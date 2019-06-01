We’re at an odd point of the offseason where spring practices are over, but training over the summer hasn’t really begun. The athletes themselves don’t stop working out, but none of them are standing out in practice or making headlines with the team. That being said, there’s still plenty to analyze in the vast world of college football.

College Football News

Texas freshman WR Bru McCoy’s status has been updated so many times this week it’s hard to keep track of. Originally, 247 Sports’ Chris Trevino reported that McCoy was looking to transfer back to USC. Rivals’ then confirmed this report saying McCoy had already informed USC coach Clay Helton of his intentions to transfer back. His transfer was reportedly spurred by “homesickness.” Texas then sent a staff of HC Tom Herman and QB Sam Ehlinger to McCoy’s house in attempts to woo the former five-star recruit into staying. Unfortunately for Herman and company McCoy ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal with the intention to transfer back to USC. This was such an odd turn of events after McCoy transferred from USC to Texas in January and now decided to go back. It’s nearly a guarantee that he’ll have to sit out this fall once he finalizes his transfer back to USC. Unless the Trojans bounce-back in 2019, McCoy may never see the field with Helton as the team’s head coach.

Army led the nation in fourth-down conversion rate in 2018. Jeff Monken is a strong believer in analytics and parlayed that into smarter decision-making. They went for it on fourth down at the fourth-highest rate and led the country in conversion rate (86.1 percent). More specifically, An Atlanta-based company called Championship Analytics helps Monken decide which plays are the best to call in each scenario. They looked at how likely Army was to convert given the distance, and what play they should pick. Army is coming off a 10-win season in 2018 and figure to continue utilizing analytics in order to maximize their potential.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reiterated that "he's done" with coaching. Meyer has said this multiple times but this occasion arose over speculation about a potential opening at the University of Southern California. He said “All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done." It’s not surprising that Meyer’s continuing to deny any interest in coaching again while still under the scope of the public eye for his actions at Ohio State. It wouldn’t be surprising for him to consider coaching again once a coveted job is actually open.

The Athletic's Antonio Morales believes Ole Miss sophomore WR Elijah Moore will be "looked at as one of the leaders in the receiver room." Moore will be looking to fill the gaping hole at wide receiver on the Rebels offense left by the departures of A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and Demarkus Lodge. Moore (5'9/181) is one of the only Ole Miss receivers that returns with production from 2018 and figures to line up mostly in the slot.

The Athletic's Jeff Greer believes Louisville freshman QB Evan Conley will push Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham in 2019. Conley is a three-star dual-threat quarterback that was specifically recruited by HC Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State and then followed him to Louisville once he took the job there. Unless Pass and Cunningham show improvements during the summer, Conley is a real threat to the starting job. Even if it doesn’t happen before the season, neither incumbent will have a very long leash.

Commitments

Michigan received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE Braiden McGregor. McGregor chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Florida, and multiple other big schools. He’s the fifth-ranked defensive end in the class of 2020 and top recruit from the state of Michigan. McGregor is Jim Harbaugh’s ninth commit from the class of 2020.

South Carolina received a verbal commitment from five-star 2020 RB MarShawn Lloyd. He isn’t a consensus five-star recruit and is listed as a four-star in 247 Sports’ consensus rankings but is still a big commit nonetheless. He chose South Carolina over Georgia, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas among others. As their best running back recruit in years, Lloyd will likely make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks in 2020.

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2020 WR Julian Fleming. He chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, and Clemson. He’s been compared to former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas and former Arizona State WR N’Keal Harry by different analysts and should be considered a favorite to see early playing time when he arrives on campus. Fleming is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Quick Hits

Maryland added home games against Kent State on September 25, 2021 and SMU on September 17, 2022. This is the first time Maryland has ever played Kent State and the last time they played SMU was in 1962. … The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach believes Maryland redshirt junior QB Joshua Jackson is a "player to watch." Jackson will likely win the starting spot for Maryland but it’s considered an “open competition at the moment. … Former Baylor HC Art Briles has been named the head coach of Mount Vernon HS in Texas. Briles was fired from Baylor after the 2015 season due to multiple off-field issues. He’ll likely stick around the high school level for the near future. … The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach believes Maryland HC Mike Locksley will use junior RB Tayon Fleet-Davis similar to RB Josh Jacobs. Locksley comes from Alabama so it isn’t absurd to say he could be utilized in a similar role. Fleet-Davis isn’t anywhere near the player Jacobs is though, so the results of that usage likely won’t be quite as fruitful. … Florida senior RB Lamical Perine will not face charges related to an accusation of battery by a tow truck driver. He reportedly grabbed the driver’s arm in a way to get attention, not maliciously. With this behind him, he’ll be able to focus on next season. … Georgia freshman QB D'wan Mathis was released from the hospital on Monday after having a cyst removed from his brain last week. This is a step in the right direction for the four-star freshman after not knowing anything was wrong late last week. His status will be updated over the next few weeks. … Arizona State hired former Cincinnati Bengals HC Marvin Lewis to serve as a Special Advisor. Lewis will just be a strategist and game analyst for the Sun Devils. He’ll join Herm Edwards in his first collegiate position since the 1990s. … Kent State senior RB Justin Rankin transferred to Northwest Missouri State. Rankin is transferring as a graduate after rushing for 574 yards and four touchdowns last season. … Texas Tech redshirt junior RB Da'Leon Ward has reportedly entered the transfer portal. He’s likely transferring after Tech gave him a suspension for “internal reasons.” He’ll be eligible to play immediately elsewhere if he leaves Lubbock with his degree. … Tennessee redshirt senior LB Darrin Kirkland has medically retired from football. After numerous medical procedures, Kirkland decided to hang up the cleats. He ends his career with 102 tackles and five sacks. … Multiple outlets are reporting that Virginia Tech junior CB Bryce Watts has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rutgers is reportedly a team to watch if Watts has indeed entered the portal. …