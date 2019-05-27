NASCAR's CUP and XFINITY series races were held at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) this past weekend. The XFINITY Series competed in the 200-lap Alsco 300 on Saturday afternoon at the 1.5-mile oval. On Sunday night, the CUP drivers entered NASCAR's longest race of the season at the Concord, North Carolina track. The Coca-Cola 600 took 4 hours and 50 minutes from green to checkered flags to complete the 400-lap, 600-mile event. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series was idle last week and will return to action on Friday, June 17 with the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet) won the Pole Award for the Coca-Cola 600 with a lap of 183.424 mph. This is his second pole in 49 CUP races. It is his second pole and seventh top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in two races at CMS. Aric Almirola (second) posted his eighth top-10 start of 2019 and his fourth in 13 CMS races. Kyle Busch (third) posted his 17th top-10 start at CMS and his seventh in 13 races this season. Daniel Hemric (10th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 40 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota Camry) won the Coca-Cola 600, his 22nd victory in 490 CUP races. This is his third victory and eighth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his third victory and 11th top-10 finish in 27 races at Charlotte. Joey Logano (second) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 20 CMS races and his ninth top-10 CUP finish in 2019. Kyle Busch (third) posted his 18th top-10 finish in 30 races at CMS. Pole-sitter William Byron led 31 laps and finished the 400 lap event in ninth place. Matt Tifft (20th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 1 point over Joey Logano.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders: (G/L)

1. Kyle Busch +1

2. Joey Logano -1

3. Chase Elliott +1

4. Kevin Harvick -1

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Denny Hamlin -1

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney +1

10. Alex Bowman +2

11. Clint Bowyer -2

12. Aric Almirola -1

13. Daniel Suarez

14. Jimmie Johnson +2

15. William Byron +4

16. Kyle Larson -1

NEXT: Sunday, June 2, Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Christopher Bell (No. 20 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award for the Alsco 300 with a lap of 184.313 mph. This is his ninth pole in 52 NXS races. It is his third pole and 10th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at CMS. Cole Custer (second) posted his ninth top-10 start of 2019 and his third in five CMS races. Tyler Reddick (third) posted his third top-10 start at CMS and ninth in 11 races this season. Noah Gragson (10th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No. 99 JA Junior Avila and No. 90 Dillon Bassett.

RESULTS: Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Alsco 300, his fifth victory in 62 NXS races. This is his second victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at CMS. Justin Allgaier (second) posted his ninth top-10 finish in 17 CMS races and his sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Jeffrey Earnhardt (third) posted his first top-10 finish in six races at CMS. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell led 33 laps but was unable to continue after hitting the wall 90 laps into the 200-lap event. He was credited with a 31st place DNF. Noah Gragson (fourth) was the highest finishing ROTY candidate.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the 2019 NXS point standings by 65 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders: (G/L)

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Noah Gragson +1

9. Ryan Sieg -1

10. Michael Annett

11. Justin Haley

12. Brandon Jones

NEXT: Saturday, June 1, Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 15 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders: (G/L)

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen +1

3. Brett Moffitt -1

4. Ben Rhodes

5. Matt Crafton +1

6. Johnny Sauter -1

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland +1

NEXT: Friday, June 17, SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (AMS)

May 23, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC

Winner: Ty Majeski - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: May 31, General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono Raceway

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNE)

May 4, Twin 100-lap races at South Boston Speedway (0.4-mile oval in VA)

Race 1 Winner: Tanner Gray - Pole: Tanner Gray - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Race 2 Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Nick Sanchez - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNW)

May 11, Twin 100-lap races at Tucson Speedway (0.375-mile oval in AZ)

Race 1 Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Tanner Gray - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Race 2 Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Brittney Zamora - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 8 at Colorado National Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Dacono, CO)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS)

Season-opener: May 19 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario)

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - Pole: Gary Klutt - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

Next: June 1 at Jukasa Motor Speedway (0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT)

May 18, Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium Speedway (0.333-mile oval in Wall Township, NJ)

Winner: Woody Pitkat - Pole: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: June 1, Seekonk 150 at Seekonk Speedway (0.333-mile oval in Massachusetts)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPM)

May 19 at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan (0.84-mile tri-oval in Jalisco, Mexico)

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: June 9 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)