

 

Tennessee Titans | Snap grade: A+

Pick Selection Ht Wt Comp SPQ RAS Rank Position
1.19 Jeffery Simmons 6'4 301 Ndamukong Suh n/a n/a 17 DL4
2.51 A.J. Brown 6'0 226 JuJu Smith-Schuster 75.8 8.6 30 WR4
3.82 Nate Davis 6'3 316 Ben Grubbs 23.8 6.17 96 OG5
4.116 Amani Hooker 5'11 210 Kenny Vaccaro 84.5 9.09 47 S2
5.168 D'Andre Walker 6'2 251 Dee Ford n/a n/a 93 EDGE12
6.188 David Long 5'11 227 Mark Barron 9.6 9.22 177 LB15

This is how you do it. Simmons was an inspired pick — he likely would have gone in the top-10 if not for the ACL tear —and Brown, Hooker and Walker were all mega-steals.

Thor Nystrom is Rotoworld’s lead CFB writer. The 2018 FSWA College Sports Writer of the Year, Nystrom’s writing has also been honored by Rolling Stone magazine and The Best American Essays series. Say hi to him on Twitter @thorku!